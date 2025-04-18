Efforts to help the hungry are inspired by the teachings and ministry of Jesus Christ, says Bishop Caussé

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints visits United Nations World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain at the World Food Programme headquarters in Rome, Italy, on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé met with leaders of the United Nations World Food Programme — the world’s largest hunger-relief organization — in Rome, Italy, on Thursday, April 17.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the World Food Programme have collaborated in service since 2014. The Church celebrated 10 years of collaboration with both the United Nations World Food Programme and the World Food Program USA in February 2024 with a service project.

That project involved over 150 young single adults from the Salt Lake area who worked diligently to assemble and package 900 boxes of food at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse. But that is only one of several recent efforts.

“Our long-time collaboration with the World Food Programme allows us to foster hope and self-reliance amidst adversity,” Bishop Caussé said. “By leveraging our combined resources and expertise, we are able to make a difference in the lives of those facing food insecurity.”

Students eat a hot meal in their classroom in the primary school Baptiste Salem in Dondon, Haiti, on April 5, 2024, through the World Food Programme's Home-Grown School Feeding program, which received an $8 million contribution from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that was announced on Sept. 24, 2024. | © WFP/Alexis Masciarelli

Most recently, the Church donated an $8 million grant to the World Food Programme’s homegrown school meals program in Haiti in September 2024. The World Food Programme also thanked the Church for a $32 million donation made in 2022. And the Church is working with the World Food Programme and BRAC Liberia on various initiatives in Liberia — like training programs, farmers cooperatives and agri-business centers.

This is all inspired by the teachings and ministry of Jesus Christ, according to Bishop Caussé.

“We strive to follow His example in feeding the hungry and caring for those in need,” he said.

Related Stories See how the Church works to end hunger worldwide

Bishop Caussé’s visit to the World Food Programme headquarters in Rome included a meeting with WFP’s executive director, Cindy McCain, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The World Food Programme reports that 343 million people face acute food insecurity today, and McCain thanked Bishop Caussé for the Church’s genuine impact on the lives of those most in need.

“At WFP, we are grateful for our collaboration with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” McCain said. “Our shared values of compassion and service to others inspire us to work together to end hunger and malnutrition, transforming lives and empowering communities to thrive.”

Bishop Caussé’s visit included briefings on current emergencies, including hearing directly from World Food Programme country representatives in Chad, Ukraine and Sudan. The goal of the briefing was to better understand the challenges faced in these parts of the world, and the impact of the work being done.

Related Story $8.25 million Church donation to help refugees in Sudan

A health worker demonstrates how to open a bag with ready-to-use supplementary food for children under 5 with moderate acute malnutrition, in Rubkona, South Sudan, Aug. 22, 2023. | World Food Programme

Rania Dagash-Kamara, the World Food Programme Assistant Director for Partnerships and Innovation, expressed her gratitude for the ongoing relationship with the Church, “which is instrumental in our fight to achieve zero hunger and has enabled us to make a tangible difference in the lives of millions.”

She also characterized the visit as a “meaningful opportunity to discuss the breadth and depth of our 11-year collaboration, delivering impactful results across emergency response and sustainable development programs.”

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and United Nations World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain at the World Food Programme Headquarters in Rome, Italy, on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Together, they lay flowers in remembrance of World Food Programme staff members who lost their lives in service to the hungry. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Together, Bishop Caussé and McCain laid flowers at a memorial wall dedicated to the World Food Programme staff who have lost their lives while serving the hungry.

Bishop L. Todd Budge of the Presiding Bishopric also visited the World Food Programme’s headquarters in Rome, Italy, on Sept. 14, 2022, when the Church gave $32 million to WFP in its largest one-time donation to a humanitarian organization to date.