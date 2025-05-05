Missionaries in the Cote d'Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission dramatize Jesus Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem at the Yamoussoukro Cote d'Ivoire Stake Center on April 21, 2025.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their friends in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire continued celebrating Holy Week, Easter and Jesus Christ’s Resurrection after Easter Sunday with a special event.

The French-speaking country — also known as the Ivory Coast — is in the Church’s Africa West Area. An open house began for the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple on Monday, April 28, ahead of its dedication on Sunday, May 25.

The Côte d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission presented a Passion play and musical performance on Monday, April 21, at the Yamoussoukro Côte d’Ivoire Stake Center.

The production, entitled “Jésus le Christ,” involved over 50 missionaries as well as various members of the stake, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Missionaries from the Cote d'Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission assemble for a group photo at the Cote d'Ivoire Yamoussoukro Stake Center, where they held an Easter celebration on April 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Assepo J. Kouadjo, president of the Yamoussoukro Cote d’Ivoire Stake, welcomed the audience and set the stage for the production, after which the mayor of Yamoussoukro offered a few words.

The performance began with missionaries waving palm fronds for a representation of Jesus Christ’s triumphal entrance into Jerusalem. Performers portrayed events of Holy Week, including the Last Supper, the suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane, the accusation and trial of Jesus Christ and His Crucifixion. The performance culminated with a depiction of the resurrected Savior.

Musical numbers — including solos, duets and full choirs — and narration from the New Testament also filled the event.

Africa Newsroom reported that performers and the audience “shed tears as the Spirit touched them and they shared a sacred experience together in the celebration of Holy Week and Easter Sunday.”

Sacred music and spoken messages were also a part of many Easter celebrations throughout the Africa West Area. Posts on the area’s Facebook page using the hashtag #GreaterLove show choirs, musical numbers, audience members and other moments during Easter celebrations for multiple stakes in Ghana and Nigeria.