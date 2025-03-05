Elder Rasband tells members in the Philippines to rededicate their lives in preparation for temples being built

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during a devotional in Albay, Philippines, in February 2025.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited and met with hundreds of Latter-day Saints while on a ministry in the Bicol Region of the Philippines in February. The Bicol Region includes the southern part of Luzon Island. He also ministered in Iloilo and Cebu City in the central islands and Urdaneta and Manila on northern Luzon.

Speaking to hundreds of Latter-day Saints gathered at the Legazpi Philippines Stake Center in the Bicol province of Albay for a devotional, Elder Rasband invited those in the congregation to reflect on why the Lord is building so many temples in the Philippines.

There are currently 13 houses of the Lord operating, under construction or announced in the Philippines. These include dedicated temples in Manila , Cebu City and Urdaneta ; those under construction in Alabang , Davao , Bacolod , Cagayan de Oro and Tacloban City ; and those announced for Tuguegarao , Naga , Santiago , Iloilo and Laoag .

Elder Rasband encouraged members to rededicate their lives in preparation for the temples being built and urged them not to “miss the majesty of this moment.”

He also spoke on the role of families, especially many pioneering families, in strengthening The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Citing his own pioneer forebears, he encouraged members to think of how their descendants will follow them when they face challenges and discouragement.

“You are your family’s pioneers,” he said.

What members learned

That focus on family left a lasting impression on many who attended the devotional, according to a news release on the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

“Elder Rasband’s message really made me think about my role in the Lord’s work,” Bae Martina Adelle said. “It’s amazing to know that I am not just watching from the sidelines — I have an important part to play in the gathering of Israel.”

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints listen during a devotional in Albay, Philippines, in February 2025. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles encouraged them to rededicate their lives in preparation for temples being built in the Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Juna Magno invited his mother, who is not a member of the Church, to attend the devotional.

“Out of all those I invited to hear Elder Rasband speak, it was my mother who was willing to come with me,” Magno said. “I’ve been praying for an experience like this, and we came home feeling peaceful and happy. My mom said she learned a lot. Hopefully, she will want to learn more from the missionaries soon. Elder Rasband taught us not to ‘miss the majesty of the moment,’ and that was my moment last night.”

Jacqueline Bellen was asked to bear her testimony during the devotional and said she was “paralyzed with fear” at first.

“But I overcame it when I realized that my testimony is a result of the many blessings Heavenly Father has given me and my growing family,” she said.

During a combined missionary and leadership meeting in Legazpi City, Albay, Elder Rasband taught about the importance of fulfilling the missionary purpose. He explained that a missionary’s success is not solely measured by their number of convert baptisms but also by the good they do and the good they leave behind.

Celebrating Light the World donations

Elder Rasband also presided over an event where Light the World donations were given to participating organizations in the Philippines.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at an event where Light the World donations were given to partner organizations in the Philippines on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Seven Light the World Giving Machine donation stations were in three cities in the Philippines during the 2024 Christmas season: Cebu City, Davao and Manila. The special vending-like machines allow people to choose something to give to someone else in need — in their own neighborhood or around the world — through local and international nonprofit organizations.

Over 6,300 people donated through the Giving Machine stations in the Philippines during the 2024 Christmas season, according to a news release on Philippines Newsroom.

Elder Rasband congratulated the organizations for their efforts and sacrifices to help fellow Filipinos.

“I want you to know that the Church values your relationship,” he said.

Elder Rasband also said that “giving is a significant priority” for the Church as it blesses many lives, including children and youth.

“We do this for the benefit and blessing of the rising generation throughout the Philippines and throughout the world,” Elder Rasband said.

Donations through Giving Machine donation stations in the Philippines added up to more than 750,000 in local Philippine pesos during the 2024 initiative. The Church donated an additional 500,000 pesos to each organization, in addition to covering all administrative and operational expenses of the machines.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks with Nevin Garceniego, the 2024 The Voice Kids Philippines champion, who helped promote the 2024 Light the World initiative in the Philippines, during an event in Manila on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints