Latter-day Saints in Missouri make emotional support pickles for kids in foster care

Volunteers in Lebanon, Missouri, donate crocheted pickles and a pickle barrel to Live 2 Give Hope, a local charity that provides free resources to foster, guardianship and adoptive families, in January 2025.

Small, green and smiling crocheted pickles are bringing joy to hundreds of families in and around Lebanon, Missouri, thanks to the tireless work of JustServe volunteers who have handmade the “emotional support pickles.”

Live 2 Give Hope, a local charity that provides free resources to foster, guardianship and adoptive families, is distributing the pickles as “comforting companions” for children. The ongoing project was listed on JustServe, a free platform, website and app where community organizations list their service needs and where volunteers can find service opportunities around them.

For several months, Latter-day Saint volunteers in the area — including many young men and young women — have created and delivered the pickles.

Young men from the Lebanon Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints used an old wooden barrel to create a large wooden pickle barrel to store and display the pickles.

Young men from the Lebanon Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints create a pickle barrel to hold donated crocheted pickles for Live 2 Give Hope in Lebanon, Missouri. The barrel was part of a donation in in January 2025. | Provided by Victoria Lloyd

Laura Gartin, program director of Live 2 Give Hope, said that kids will dig through the pickle barrel to find “their” pickle.

“The pickles give them comfort and joy,” she said. “When they are picking them out, they are so excited. It’s something unique and special that is just for them.”

Gartin said they have received and given out almost 200 of the crocheted pickles since the project started in January.

“At Live 2 Give Hope, we understand how important it is to bring comfort and joy to children in foster care,” she said. “These pickles are more than just cute stuffies, they’re a tangible reminder to every child that they are seen, valued and supported on their journey,”

The staff and founders of the Live 2 Give Hope organization in Lebanon, Missouri, hold crocheted pickles that were made and donated by JustServe volunteers. The donation was in January 2025. | Alex R. Lloyd

The ongoing project has also had a big impact on the youth in the area who have created some of the pickles.

“JustServe has given our ward opportunities to serve our neighbors in a very direct and personal way,” Lebanon Ward Bishop Paul Rone said. “The pickle project ... has been both challenging and rewarding for our young members.”

Many young women in the St. Robert Missouri Stake recently made several crocheted pickles.

“I don’t personally know any foster kids, but I know making these pickles for them will make them happy and that makes me happy,” said young woman Brinley Schuneman.

Young women in the St Robert Missouri Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon, Missouri, hold up crocheted pickles in May 2025. | Alex R. Lloyd

Added young woman Josie Wadley: “This project helps me serve my community and help those who need it.”

Victoria Lloyd, a JustServe Specialist in Lebanon, has helped move the project forward. During a recent trip to deliver pickles to the pickle barrel, she was able to witness recipients pick out their pickles.

“The joy on their faces and the faces of the volunteers is what it is all about,” she said.

Children at Live 2 Give Hope, a charity in Lebanon, Missouri, that provides free resources to foster, guardianship and adoptive families, hold up donated crocheted pickles made by JustServe volunteers in 2025. | Alex R. Lloyd