Mary Richards: Prayer, a broken heart and God’s love amid fire and trial

A figurine of Jesus Christ is found among the ashes of a home in Pasadena, California, after the Eaton Fire, which began on Jan. 7, 2025.

While speaking in Southern California to members of two stakes affected by deadly and destructive wildfires, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, also delivered a message to people all over the world from the Prophet, First Presidency and other members of his quorum.

“We pray for you every day,” he said in February. “We pray for you in private, we pray for you in our own apostolic circle, and we pray for you in public meetings like this.”

Whether it be because of fires, other disasters, public upheaval or private challenges, “those prayers are being sent to heaven for you.”

One of those times of prayer was when President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, prayed for the world on Nov. 20, 2020. At a time of uncertainty for many people, the Lord’s Prophet on the earth prayed publicly — and taught about the power of gratitude to God and looking forward with hope.

President Nelson wrote: “No matter who you are, you can pray to your Heavenly Father for guidance and direction in your life. If you learn to hear the Lord through His promptings, you may receive divine guidance in matters large and small.”

The Prophet and Apostles know about challenges around the world and in their own lives. President Holland spent weeks in the hospital and has spoken about that near-death time. He misses his late wife, Sister Patricia Holland, and refers to her often and the knowledge he has that they will be together again.

Those in the congregation in the San Fernando California Stake Center saw him grow in strength and vibrancy as he spoke to them.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks to hundreds of people — many of them who lost their homes in the recent Southern California wildfires — gathered inside the San Fernando California Stake Center on Feb. 22, 2025, in Van Nuys, California. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

President Holland said he hoped to provide encouragement to those who were affected, those who are suffering and those who will yet suffer.

He invited those listening to pray for each other too. If they did not have any troubles themselves, “then turn to your left or turn to your right because your neighbor has some, and you can help them.”

I saw this in action while I was there with the Pacific Palisades and Pasadena wards. Over and over, the members would tell me about their concern for others. Many were more worried about their friends and neighbors than themselves.

One woman told me about her prayers for a fellow ward member who was struggling. A husband and wife told me that whenever someone gave them clothing or supplies to replace what had burned, they thought of someone else to give it to instead. Another couple shared how they found relief in serving others who had also lost their homes.

While on assignment in February in Ethiopia, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, met a woman whose children had died and who was also diagnosed with a rare disease.

“She said, ‘I wonder if I did something wrong,’” Sister Yee recalled.

Sister Yee spoke to the woman about how hard things happen to really good people. Throughout scripture, many prophets had difficult times with their families and lives.

“We have to trust even if we don’t understand,” she said. “It’s not because He doesn’t love us.”

After the conversation, Sister Yee watched the woman change from a place of deep sorrow to having more peace.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks to women in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, on Feb. 23, 2025. She reminded them that they are all part of the global Relief Society organization. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Then, in Tanzania, Sister Yee met a young single woman who had lost all family members and faced many hard things by herself.

“But she testified so maturely of God’s relationship with her and how much she trusts Him in the hardest things,” Sister Yee said.

Patty Jones tears up as she listens to President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speak to hundreds of people — many who lost their homes in the recent Southern California wildfires — gathered inside the San Fernando California Stake Center on Feb. 22, 2025, in Van Nuys, California. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Part of Heavenly Father’s plan is to have recurring experiences, President Holland explained, and they usually involve something being broken.

“It takes broken clouds to generate rain, rain over broken earth to grow grain, broken grain to make bread, and broken bread to feed us,” he taught in California.

“And the greatest offering one can offer God is a broken heart and contrite spirit.

“A broken dream, a broken heart, a broken home, a broken child — He says put it on the altar,” President Holland said. Then, that gift is returned perfected.

“It is natural to wish that God had designed for us a less glorious, a less arduous destiny,” he said, this time referencing C.S. Lewis. “But if we want that, we are wishing not for more love, but for less.”

— Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News.