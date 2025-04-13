Watch or listen to 20 songs sung by 3 choirs during the April 2025 general conference

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Three choirs provided music for the April 2025 general conference — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, a youth choir from northern Utah and a combined choir from Brigham Young University. They sang songs from “Hymns, the “Children’s Songbook” and from the new hymnbook project “Hymns — For Home and Church.”

Seven of the songs were from the new hymnbook project.

The Tabernacle Choir sang “Welcome Home” (no. 1027), “It Is Well with My Soul” (no. 1003) and “Close as a Quiet Prayer” (no. 1030).

“Welcome Home” was written by Andrea Brett, who attended the Sunday morning session to hear her hymn performed by the Tabernacle Choir. “This is the thrill of a lifetime,” she said in a report on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. “When I was a young girl, I actually dreamed of having a hymn in the hymnbook.”

The youth choir sang “Come, Hear the Word the Lord Has Spoken” (no. 1031) and “Oh, the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus” (no. 1015)

Geoff Anderson conducts a rest hymn with a youth choir from northern Utah during the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Geoff Anderson, who directed the youth choir, said, “We’d hit rehearsals, and we’d be working, working, working, and I’d say, pull out ‘Oh, the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus,’ and there was an audible, ‘I love this one,’ and [the youth] connected immediately.”

The combined BYU choir sang “Hail the Day that Sees Him Rise” (no. 1201) and “Were You There?” (no. 1206), which is a traditional African American spiritual.

“It just invites us to contemplate the death, burial and resurrection of Christ,” said Jorge Rojas, who sang in the BYU combined choir.

Andrew Unsworth plays the organ as he and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square perform during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Songs for the new hymnbook are being released in groups and, so far, 37 songs have been released, including 15 in February.

The music from the April 2025 and past general conferences is available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org under “Libraries,” then select “Music Library” and “Music from General Conference” and in the Gospel Library app by selecting “Music Library” and “Music from General Conference.” Then click on the title of the song for the video and the audio file, which can be downloaded. The songs from the April 2025 general conference and the four choir and congregational hymns are also available on the General Conference YouTube channel.

See below for links to each of the videos of 20 songs choirs sang during general conference on April 5-6, plus information on the four choir and congregational hymns and the Sunday morning “Music & the Spoken Word.”

Saturday morning session

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square — directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Andrew Unsworth and Richard Elliott — provided the music for the Saturday morning session on Saturday, April 5. Twelve singers from nine countries joined the 360-voice choir during general conference.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

• “Come, Ye Children of the Lord,” “Hymns”, No. 58 (prelude)

• “With Songs of Praise,” “Hymns,” No. 71, arranged by Mack Wilberg

• “He Sent His Son,” “Children’s Songbook”, p. 34, arranged by Nathan Hofheins

• “High on the Mountain Top,” “Hymns,” No. 5 (choir and congregational hymn)

Ryan T. Murphy, associate music director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, leads the audience in a rest hymn during the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

• “God Is Love,” “Hymns,” no. 87, arranged by Ryan Murphy

• “Come, Come, Ye Saints,” “Hymns,” No. 30, arranged by Mack Wilberg

Saturday afternoon session

A youth choir from northern Utah — directed by Geoff Anderson and accompanied by organist Linda Margetts — sang during the Saturday afternoon session.

Elder Dale G. Renlund, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shakes hands with a member of a youth choir from northern Utah after the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

• “Sing Praise to Him,” “Hymns,” No. 70, arranged by Randall Kempton

• “Come, Hear the Word the Lord Has Spoken,” “Hymns — For Home and Church,” No. 1031, arranged by Jim Kasen

• “Hark, All Ye Nations!” “Hymns,” No. 264 (choir and congregational hymn)

A youth choir from northern Utah performs during the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

• “Oh, the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus,” “Hymns — For Home and Church,” No. 1015, arranged by Geoff Anderson

• “True to the Faith,” “Hymns,” No. 254, arranged by A. Laurence Lyon

Saturday evening session

A combined choir from Brigham Young University sang during the Saturday evening session. They were directed by Andrew Crane, Sonja Poulter and Brent Wells and accompanied by organists Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts.

The BYU Choir sings during the Saturday evening session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere

• “Hail the Day that Sees Him Rise,” “Hymns — For Home and Church,” No. 1201, arranged by Mack Wilberg

• “Sweet Is the Peace the Gospel Brings,” “Hymns,” No. 14, arranged by Ronald Staheli

• “Were You There?” “Hymns — For Home and Church,” No. 1206, arranged by H.T. Burleigh

• “Rejoice, the Lord Is King!” “Hymns,” No. 66, arranged by Ryan Murphy

‘Music & the Spoken Word’

The “Music & the Spoken Word” from Sunday, April 6, which was immediately prior to the Sunday morning session, is available on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel.

The choir was under the direction of Mack Wilberg and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Andrew Unsworth.

Sunday morning session

Music was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Andrew Unsworth, for the Sunday morning session.

The Tabernacle Choir sings during to the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere

• Prelude: “Guide Us, O Thou Great Jehovah,” “Hymns,” No. 83

• “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty,” “Hymns,” No. 72, arranged by Mack Wilberg

• “Welcome Home,” “Hymns — For Home and Church,” No. 1027, arranged by Mack Wilberg

• “Let Us All Press On,” “Hymns,” No. 243 (choir and congregational hymn)

Mack Wilberg, music director of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, leads the choir in the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

• “Jesus, the Very Thought of Thee,” “Hymns,” No. 141, arranged by Mack Wilberg

• “It Is Well With My Soul,” “Hymns — For Home and Church,” No.1003, arranged by Mack Wilberg

Sunday afternoon session

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Brian Mathias, provided the music for the Sunday afternoon session.

President Russell M. Nelson greets Mack Wilberg, music director of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, at the end of the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

• “Sweet Is the Work,” “Hymns,” No. 147, arranged by Ryan Murphy

• “Close as a Quiet Prayer,” “Hymns — For Home and Church,” No. 1030, arranged by Ryan Murphy

• “Glory to God on High,” “Hymns,” No. 67 (choir and congregational hymn)

• “This Is My Beloved Son,” “Children’s Songbook,” p. 76, arranged by Sam Cardon

• “Redeemer of Israel,” “Hymns,” No. 6, arranged by Mack Wilberg