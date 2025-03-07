5 Ways to help manage stress and anxiety

Stress and anxiety can be helpful at times, but it can become unhelpful when it impacts one’s ability to feel the Spirit or an inability to move forward.

Then-Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught in October 2013 general conference: “Watch for the stress indicators in yourself and in others you may be able to help. As with your automobile, be alert to rising temperatures, excessive speed or a tank low on fuel. … Fatigue is the common enemy of us all — so slow down, rest up, replenish and refill” (“ Like a Broken Vessel ”)

A post on the Church’s Caring Instagram page shares five useful tips to utilize when dealing with stress and anxiety.

1. Try a relaxing activity

“Everyone relaxes in different ways,” the post reads. “When you are stressed or anxious, take time to remember what brings you joy and calms you.”

2. Stay connected with friends and family

“Being with those who love and support you can help reduce stress. You were made for connection,” the post reads.

3. Be active

The post continues: “We have been given a body and a world to enjoy. Even a few minutes of movement can help boost your mood and reduce stress.”

4. Practice mindfulness

“Mindfulness can help you practice being present,” the post reads. “Find ways to remind yourself to be more present throughout the day.”

5. Take it one step at a time

“You can ask yourself, ‘What is the most important thing I can do right now?’” the post suggests. “Decide what must get done now and what can wait.”

Additional resources

The Life Help section of the Gospel Library on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library App has other helpful advice and resources under the Mental Health page . The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also offers a manual and self-reliance course called “Finding Strength in the Lord: Emotional Resilience.”

The new life preparation lessons for seminary students have insights and activities to help youth learn how to manage their physical and emotional health .

For additional health support, reach out to family, a friend, a bishop or other Church leader or a trusted professional.