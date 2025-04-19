Music & the Spoken Word: Greater love

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, April 20, 2025. This is week No. 4,988 of the broadcast.

Jesus Christ’s earthly ministry was one of perfect love. He said, “This is my commandment, That ye love one another, as I have loved you” (see John 15:12). He then went on to teach about something He called “greater love,” saying, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (see John 15:13).

Jesus Christ laid down His life for you and me, His friends. And it’s this great sacrifice — this greater love — that is known as the Atonement of Jesus Christ.

Jesus Christ’s Atonement includes His suffering, death and Resurrection, which together make it possible for us to return home to God and to receive heavenly help along the way.

The Savior’s greater love is more powerful than our biggest mistakes. Because of His Atonement, we can repent and begin anew.

Jesus’ greater love is stronger than our deepest sorrow, depression and even our most vexing anxieties. Because of His Atonement, we can find peace and hope.

Our Savior’s greater love overpowers the chains of death (see Doctrine and Covenants 45:17). As difficult, final and hollow as death may seem, it is not the end. Although “weeping may endure for a night,” we can be certain that “joy [will come] in the morning” (see Psalm 30:5). Because of Christ’s Atonement, we will all be resurrected and live again beyond the grave.

Because of all this and more, today and always, we celebrate the greater love of Jesus Christ.

Tuning in …

