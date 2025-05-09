The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries of the Church deliver donated equipment to children at the Camino Seguro Educational Center in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Jan. 23, 2025.

Around the world, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seeks to follow the Savior’s example by reaching out to those in need.

Throughout Guatemala, recent donations from the Church are making a significant impact. By providing medical equipment, technology and educational resources, the Church is strengthening communities and families and improving lives. These efforts hope to alleviate suffering, foster growth and promote hope.

Improving eye health in Villa Nueva

A patient's eyes are checked with medical equipment donated by the Church to the Villa Nueva Ophthalmological Hospital in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, on Feb. 27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Thousands of individuals with vision problems in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, are being blessed by a recent donation from the Church, reported the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

Villa Nueva Ophthamologic Hospital received the donation on Feb. 27. The donation will allow for more accurate diagnoses and timely treatment, helping detect eye diseases early and providing specialized care previously inaccessible to many patients.

The donation includes an ophthalmic ultrasound scanner, a keratometer and a YAG laser with iridectomy and capsulotomy lenses.

Thanking the Church for the donation, Mayor Mynor Morales Zurita of Villa Nueva said, “With the addition of this equipment, we hope to improve our response capacity to diseases such as cataracts and other conditions that affect eye health.”

Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Central America Area, left, shakes hands with Mynor Morales Zurita, the mayor of Villa Nueva, Guatemala, on Feb. 27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Central America Area, represented the Church in Villa Nueva. “We trust that this equipment will be a valuable tool to strengthen their work and bring hope to many patients,” he said.

The hospital expects to serve more than 12,000 people each year with the new equipment.

“This donation reflects our firm commitment to the well-being of our communities and to the Christian principle of loving and serving our neighbors,” Elder Giuffra said, adding “access to quality eye care can transform the lives of many people.”

A patient's eyes are checked with medical equipment donated by the Church to the Villa Nueva Ophthalmological Hospital in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, on Feb. 27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Combatting malnutrition and improving medical care in Tecpán

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made a significant donation of medical and office equipment that will benefit women and children like this in Tecpán, Guatemala, on Mar. 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Relief Society’s organization of the Church is leading a global initiative to improve nutrition, education, immunizations and maternal care.

The Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom reported that in Tecpán, Guatemala, a significant donation aims to combat malnutrition and improve medical care.

The donation of medical and office equipment will benefit more than 10,000 individuals, including children, mothers and individuals with acute and chronic malnutrition from 34 villages and 17 hamlets.

Local leaders expressed gratitude for the Church’s ongoing support. A local Church leader said that the donation will be vital for many now and in the future.

“With this contribution, we seek not only to alleviate immediate needs, but also to lay the foundations for a healthier future for Tecpán families,” he said.

Healthcare professionals echoed this sentiment. A local doctor explained that the new equipment would enable them to “work more efficiently and save lives.”

Community leaders praised the Church’s commitment to promoting better healthcare and reducing malnutrition. They hope this support will create lasting improvements in Tecpán’s healthcare system.

Women and children like this will be blessed after a significant donation of medical and office equipment from the Church in Tecpán, Guatemala, on Mar. 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Technology for students in Guatemala City

Senior missionaries of the Church deliver technology to students in Guatemala City, Guatemala, after a donation on Jan. 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

More than 500 students at the Camino Seguro Educational Center in Guatemala City received technology from a Church donation of laptops, tablets, projectors and charging carts, according to the Church’s Spanish-language newsroom. These resources will modernize teaching and help students build technological skills.

“This initiative reaffirms the Church’s commitment to education,” said President Harold Pérez, president of the Guatemala Central Stake. “Supporting this educational center with the tools to teach and transmit knowledge is giving children and young people the opportunity for a bright future.”

Erin Mooney, the center’s director, expressed gratitude for the donation. She noted that the equipment will benefit students at all educational levels, helping them build technological competencies that are increasingly vital in today’s world.

Students and teachers alike were excited with the new resources. One student shared: “Now we can learn more about technology and use it to study and grow.”

The donation not only empowers individual students but also strengthens the educational infrastructure, giving young people a chance to thrive.

A student in Guatemala City uses a laptop donated by the Church in Guatemala City, Guatemala on Jan. 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Strengthening communities through Christlike service

Local leaders and community members have expressed deep appreciation for the Church’s support, recognizing that these donations will improve lives for years to come.

By supporting healthcare and education, the Church is helping families build brighter futures, one community at a time.

“Whenever we do anything to bring relief to others — temporal or spiritual — we are bringing them to Jesus Christ and will be blessed to find our own relief in Him,” said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson. “We are grateful for the opportunities God gives us every day to love our neighbor.”

A woman and child in Tecpán, Guatemala, who will receive help after a donation from the Church on Mar. 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints