How Latter-day Saints in the Philippines are working with other churches and organizations

President Stephen Casio, president of the Manila Philippines Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, helps with food donations in Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines have joined together with others in their communities in recent months to pray together, help youth and give food to those in need.

On Sunday, March 23, Latter-day Saints in several cities collaborated with various faith-based organizations to distribute halal-certified food bags to Muslim communities.

This included distributing 600 loaves of bread in the Quiapo community in Manila and another 500 sets of five-kilogram rice bags and canned goods to families in Quezon City, according to a news release on the Church’s Philippines Newsroom website.

These donations supported more than 1,100 Muslim families in observing their iftar meals. These are meals eaten after a day of fasting during Ramadan. During this sacred time, Muslims worldwide engage in acts of charity and compassion.

“Since sharing is an act of faith, it is Christlike to remember that charity knows no boundaries,” said President Stephen Casio, president of the Manila Philippines Stake. “By sharing during iftar with our Muslim brothers and sisters in Quiapo, we experienced the spirit of unity, compassion and service.”

The food donations serve as a symbol of unity and support, according to Howard Abquina, associate director for public affairs for the Church in the Philippines, who helped distribute the food packs.

“These donations come from all members of the Church, who fast and contribute their fast offerings to ensure that those in need are cared for,” he said. “It is a tangible expression of our desire to follow Christ’s example of loving our neighbors as ourselves, regardless of our religious beliefs.”

Latter-day Saints and others help gather and distribute food donations for Muslim families in need in Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, March 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The project was a joint effort between the Church, Uniharmony Partners Manila, Religions for Peace, the Imam Council of the Philippines, the Pacific Dialogue Foundation, the Quiapo Church and other organizations.

Prayer gathering

Members of the Church in Manila participated in the International Justice Mission Manila Prayer Gathering in Pasig City, Philippines, on Thursday, March 13.

“The prayers of different leaders strengthened everyone in the meeting,” said Elder Kenneth Lee, an Area Seventy.

The International Justice Mission Manila Prayer Gathering on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Pasig City, Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

International Justice Mission led the event as a nonpartisan, nongovernmental organization with the goal “to protect vulnerable people from violence,” according to a news release on the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

“As we are united in our prayers, we feel and understand that God will hear the earnest desires of our hearts,” Elder Lee said. “It was a privilege to be part of a special gathering and become part of a community of people who pray together for those who need our help.”

11th Interfaith Youth Peace Camp

More than 200 youth and young single adults from various religions gathered for the annual Interfaith Youth Peace Camp at Phillip’s Sanctuary in Antipolo, Philippines, on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The camp was organized by the Church in collaboration with Uniharmony Partners Manila and Religions for Peace Philippines. It was held during the 2025 World Interfaith Harmony Week — a United Nations initiative promoting dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation among different religions worldwide.

Youth participate in the 11th Interfaith Youth Peace Camp at Phillip’s Sanctuary in Antipolo, Philippines, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Participants were divided into groups for several team-building activities during the camp. They also had the opportunity to share their beliefs, listen to others and engage in meaningful discussions.

According to a release on the Church’s Philippines Newsroom, multiple religious organizations participated in the event, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Resilient and Harmonious Maranao Association Youth, Imam Council of the Philippines, Charismatic Episcopal Church - Cathedral of the King, Holy Apostles Senior Seminary, Immaculate Heart of Mary College, Fo Guang Shan/Guang Ming College, Focolare Movement, Our Lady of Fatima Parish Commission on Youth, Our Lady of Grace Parish Commission on Youth, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila, and the United Church of Christ in the Philippines – Paradahan.

Rev. Fr. Carlos Reyes, minister for ecumenical and interfaith affairs for the Archdiocese of Manila, spoke in the camp’s opening exercises about the importance of having the youth step out of their comfort zones to understand diverse faith traditions.

Youth participate in the 11th Interfaith Youth Peace Camp at Phillip’s Sanctuary in Antipolo, Philippines, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Unity does not mean uniformity, but mutual respect and harmony require a sincere heart,” he said.

President Bernabe Magsino, president of the Quezon City Philippines South Stake, said that all God’s children — regardless of their beliefs — are expected to love and care for one another as part of a shared spiritual heritage.

“I believe that as children of our Father in Heaven, we are all brothers and sisters,” he said. “We have one Father in Heaven who loves us very much, and as His children, we must love one another.”

Hakima Mandia, from Resilient and Harmonious Maranao Association Youth, said the camp helps young people become more open-minded and welcoming to the beliefs of others without judgment.

“We encourage all youth to share their faith with others so that more people, especially other young individuals, can learn about different religions,” Mandia said.