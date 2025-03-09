Women can find calm, peace, strength, confidence and increased capacity through God’s power

In a series of articles in the Liahona magazine, the Relief Society general presidency testified of covenant women and how God’s power transforms, strengthens and gives confidence.

President Russell M. Nelson has written, “Every man and every woman who participates in priesthood ordinances and who makes and keeps covenants with God has direct access to the power of God” (“ The Everlasting Covenant ,” October 2022 Liahona).

In the March 2025 issue, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson wrote about the experience of her daughter-in-law Amy Johnson, who texted her one day, “Say a prayer for Dottie,” who is President Johnson’s young granddaughter.

Dottie had been feverish and restless all night, and in the morning her lips and hands were blue. Through acting on promptings, Amy Johnson was able to get Dottie to the doctor and also receive care for her other daughter while her husband was out of town. Dottie was diagnosed with pneumonia, prescribed medicine and spent the rest of the day in her mother’s arms.

When President Johnson brought dinner to the house, found her daughter-in-law calm, peaceful and confident.

“Amy strives to keep her covenants with God and is blessed by His strengthening power,” President Johnson wrote. “The Spirit had prompted her to take the actions she did to care for Dottie. And the Lord’s power enhanced her capacity to address her family’s needs in patience and love and with a calm reassurance that all would be well.”

This is the blessing of God’s power, President Johnson wrote, which is available through sacred covenants with the Savior.

“This power transforms us, strengthens us, calms us, gives us confidence, brings us peace, and increases our capacity to fulfill our divinely appointed responsibilities as women.”

All are needed

In her remarks in the January 2025 Liahona , Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, wrote about how everyone wants to feel that they belong and are needed in the Church.

When people enter into a covenant relationship with God, it not only deepens their relationship with Him but also affects their relationship with His other children.

A woman helps an older woman walk down a hallway at church. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Loneliness is a major concern. The U.S. surgeon general has called it an epidemic and public health crisis, Sister Dennis explained. Therefore people must prioritize building social connection — and women can help build a worldwide sisterhood.

“We can help slow the epidemic of loneliness by creating welcoming and safe spaces within our congregations and especially within our Relief Societies, where all can feel the Lord’s love because they are surrounded by our love,” Sister Dennis said.

Each person has so much to contribute, and listening to others’ stories can replace any fear or judgement with gratitude.

The Savior can fully understand and perfectly empathize, and partnering with Him brings His love. “Let us link arms and joyfully walk each other home,” Sister Dennis concluded.

Rest through covenants

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, wrote in the February 2025 Liahona about the blessing of covenant rest.

In the March 2024 Relief Society worldwide devotional, President Nelson blessed women “with the wisdom to discern what is needful and not to run faster than [we] are able,” Sister Yee said.

Covenant women have the blessing of God’s priesthood power through honoring their covenants. His power can help women know ‘what is needful’ and to not ‘run faster than [we] are able.’”

The Lord’s way is different from the world’s way. And the Savior’s gospel is meant to bring peace, calmness and a covenantal rest that comes through keeping His higher laws.

“I know that this special kind of rest comes when we don’t do this work alone. It comes as we purposefully partner with Jesus Christ and access His power through honoring our covenants,” she said.

Rest comes when trusting God and knowing of His love. Rest comes when bringing the Savior’s relief to others, remembering blessings, worshiping in the house of the Lord and seeking Jesus Christ.

More study about covenant women

Part of their remarks in the Liahona were taken from their addresses at 2024 BYU Women’s Conference. Read about that in the Church News here. Watch the entire address here when they opened the conference. President Johnson’s keynote address from 2024 BYU Women’s Conference is available on YouTube here.

President Nelson and the Relief Society general presidency spoke about covenants during the 2024 Relief Society Worldwide Devotional. Read about it in the Church News, watch the entire video on YouTube here, or find it in Gospel Library.

The upcoming 2025 Relief Society Worldwide Devotional will include the theme of “covenant community.” Listen to President Johnson and Sister Yee discuss it on the Church News podcast here. Women are invited to gather with their Relief Society to watch it on Sunday, March 16, or at a time that works for their local congregations, and hold a testimony meeting afterward.