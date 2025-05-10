Sister Sheri Dew, a former member of the Relief Society general presidency, receives an honorary doctorate from Southern Virginia University President Bonnie H. Cordon, former Young Women general president, in Buena Vista, Virginia, on May 9, 2025.

BUENA VISTA, Virginia — Just weeks after athletes at Southern Virginia University claimed the school’s first NCAA Division III men’s volleyball national title, Sister Sheri Dew reminded the university’s graduates on Friday, May 9, that in sports, and in life, it is important to “stack wins.”

Even in life’s most discouraging moments there are lessons to be learned, perspectives to be gained and stacked victories to celebrate, said Sister Dew, a former member of the Relief Society general presidency and executive vice president and chief content officer of Deseret Management Corp.

Offering commencement remarks at the university, Sister Dew — who also received an honorary doctorate from SVU — said she learned about stacking wins from BYU’s head men’s basketball coach Kevin Young.

During his first season at BYU, his team lost four of their first six games in the Big 12 Conference. Still, without focusing too heavily on the losses, the team won the next nine games in a row before another tough loss in the Big 12 tournament.

How did coach Young make such an impressive turnaround? questioned Sister Dew. By “stacking games, stacking days, stacking wins.”

BYU finished the season with a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. “A season is about growth, it is about getting better every day,” Young explained after the tournament.

The lesson works not only in sports but also in life, Sister Dew said, asking the graduates to “intentionally, conscientiously” stack some wins.

“I want you to think about all of the things you’ve been stacking here at SVU — the friends you’ve made, the experiences you’ve had, the hard things that you’ve overcome, the things you’ve learned, the things you’re better at today than you were several years ago,” she said. “You’ve already, whether you’re aware of it or not, been stacking wins.”

Sister Sheri Dew, former member of the Relief Society general presidency, receives an honorary doctorate during Southern Virginia University's graduation ceremony in Buena Vista, Virginia, on May 9, 2025. | Southern Virginia University

5 principles to ‘stack wins’

Sister Dew shared principles to help the graduates “stack days.”

Realize that “you have a divine orbit.” Sister Dew quoted the late Elder Neal A. Maxwell of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: “The same God that placed the star in a precise orbit millennia before it appeared over Bethlehem in celebration of the birth of the Babe has given at least equal attention to placement of each of us in precise human orbits so that we may, if we will, illuminate the landscape of our individual lives, so that our light may not only lead others but warm them as well.”

Sister Dew told the graduates that even when life is not turning out in the way they expected, they can offer a simple prayer. “Am I where I am supposed to be?”

“The only thing that will stop your potential and stop your influence is if you stop trying to be where God and where the Lord want you to be,” she said.

Make your life be about more than just you. Sister Dew said being raised in Kansas made her a Kansas City Chiefs fan. After losing the Super Bowl this year — when a win would have made the Chiefs the first NFL team to claim three straight Super Bowls — Coach Andy Reid spoke about his experience.

The Super Bowl loss “hurt, and it should hurt when you lose,” he said. “But I tried to teach [the team] that whether you win or lose, there’s something to learn. What’s important is how you handle yourself. … My highest objective is to make 90 men better men.”

Learn how to talk to God and how to get direction from him. Sister Dew quoted President Russell M. Nelson: “In coming days, it will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting and constant influence of the Holy Ghost. ... I plead with you to increase your spiritual capacity to receive revelation.”

Learning the language of revelation is more difficult than the effort to receive a college degree, Sister Dew said. Learning to hear the voice of the Lord “takes time,” she said. “It takes work.”

Sister Dew told the graduates they can pray for Heavenly Father to teach them what it feels like to receive personal revelation. “One of the highest priorities I can recommend to you is learning to listen to God.”

Commencement is held in the front of Main Hall on the campus of Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, Virginia, on May 9, 2025. | Erik Flores

Learn how to communicate. Most people, Sister Dew explained, are not born with the gift of gab. Learning it takes “intentional practice.”

“God and the Lord Jesus Christ really need their sons and daughters, their servants, to be able to articulate what they believe in a clear, concise manner,” she said.

