RootsTech 2025 announces 3 virtual keynote sessions

RootsTech has announced three virtual keynote speakers for its 2025 conference, adding to a lineup that features four other keynote speakers.

RootsTech is a three-day global online and in-person family celebration conference hosted by FamilySearch and sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other leading genealogy organizations.

This year’s event is scheduled for March 6-8, with an in-person event in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City and online at RootsTech.org, with select content available in multiple languages.

The virtual keynote messages will be available to view on March 6, 2025, at RootsTech.org, according to a Jan. 16 news release. Following are the three virtual keynote speakers.

The three new keynote sessions were announced Thursday, Feb. 6

Los Chicaneros

The Botero family — known on social media as "Los Chicaneros." | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dubbed “The Most Famous Family in Latin America,” the Botero Family chose the name “Los Chicaneros” three years ago when they began their social media adventures after moving from Colombia to Florida. Today, the family has attracted more than 17 million followers with their wholesome, humorous content about everyday familial life.

The Botero Family will share a virtual message at RootsTech 2025 about family, dedication to family and the importance of sticking together through good and bad.

Ysabelle Cuevas

Singer Ysabelle Cuevas is a RootsTech 2025 virtual keynote speaker. | FamilySearch International

Ysabelle Cuevas started her musical journey on YouTube in 2010 while her family awaited visas to move from the Philippines to the U.S. Over time, her cover songs and originals have gained her nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube. She also performed with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s concert in the Philippines in February 2024.

At RootsTech 2025, Cuevas will share her family story and how music can be a bridge between the past, present and future.

Marco Lui (Mr. Lui)

Marco Lui — a TV personality known as Mr. Lui — is an Italian comedian, author and actor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Marco Lui, also known as Mr. Lui to his audiences, is an Italian comedian, author and actor best known for his films “The Book of Life” and “Dr. Smith and the Fantastic Castle.” Beyond production and directing movies, Lui has been seen on TV with his well-loved silent film humor, drawing comparisons to the popular “Mr. Bean.”

Lui’s virtual RootsTech message will remind viewers of the importance of family and provide a unique perspective on making memories.

Previously announced keynote speakers

RootsTech 2025 announced its first four keynote speakers in December 2024:

Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall and Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall, track and field athletes who are married.

Ndaba Mandela, the grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, speaker, writer and philanthropist. His RootsTech keynote message will be virtual only.

Dana Tanamachi, an artist.

More information on the first four keynote speakers is available here.

