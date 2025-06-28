Cátia Silva: Walking in God’s light as a young mother

Cátia Gonçalves Gago Silva takes a picture with her three daughters: Abigail, 5, Ester, 3, and Rebeca, 10 months old, in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Her husband, Samuel Madureira Silva, is in the background.

The idea of light is used often in scripture as a symbol of goodness, truth, purity and love. When the Lord teaches us “that which is of God is light” (see Doctrine and Covenants 50:23-25), He is telling us that everything that truly comes from Him shines bright — it uplifts us, guides us, and gives us clarity and peace.

Jesus said in John 8:12, “I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”

Jesus Christ — His light — helps us see the path we should walk, both physically and spiritually. It warms our hearts and brings hope.

On the other hand, darkness represents confusion, fear, sadness, sin and despair. Darkness hides truth and makes it hard for us to see clearly. When we walk in darkness, we are separated from God’s truth and love.

Choosing God’s light means choosing to follow truth, love, kindness, patience and the promptings of the Spirit.

How do we receive God’s light?

Doctrine and Covenants 50:24 says, “He that receiveth light, and continueth in God, receiveth more light.”

We receive this light through small and consistent actions that will improve our daily relationship with God. When we pray sincerely, we open our hearts to God’s light and His Holy Spirit. When we study the scriptures, we invite truth into our minds; God’s words illuminate our minds and teach us what is right. We can find light by attending church and partaking of the sacrament, renewing our covenants and inviting the Holy Spirit to be a constant companion.

In this image from the Church's Book of Mormon videos, the Resurrected Savior introduces the sacrament to the Nephites. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When we choose to serve others, to be kind and to forgive, we invite God’s light into our hearts. Even the entertainment we choose, the conversations we engage in and the thoughts we nurture can either draw us closer to light or pull us into darkness.

When we consistently make choices that bring us closer to God and His light, we begin to see things differently. The light chases away fear and confusion. It gives us hope and peace, even in hard times.

My personal reflection on walking in God’s light

As I’ve pondered this scripture about light and darkness, I’ve felt the Spirit gently invite me to look inward and to ask, “Am I walking in God’s light in my daily life?”

I’m a mother of a 5-year-old, a 3-year-old and a baby. My days are often full, though not always in the same ways. Some days physical busyness wears me down. Other days, mental and emotional weight feels even heavier. There’s the constant effort of trying to be present, nurturing and patient — while also trying to keep the house running, meet everyone’s needs and finish tasks that often stay half-done because something else always comes up.

Sometimes I choose to do what feels easier — like folding laundry or washing dishes, something not related physically with my daughters — because it’s quiet and predictable. It gives me a sense of control. But in doing that, I sometimes avoid the harder, holier work: just choosing to be present, sitting with a child who’s upset, listening with love or choosing to play instead of clean. Those things take way more from me emotionally — but they also fill my life and our lives with more light.

That’s the kind of light I want to choose more often. The Savior taught that “that which is of God is light.” And when we choose to love, to listen, to slow down and be present, that’s how we invite His light into our homes, our hearts and our relationships. It chases away the darkness of frustration, impatience and discouragement — not all at once, but gradually, as we keep trying.

Choosing light every day

“That which is of God is light,” teaches Doctrine and Covenants 50:24. | Ekaterina - stock.adobe.com

The beautiful thing is that each of us can choose God’s light every day — individually, as families and as friends. The Lord’s words remind us: “that which is of God is light.” This means that when we choose kindness in our speech, patience in our hearts, prayer before decisions, forgiveness over anger, scripture study over distraction and service over selfishness, we are choosing God’s light.

We don’t need to wait for life to be perfect, or for problems to disappear. We don’t have to wait until everything is calm and peaceful. We can choose light right now, right where we are — in the middle of chaos, in the noise, in the hard moments.

These daily choices, though sometimes small and simple, have great power. They invite peace, clarity and joy. They help us feel the presence of the Savior and the warmth of His love.

Letting the Lord be our light

The hymn “The Lord Is My Light” says:

“The Lord is my light; tho clouds may arise,

Faith, stronger than sight, looks up thru the skies

Where Jesus forever in glory doth reign.

Then how can I ever in darkness remain?”



No matter what challenges or noise surround us, the Lord’s light is always available. We never have to live in darkness. His light meets us exactly where we are, in the messy, the imperfect and the difficult.

I know that Jesus Christ is the Light of the World. As we choose to follow Him daily, His light will grow in us and transform us — helping us to see more clearly, love more deeply and live more fully.

— Cátia Gonçalves Gago Silva is the first counselor in the Relief Society presidency in the Brussels Grimbergen Ward of the Brussels Belgium North Stake.