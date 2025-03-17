Listen to the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra perform Handel’s ‘Messiah,’ an Easter celebration and more

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform George Frideric Handel's "Messiah" in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

While the “Hallelujah” chorus is arguably the most recognizable part of George Frederick Handel’s “Messiah,” The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square have performed the full two-and-half-hour oratorio multiple times, including several times to celebrate Easter. It’s one of many musical celebrations of the Savior’s Resurrection the choir and orchestra have performed.

The choir and orchestra’s 2018 “Messiah” performance was recorded and shared online in 2021 and is available for an at-home singalong.

It features soloists Amanda Woodbury, soprano; Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano; Tyler Nelson, tenor; and Tyler Simpson, bass-baritone; and Tabernacle organists Andrew Unsworth and Brian Mathias.

The creation of the “Messiah” was the featured narration by Martin Jarvis during the choir and orchestra’s 2015 Christmas concert.

The words are taken from scripture by Charles Jennens and explores the mission of the Savior, Jesus Christ. The “Messiah” was first performed in Dublin, Ireland, in April 1742 — more than 280 years ago. (The lyrics and scriptural references and a separate commentary are available on TheTabernacleChoir.org .)

The “Hallelujah” chorus was part of the choir’s first recordings in 1910 — and is likely the first outside of England and the first made by a large, established choir, according to the Tabernacle Choir’s website.

Other recordings include:

1959 with Eugene Ormandy and the Philadelphia Orchestra, which earned a gold record and in 2005 was inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.

1974, conducted by Richard Condie.

1995, conducted by Sir David Wilcocks.

More recent performances include in 2014 , 2016 and 2018 under director Mack Wilberg with various guest artists.

An album and video titled “Messiah,” which features recordings over two years, is also available.

For the 2016 performance, choir leaders ask people to record themselves singing the “Hallelujah” chorus. About 2,000 voices join the Tabernacle Choir in a video compilation.

‘He Is Risen: A Special Easter Celebration’

“He Is Risen: A Special Easter Celebration” with Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, Bells at Temple Square and the Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble was performed live in 2019 and then streamed in 2022.

It includes more than 10 songs and readings from the New Testament accounts of the Resurrection. The music includes hymns and songs on the Savior’s Atonement, Resurrection and the promises from the events.

More Easter music

An Easter music playlist is available on the choir’s YouTube channel. It includes more than two dozen songs, including several pieces from the “Messiah”; the songs “Because of Him,” “It Is Well With My Soul” “ In the Garden” and “ Christ the Lord Is Risen Today” ; and organist Richard Elliott’s organ solo of “I Am Jesus’ Little Lamb.”

Tabernacle Choir Easter music playlists of varying lengths are also on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Spotify and Amazon Music . The choir’s music is also available on Apple Music and Pandora.

The Tabernacle Choir’s albums, “ He Is Risen,” “ This Is the Christ” and “ Consider the Lilies ,” which also has a 20th anniversary vinyl edition , are also available.

One of choir and orchestra’s performances of Handel’s “Messiah” and the “He Is Risen” concert are part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ #GreaterLove Easter music playlist on the Church’s YouTube channel.