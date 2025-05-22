Church members in Latin America make unexpected connections and feel God’s love through family history

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Guests use technology to do family history. FamilySearch hosted a family history workshop in Quito, Ecuador, for 168 attendees March 2025.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across Latin America are turning their hearts to their fathers through family history work, fulfilling Malachi’s prophecy (see Malachi 4:5-6) and accelerating the gathering of Israel.

While RootsTech 2025 was happening in Salt Lake City, family history conferences and workshops were held in Peru, Ecuador, El Salvador and Costa Rica.

RootsTech in Peru

More than 1,500 people came together March 7-8 to discover their genealogy at a session of RootsTech held for the first time in Lima, Peru.

Hosted by FamilySearch International, this year’s event focused on the theme “Discover.” The event highlighted the power of technology to help people find and preserve their family history, reported the Church’s Newsroom.

Attendees learned more about their families by participating in activities such as:

Relatives Around Me — A tool in the Family Tree mobile app that helps find family connections between attendees.

Guided Tree — A space where participants can start their family tree with the help of experts.

Meaning of Your Surname — A module exploring the history and origin of participants’ surnames.

Migration Dynamics — An experience that allows visitors to track the migratory movements of their ancestors.

FamilySearch workshop in Ecuador

In March, Family Search International hosted a workshop in Quito, Ecuador, for 168 attendees.

Participants said they had never attended such an enriching activity where they had fun while learning about their heritage, according to the Church’s Ecuador Newsroom.

Like RootsTech participants in Peru, guests in Ecuador utilized Guided Tree. In addition, they explored:

Ordinances Ready — A program that finds and sorts temple ordinances ready to be completed.

Memories — A space where users can view photos and stories of ancestors as well as upload their own.

Get Involved — A place where users can review and correct documents indexed by AI.

These activities allowed guests to better understand FamilySearch tools, submit names to the temple and print their family trees.

Family History Discovery Day in El Salvador

Members and friends of the Church in the San Salvador El Salvador Ilopango Stake gathered March 8 to participate in Family History Discovery Day, organized by FamilySearch International.

Stake President Jorge Ruiz reported more than 100 guests gathered to participate in the family history activity.

“As a stake, our members lead this work in our country, because we understand the meaning that family history has in our lives,” he said.

Participants were encouraged to find their ancestors by reviewing historical records and explored the same activities as guests in Peru and Ecuador, according to the Church’s Spanish Newsroom.

Some learned they were actually relatives as attendees used the Relatives Around Me feature. Friends Valeria Anaya and Adriana M. discovered they share an ancestor nine generations back.

“As friends we get along really well, and we never imagined being related,” Anaya said.

Family History Training in Costa Rica

Church members in Costa Rica discovered they were not alone as they attended the “Temple and Family History in the Costa Rica West Region” seminar Feb. 22.

Approximately 350 Church members gathered for the seminar. Here, they strengthened their understanding of the Central America Area priorities; responsibilities of ward councils, stake temple and family history committees and ward consultants; and FamilySearch, reported the Church’s Spanish Newsroom.

Like El Salvadorian participants, members in Costa Rica discovered new family through Relatives Around Me.

Tayra S., 16, from Puntarenas, thought she had no relatives in the congregation. To her surprise, Relatives Around Me revealed she was related to 50 other attendees.

“I felt Heavenly Father’s love, knowing I’m not alone in this life,” Tayra said. “Seeing that I have so much family — distant, but I have it — encourages me to continue doing things right, to continue my family tree, because all people deserve to know the gospel of Jesus Christ and find the peace they need, not just those who are alive.”

Elder Eduardo R. Mora, an Area Seventy in the Central America Area, emphasized that family history work is only the first step. The second step involves performing ordinances for deceased individuals in temples.