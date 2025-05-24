Music & the Spoken Word: Our epitaph

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, May 25, 2025. This is week No. 4,993 of the broadcast.

Today we honor those who have gone before us — especially those who have given their lives in the service of our country. We also honor all those whose lives have touched our hearts for good. Truly, the positive impact that one person can make on the life of another can be monumental.

Monuments and headstones marking a gravesite often have an engraved epitaph, forever stating a few words in memory of the deceased.

Mark Twain once quoted Adam at Eve’s grave, stating what might have been her epitaph. He said, “Wheresoever she was, there was Eden.” (See “Eve’s Diary,” by Mark Twain, published by New York: Harper & Brothers in 1906, page 109). Of course this was fiction, but the words were tender and insightful nonetheless.

Looking ahead, what might our own epitaph read? Will it comment on our kind nature, our love for others or our desire to be a peacemaker? Will it tell of our courage to stand strong when times are hard or of our patience enduring a lengthy trial?

Lloyd Newell once said: “Think of the people you most admire. Most likely it was not their accomplishments that touched your life but their acts of kindness, not their beauty but their big hearts, not their successes but their support. The same is true for all of us. What will be cherished is the difference we’ve made in others’ lives. What will be valued is the love and service we’ve offered. Remember: ‘A good character is the best tombstone. Those who loved you, and were helped by you, will remember you when forget-me-nots are withered.’” (See “What Life Is About,” by Lloyd Newell, “Music & the Spoken Word,” April 3, 2011, musicandthespokenword.com.)

In a way, we each are writing our own epitaph today. Our remembered acts may include a few things we did in life, but our lives will in large part be remembered for how we did those things. What we do matters, but how we do it matters even more.

And so we look to the past in honor of those who have taught us much through their service, sacrifice and good acts. And at the same time, we look to the future, knowing our epitaphs are being written not only by what we are doing but by how we are doing those things today.

