Music & the Spoken Word: Spiritually stretching

As a young boy, I remember being at a public swimming pool and exploring what I thought was the exciting “deep end.” This pool was known for its ability, on occasion, to make large waves, mimicking what the rolling waves of the ocean might be like.

As I swam in the calm water, the waves began to swell, and I struggled to remain afloat. Within seconds, I was sinking, and even as I applied every muscle I had, it wasn’t enough. I recall in that moment holding my breath and looking up through the water, seeing others around me, but they didn’t know I was there. I was out of oxygen. I was doomed. A thought then entered my mind with force: “Reach one more time.” With every ounce of energy I had left, I stretched my hand high above my head, but I was still well beneath the water’s surface.

Suddenly, a hand reached down with lightning-like speed, pulling me to safety. I will forever be grateful for the stranger that saved my life that day.

Decades later, this experience came to mind as I listened to President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, say the following: “Do you remember the biblical story of the woman who suffered for 12 years with a debilitating problem? She exercised great faith in the Savior, exclaiming, ‘If I may touch but his clothes, I shall be whole.’ This faithful … woman needed to stretch as far as she could to access His power.”

He continued: “Many of us have [similarly] cried out, … ‘If I could spiritually stretch enough to draw the Savior’s power into my life, I would know how to handle my heart-wrenching situation. I would know what to do. And I would have the power to do it.’”

President Nelson then stated, “When you reach up for the Lord’s power in your life with the same intensity that a drowning person has when grasping and gasping for air, power from Jesus Christ will be yours” (see “Drawing the Power of Jesus Christ Into Our Lives,” Ensign or Liahona, May 2017, pages 41–42).

As we reach for the Savior with our whole soul, we find that “His arms [are always] open, extended, stretched out and encircling. They are described as mighty and holy, arms of mercy, arms of safety, arms of love, ‘lengthened out all the day long’ [2 Nephi 28:32]” (“Repent … That I May Heal You,” by Elder Neil L. Andersen, Ensign or Liahona, November 2009, page 40).

Indeed, when we spiritually stretch toward Him with all the might we can muster, the Savior “reaches [our] reaching” (see “Where Can I Turn for Peace?” “Hymns,” no. 129).

