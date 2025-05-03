Scott Taylor: How a misspoken prayer led to the sacrament ordinance being seen as anything but ‘routine’

A young man blesses the bread as the sacrament is administered in a worship meeting in Norway.

A recent invitation to help administer the sacrament resulted in my returning to the exact location where more than 40 years earlier as a married young adult, I had helped bless the bread and water in this sacred Sabbath ordinance.

And it was there and then when I made a mistake that returns to memory regularly — and serves as a reflection for the right reasons, I believe.

I was still kneeling at the sacrament table after just having offered the prayer when a kind, loving bishopric counselor stepped to my side, leaned down and whispered, “Scott, that was a wonderful prayer, but you need to bless the water and not the bread.”

Oh, no — had I really recited the wrong prayer? Oh, yes.

Time has washed away any memories or recurring feelings of the ensuing disappointment and embarrassment that certainly would have been felt. And no one said anything or teased or joked later about the misstep — that certainly would not have been forgotten.

Unable to go back and offer the correct prayer from the start, I now realize I had been too careless to flip over the card with the two prayers displayed on either side and too quick to not pause and mindfully prepare.

Essentially, I had treated the blessing as routine.

The General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints states that Latter-day Saints remember Jesus Christ by partaking of the sacrament and that in the ordinance, members renew their covenant to take upon themselves the Savior’s name, to always remember Him and to keep His commandments.

In the June 2019 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, President Russell M. Nelson spoke of also making new covenants.

“A thought has occurred to me that my making a covenant today is a lot more important than the message I have prepared,” he said, speaking after the sacrament had been administered and passed earlier in the seminar’s Sunday meeting. “I made a covenant as I partook of the sacrament that I would be willing to take upon me the name of Jesus Christ and that I am willing to obey His commandments.

“Often, I hear the expression that we partake of the sacrament to renew covenants made at baptism. While that’s true, it’s much more than that. I’ve made a new covenant. You have made new covenants. … Now in return for which He makes the statement that we will always have His Spirit to be with us. What a blessing.” (“Unwavering Commitment to Jesus Christ,” Elder Dale G. Renlund, October 2019 general conference, see footnote #18.)

A sacred ordinance where covenants are both renewed and made anew requires an appropriate setting and presentation.

Besides underscoring the congregation’s reverence during the sacrament, the General Handbook reminds those administering the ordinance that they should do so in a dignified manner and are representing the Lord. “The bishopric encourages them to ponder the Savior’s Atonement as they prepare, bless and pass the sacrament,” it adds.

Those who administer the sacrament are to be well groomed and clean and not wearing clothing or jewelry that might detract from the worship and covenant-making that are the purpose of the ordinance, the handbook says. The passing of the sacrament should be natural and not overly formal, with certain actions or appearances — such holding the left hand behind the back or dressing alike — not to be required.

The sacrament prayers — which were revealed by the Lord (see Doctrine and Covenants 20:77, 79; and Moroni 4-5) — are to be spoken clearly, accurately and with dignity. The bishop ensures the prayers are recited correctly — and repeated if correction is needed.

In short, the administration of the sacrament shouldn’t be regimented, rigid or robotic but rather respectful, reverent and representative.

And for all participating in the ordinance — those officiating as well as those partaking of the emblems — it should never be seen as “routine.”

After sacrament meetings, I occasionally approach those who have prepared, blessed or passed the sacrament to express appreciation for the reverent and orderly manner they performed their priesthood duties. I remind them how they assisted in that covenantal process and how sacred and special the sacrament ordinance is to all in attendance.

If there is a young man who has made a mistake in reciting a prayer while blessing the bread or water and who needed to repeat it without error, I commend him for making sure the Lord’s revealed prayers are recited correctly.

And before relating my own experience as a show of empathy, I congratulate him for having started with the right prayer.

— Scott Taylor is managing editor of the Church News.