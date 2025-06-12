How to attend, stream the Bells at Temple Square concert on June 13

The Bells at Temple Square perform at the Christmas Concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

The Bells at Temple Square will present “A Festive Journey” concert on Friday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m. MDT in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City. It will be streamed online.

2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the Bells at Temple Square, which was organized in March 2005. The upcoming concert will include music from the group’s debut performance, including “This Is the Christ,” “Canticle” and “Anitra’s Dance,” reported the Tabernacle Choir’s announcement.

The 32-member handbell choir is under the direction of Geoff Anderson and performs on two seven-octave sets of English handbells and handchimes.

How to stream

“A Festive Journey” will be livestreamed on The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s YouTube channel.

How to attend in-person

Tickets to see the event in-person are free but required. All tickets have been distributed and no longer available, reported the Tabernacle Choir’s announcement.

A standby line will be available the night of the performance. The live event is for those 8 years old and older.

See the “Temple Square Event Guidelines” on ChurchofJesusChrist.org for information on parking and general event information. Tabernacle access on Temple Square is through the north and west gates.

About a ‘A Festive Journey’

The program for “A Festive Journey” is scheduled to include hymn arrangements such as “Be Still My Soul,” “Festive Toccata on Old Hundredth” and “Softly and Tenderly,” reported the Tabernacle Choir’s announcement.

It also features “Lumen Fidei (The Light of Faith),” the dramatic “Tempest,” the rhythmic “Dorian Dance” and jazz-inspired music with “Girl from Ipanema” and “Someone to Watch Over Me.” Contemporary songs “Novus” and “Shock Wave,” will open and close the concert.

The concert will feature musicians from the Orchestra at Temple Square and numbers by Temple Square organists Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts on the Tabernacle organ.

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform during the fall concert “Season of Ringing” on Nov. 23, 2024. | Kate Turley, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

About the Bells at Temple Square

The Bells at Temple Square was formed in 2005 as part of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square organization with 28 charter members. The group currently has 32 ringers, and the number has varied over the years between 30 and 35. The bell ringers are volunteer musicians, like the members of the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Chorale at Temple Square.

The handbell choir’s performances include two yearly concerts, taking part often in the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcasts of the Tabernacle Choir and having a major role in the choir’s annual Christmas concerts. The bell ensemble rehearses weekly.

Watch the bell ringers’ 2022 holiday concert, “Visions of the Season”; the 2023 spring concert, “Bells in Motion”; the 2024 “Joyfully Ringing” concert in June; the 2024 “A Season of Ringing” holiday concert and the Bells at Temple Square playlist on YouTube. (The 2023 holiday concert in the Salt Lake Tabernacle was canceled.)

2024 holiday concert: ‘A Season of Ringing’

2024 summer concert: ‘Joyfully Ringing’

2023 summer concert: ‘Bells in Motion’

2022 holiday concert: ‘Visions of the Season’