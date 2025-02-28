Church sends relief to flooding victims in Kentucky and West Virginia

Church members and volunteers unload and distribute food donated by the Church to help flooding victims in Flat Lick, Kentucky, in February 2025. The food included beef stew, chili, mashed potatoes, apple sauce, peanut butter, and strawberry and raspberry jam.

Recent flooding in the states of Kentucky and West Virginia have closed roads, damaged homes and claimed more than 20 lives, according to news reports.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has sent 235,000 pounds of food and supplies to organizations on the ground to distribute to those in need.

Pallets of hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, food and water were delivered Friday, Feb. 21; Saturday, Feb. 22; and Friday, Feb. 28, to the following locations:

Hazel Green Food Project in Hazel Green, Kentucky.

Christian Appalachian Project in Paintsville, Kentucky.

God’s Pantry in London, Kentucky.

DeWitt Baptist Church in Flat Lick, Kentucky.

Helping Hands Outreach in Ravenna, Kentucky.

Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington, West Virginia.

West Virginia VOAD in Belle, West Virginia.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime type of flood, said Nicky Stacy of the Hazel Green Food Project, and it has happened twice in five years — so the need is great.

“The people of Breathitt County [Kentucky] have not yet recovered from the flood in 2022 and are now facing flood waters once again. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has delivered much-needed food boxes and cleaning supplies, which will soon be distributed to those hardest hit in Breathitt, Pike and Perry counties,” Stacy said.

Pallets of cleaning supplies from the Church are delivered to Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington, West Virginia, to help victims of flooding in February 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After the Church’s delivery, Genia McKinney, vice president of Helping Hands Outreach said: “We are so thankful for the pallets of food, cleaning supplies, hygiene kits and the pallet jack to move them around in our warehouse. Your organization is not only generous but also efficient and quick to respond to the needs of others.”

This Saturday, March 1, members of the Huntington West Virginia Stake — which includes parts of Eastern Kentucky — who were not affected by the flooding will donate their time to help the cleanup efforts in four cities in both states.

Huntington West Virginia Stake President James A. Wolfe said as they work through the challenges of another widespread flood event in the region, many of various faiths turn to God.

“For those that have lost loved ones, they seek comfort. For those that have had property damage, they ask for strength to move forward. For those that desire to help, they look for guidance on ways to assist. As Christians, we mourn with those that have been affected and we strive to help as best we can,” he said.

Lexington Kentucky North Stake President Rex T. Holt said the Church is grateful to collaborate with local nonprofits and churches that are making a meaningful impact to help those in need.

“We are continuing to assess how we can help,” he said. “Our Savior taught us to lift each other’s burdens. By working alongside others, we can accomplish so much more in fulfilling that call.”

Church members and volunteers unload and distribute food donated by the Church to help flooding victims in Flat Lick, Kentucky, in February 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members and volunteers unload and distribute food donated by the Church to help flooding victims in Flat Lick, Kentucky, in February 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints