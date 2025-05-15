Students at Gavuone Primary School in Gavuone, Papua New Guinea, display their new Solar Buddy lights on April 15, 2025.

As the sun sets over the remote village of Gavuone, Papua New Guinea, darkness usually brings an end to the day’s activities. For many students, it means closing their books and setting academic success aside until dawn.

But now, thanks to a donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the night no longer signals the end of learning. Solar-power lights are illuminating not only the students’ study spaces but also their hopes for a brighter future.

Gavuone Primary School headmaster Dahra Latha explained, “We have a problem where children in the community do not do their homework because of no lights in the house.”

Young men in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, assemble Solar Buddy light kits in December 2024 for distribution. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church, in collaboration with Australia-based nonprofit Solar Buddy, is bringing light to these students after a donation of solar-powered light kits to families in Papua New Guinea who would otherwise spend their evenings in darkness, according to the Church’s Papua New Guinea Newsroom.

In December 2024, young members of the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Stake met to assemble 500 kits provided by Solar Buddy.

A child in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, assembles a Solar Buddy light kit in December 2024 for distribution. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After assembly, the kits were transported to Gavuone, Papua New Guinea, an isolated community of about 2,000 people on the Gulf of Papua.

At a ceremony on April 15, 2025, the assembled kits were distributed to students at the Gavuone Primary School. Every student at the school received a Solar Buddy kit; many immediately opened their lights and began charging them under the bright sun.

Students of Gavuone Primary School in Gavuone, Papua New Guinea, charge their Solar Buddy lights by holding the solar cells towards the sun on April 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The kits charge with daylight and then light homes during the night. Latha explained that this donation would have a huge impact.

“My children really need these solar lights.” He added: “Providing these kinds of lights to them will help them do a better job with their homework and will improve their studies especially in the home.”

Students receive their 'Solar Buddies' at a ceremony on April 15, 2025, in Gavuone, Papua New Guinea. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the Church, light is often associated with knowledge and learning. Doctrine and Covenants 50:24–25 teaches: “That which is of God is light; and he that receiveth light, and continueth in God, receiveth more light; and that light groweth brighter and brighter until the perfect day. And again, verily I say unto you, and I say it that you may know the truth, that you may chase darkness from among you.”

Now many of these students will have the opportunity to experience increased light and truth.

15-year-old Thara Obea uses her new light to study homework in the evening in Gavuone, Papua New Guinea in April 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Many of the students began using the lights the night they received them. In the home of 15-year-old Thara Obea, the young student was able to complete her homework in the evening, when the rest of the home had fallen dark.

“I love this,” said Obea. “It’s wonderful. I can read and study now at night.”

Benjamin Koio, 17 years old, uses his light to study for an exam after the donation from the Church in Gavuone, Papua New Guinea, in April 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Other students, like 17-year-old Benjamin Koio, would often build fires at night so that they could study. But now, he can just flip a switch.

“I can do my work at night without bothering my family,” said Koio. “I really needed something like this.”

Since the Church’s collaboration with Solar Buddy began in 2023, Latter-day Saints have helped assemble and distribute over 11,000 light boxes around the world.

In Papua New Guinea, the recent donation from the Church is making a tangible difference, allowing students to continue their studies after dark. As the community looks toward the future, the glow of these solar lamps serves as a powerful reminder that even a small light can spark significant change.