Put God first. Quoting the Spanish philosopher José Ortega y Gasset, Sister Dew said, “Tell me who you pay attention to, and I’ll tell you who you are.”

Sister Dew said she learned from BYU cross-country coach Diljeet Taylor, a member of the Sikh religion. When athletes are not performing as well as Taylor knows they can, she asks them, “How is your relationship with God?”

Focusing on that important relationship, Sister Dew said, “always leads to an improvement in perspective and performance.”

Sister Dew shared a scripture from Doctrine and Covenants 6:34-36: “Fear not, little flock; do good; let earth and hell combine against you, for if ye are built upon my rock, they cannot prevail. …

“Look unto me in every thought; doubt not, fear not.”

Every time someone puts God first they “stack another day, another win,” she said.

“I invite you to start intentionally looking for opportunities to stack days — days of helping others, days of cheering others on, days of learning how to communicate with heaven, days of receiving revelation, days of overcoming a difficult moment, days when you can see that you’re growing.”

Sister Sheri Dew addresses Southern Virginia University graduates in Buena Vista, Virginia, on May 9, 2025 | Erik Flores

Stained glass window

SVU President Bonnie H. Cordon, former Young Women general president of the Church, centered her remarks on a large stained glass mural representing the “Sermon on the Mount,” which was installed this year in the campus’s Main Hall Ballroom.

She reminded the students that the stained glass is a reminder of their charge to be a light.

“If you’ve ever looked at stained glass, you know it is designed to shine,” she said. “Its beauty isn’t just glass, it is in the light behind it.”

Without the light, even the most interesting stained glass designs look dull and lifeless, she said. “But when the light shines through, every color comes alive. There’s brilliance, there’s clarity, there’s beauty that wasn’t visible before.”

As each graduate leaves Southern Virginia University, “that image of stained glass glowing with the light offers a powerful metaphor for your life ahead.”

Sister Sheri Dew, a former member of the Relief Society general presidency, and Southern Virginia University Bonnie H. Cordon, former Young Women general president, participate in graduation ceremonies in Buena Vista, Virginia, on May 9, 2025. | Southern Virginia University

Honorary doctorate

Before offering her commencement remarks, Sister Dew received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree for her “exemplary leadership and service in the workplace, the community and in public scholarship.”

Sister Dew, a native of Ulysses, Kansas, and a graduate of Brigham Young University, has written a number of books, including the biographies of three Latter-day Saint Prophets: President Russell M. Nelson, President Gordon B. Hinckley and President Ezra Taft Benson. She served from 1997 to 2002 in the Relief Society general presidency and is executive vice president and chief content officer of Deseret Management Corp. SVU leaders praised Sister Dew for her “life of intellectual curiosity, spiritual power and leadership acumen.”

Universities in Europe began granting degrees honoris causa — a Latin phrase meaning “for the sake of the honor” — in the 15th century, giving the recipient “full privileges” in the university. Lionel Woodville, the future Bishop of Salisbury, received the first such degree from Oxford in the 1470s.

The first honorary degree awarded in the United States was conferred by Harvard University in 1692 on its president, Increase Mather. The practice continued, and in 1753, Harvard University granted Benjamin Franklin a Master of Arts degree. The first woman recipient of an honorary degree from Harvard was Helen Keller in 1955.

Following is a list of past honorary doctorate recipients at Southern Virginia University: Glade Knight, 2000; Richard I. Winwood, 2001; John H. Groberg, 2002; Jason Wang, 2003; Ron Jones & Richard Marriott, 2004; Merlin W. Sant, 2005; Donald D. Davis, 2006; Wilford Teerlink & Rodney Haws, 2007; Robert Christopher Gay, 2010; Nolan D. Archibald, 2011; David C. Clark, 2012; W. Mitt Romney, 2013; Kathleen Knight, 2015; Bruce L. Olsen, 2017; and Robert W. Goodlatte, 2019.

Southern Virginia University is a private, faith-based institution of higher education, not associated with the Church, but aligned with the restored gospel of Jesus Christ as taught by the Church.