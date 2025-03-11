‘Family has always been the basis of life’ — the journey of Los Chicaneros

When Nelson and Cristina Botero married nearly 32 years ago, they dreamed of raising a family in an environment of love, values, respect and honesty. Family was their highest priority — and still is.

Life was going well when their first child, Nicolás, was born. However, around the time they welcomed their daughter, Antonia, life financially had changed. The cost of living in their native Colombia had skyrocketed.

The couple had “that anguish all day long,” Nelson Botero recalled. “‘Do we eat this, or do we eat that? I pay for school, but there is no money left for utilities.’”

Cristina and Nelson Botero dance at their wedding in Colombia nearly 32 years ago. They shared the goal of raising a tight-knit family. | Screenshot from RootsTech.org

How to provide for their financial needs seemed to conflict with their other family goals. They had always dreamed of raising their children together. Nelson Botero was heartbroken to leave his family to find work in another country. Cristina Botero felt their family was falling apart.

In the years that followed, the Boteros lived in several countries, sometimes together, sometimes apart. Though it was never easy, they were purposeful in their efforts to nurture family unity and love.

More than memories

After 20 years, they decided to gather in a place where they could be together regardless of how hard they had to work or what jobs they had to take.

Nicolás Botero was concerned about his parents working so much as they grew older. So, he came up with an idea.

His family loved making family videos full of playful irony. It was a way of preserving family memories. He suggested the videos could be more than a hobby; they could provide both income and the way for them to be together.

Nicolás, Antonia and Cristina Botero laugh after a filming blooper. “A day without laughter is a day wasted, and when it is with the family, it is worth twice as much,” Antonia Botero said in the family's RootsTech 2025 virtual keynote address. | Screenshot from RootsTech.org

They took their videos to social media platforms as “Los Chicaneros.” Representing their heritage and humor, their videos show happiness is found in family, regardless of the lack of material possessions.

A discovered heritage

Keeping their family history through videos, the Boteros have discovered many things about each other and the importance of family. However, they still didn’t know much about the history of their family before them.

Nelson Botero had told the family for years that he supposed his surname is Italian, but no one knew. “We felt like it was important to know what our ancestors did,” Antonia Botero said.

Antonia, Nelson, Cristina and Nicolás Botero discover their family history during their RootsTech 2025 virtual keynote address. | Screenshot from RootsTech.org

Through FamilySearch, they discovered an eighth great-grandfather by the name of Giovanni Botero. An explorer, he traveled to the Americas in the early 1700s. He fell in love with the land and the people and built a life. In 1722, when he was ordered to return home, he asked to stay with his family.

The Botero family discovers their first Colombian ancestor came from Italy, as shown during their RootsTech 2025 virtual keynote address. | Screenshot from RootsTech.org

FamilySearch research showed, from Giovanni to today, the Boteros have a rich history of change, courageous sacrifice and resilience. Along with that, they share the same love of and dedication to family.

“I was touched to know that he fought for his family,” said Nelson Botero. “People cannot imagine how much we have had to fight and fight and fight to get ahead and … be together,” he said, adding that they will continue to fight.

Cristina Botero said, “For us, the family has always been the basis of life, of society, of the world.”

Finding strength in past and present

Discovering their heritage has further strengthened Nelson, Cristina, Nicolás and Antonia Botero’s family bond. They hope their message will inspire others to believe in their dreams, have faith and believe in God.

To view Los Chicaneros virtual keynote visit RootsTech.org.

The Boteros walk together during their RootsTech 2025 virtual keynote address. | Screenshot from RootsTech.org