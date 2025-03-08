Hunter Woodhall and his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, show off their Olympic gold medals during the final day of RootsTech 2025 held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall captured people’s hearts with their love and support for each other during the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics. Both won gold medals — Davis-Woodhall in the long jump and Woodhall in the 400-meter T62 event. Woodhall also won bronze in the universal relay.

After Davis-Woodhall’s winning jump, she ran to the stands and leapt into her husband’s arms. Woodhall, too, ran to find her after his gold medal-winning race. He also showed the camera his race bib, which had the message “Wyatt Woodhall, this one’s for you” in a tribute to his late uncle .

Tara Davis-Woodhall, left, of the United States, celebrates with her husband Hunter Woodhall after winning the women's long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. | Bernat Armangue, Associated Press

The couple talked about these moments and the importance of their marriage and family during a keynote address at RootsTech 2025 on Saturday, March 8, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

Woodhall — who underwent an emergency appendectomy only a few days before the event — said they are here today because of the decisions of those who came before them.

“I believe that the gifts that we were given to be track-and-field [athletes] was a gift from God,” he said, “and us not pouring ourselves into that and doing everything we can to use that gift to glorify God and glorify our family and the sacrifice and decisions they’ve made growing up is a disservice to ourselves and to our family.”

Being alive and having these opportunities is a blessing, he told the host, Kirby Heyborne.

“Remembering how you got to where you are is important to understanding how you get to the next step and how you continue that legacy,” he said.

Woodhall paid tribute to his parents and his uncle for their support. Davis-Woodhall praised her father, who was also her coach growing up.

“He truly understands what I’m capable of, and he never once doubted me. He knew that I would become the Olympic gold medalist one day,” she said.

Woodhall is from Utah, and Davis-Woodhall from California, and they met at a track meet in Idaho while they were both in high school. Their marriage is a “superpower,” Woodhall said.

“We are able to achieve things together that by ourselves we would not be able to achieve,” he said. They not only brought each other to the marriage but also brought together their families — “This whole connection of people. All the roots are coming together, and that tree becomes stronger, that relationship becomes stronger, and then you see what is capable, which may not have been able to happen on your own.”

Hunter Woodhall from the U.S. hugs his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, from the U.S., who won the gold medal during the Paris 2024 Olympics in Women's Long Jump, after winning himself the men's 400-meter T62 final at the 2024 Paralympics, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. | Thibault Camus, Associated Press

A FamilySearch researcher presented to them information she was able to find about their ancestors, and spoke about the tradition of strength, determination, pride and resilience in their history.

Davis-Woodhall’s great-grandfather was a middleweight boxing champion, and she grew up hearing about him. “It feels really good to keep that type of legacy alive; that winning legacy of never giving up.”

The name on the back of their jerseys as they compete is the most valuable thing they own, Woodhall said. It keeps everything connected.

Heyborne asked the couple what is next for them. Later this year, they have the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships and the World Athletics Championships. They also showed the audience their gold medals from Paris.

At the end of the keynote, Heyborne announced the dates for RootsTech for next year as March 5-7, 2026.

