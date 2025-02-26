Latter-day Saints volunteers participate in disaster relief efforts – from Brazil to Bolivia

Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints package meals for families in need in Chaco, Paraguay in January 2025.

Inspired by the Savior’s example to serve others in times of need, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in several South American nations recently gathered together to participate in emergency response efforts.

In Brazil, members helped deliver thousands of Church donations to those affected by recent flooding. In Paraguay, Latter-day Saints and friends packaged food kits for those in need locally. And members in Bolivia refurbished a building to improve their community.

Supporting flood victims in Brazil

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gather together to deliver donations from the Church to those affected by floods in Brazil in January 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Following heavy rains, flooding and landslides in Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná, Brazil, thousands of people were left displaced or even homeless in the first days of January this year.

The Church’s Brazil Newsroom reported that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mobilized soon after the flooding to provide humanitarian assistance for those affected.

In total, the Church donated more than 2,000 basic food baskets, 3,000 10-liter gallons of drinking water, 2,500 hygiene and cleaning kits, 220 mattresses and 138 blankets to those in need in various affected cities.

Coronel Fabriciano, one of the cities in the state of Minas Gerais, was one of the cities most impacted by the floods. More than 2,000 people were affected.

To Coronel Fabriciano alone, the Church donated:

890 basic food baskets

1,780 10-liter gallons of drinking water

890 hygiene kits

890 cleaning kits

Ipatinga, another city in Minas Gerais, was left with 10 people dead and dozens of displaced or homeless persons following the storms. To this city, the Church sent:

500 basic food baskets

1,000 gallons of drinking water

500 hygiene kits

100 mattresses

The Church sent similar donations to Paranaguá, a city where approximately 500 families were affected and displaced, as well as to Campinas and Jundiaí.

Packaging food kits in Paraguay

Volunteers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints package meals for vulnerable families in Chaco, Paraguay, in January 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the Church, together with volunteers from the Social Pastoral of the Archdiocese of Asunción work together under the same slogan: “Together, let’s help our brothers in Chaco.”

Citizens of Chaco, a region in Paraguay, are faced with threats of low accessibility to food. The Church’s Paraguay Newsroom reported on Jan. 7 about community service volunteers of the Church who came together with other faiths in an effort to reduce hunger in the region.

Church volunteers put together 3,000 non-perishable food kits for two communities in Chaco: San Eugenio de Mazenod and San Leonardo de Fischat.

The service activity is part of a solidarity campaign organized to support vulnerable families in this region.

Refurbishing buildings in Bolivia

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in an effort to 'Light the World,' refurbish a community building in La Paz, Bolivia Dec. 7, 2025.

In La Paz, Bolivia, 238 volunteers gathered together with gallons of paint, putty, and other supplies at the José Soria Welcome Center to refurbish the building on Dec. 7 and 8, 2024, reported the Church’s Bolivia Newsroom.

The La Paz Bolivia Miraflores Stake organized and participated in the event, led by the Stake President Carlos Vásquez and his counselors, Presidents Armando Miranda and Demetrio Callejas, along with additional high council members and various ward organizations.

In total, volunteers brought 61 gallons of paint, 40 pounds of putty, eight brushes, eight rollers and sandpaper to contribute to the project.

“As the Miraflores Stake, we followed the example of Jesus Christ by showing love, service, and compassion at the José Soria foster home during the Light the World initiative,” President Vásquez said. “In coordination with home leaders, we cleaned, painted, and organized, reflecting His humility and willingness to serve the most vulnerable.”

During the activity, members of the Church sanded walls and ceilings, painted baseboards, waxed wooden floors, removed worn carpets, painted and cleaned bathrooms and polished ceramic floors.

“Inspired by His unconditional love, the Relief Society sisters prepared special gifts for the children, and we gratefully recognized the work of the educators, who embody His dedication and care for the little ones,” President Vásquez said. “This effort reaffirms our commitment to follow His teachings by loving and serving others.”