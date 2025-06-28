Music & the Spoken Word: A noble pursuit

Saul sees a light on the road to Damascus in this image from the Bible Videos. Saul was later known as Paul.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, June 29, 2025. This week is No. 4,998 of the broadcast.

Childhood is a time of rapid physical growth and constant discovery as a child learns about everything from gravity to language. Often, the child wants nothing more than to be like those they literally and figuratively look up to.

Throughout the teenage years, this progress continues, even as deliberate decision-making becomes necessary to form habits and practices that further growth.

And then one day, quite suddenly, the young person realizes they have arrived at the doorstep of adulthood, where focus on preparing for the future may shift to meeting the needs and pressures of the moment. It can be all too easy to become content with current circumstances, postpone potential growth and even convince oneself that it’s too late or too hard to improve.

But there are many stories of people who experience mighty change and transformation well after their formative years. The truth is that no matter our age or circumstances, it’s never too late to improve. In fact, one of the most noble pursuits we can embrace is continuous personal improvement.

God desires for us to achieve our full potential. As we turn to Him in our weaknesses, He will help fortify us. We unlock divine power as we humbly yield to Him and ask for help in our every need.

Religious leader President Ezra Taft Benson declared, “Men and women who turn their lives over to God will find out that he can make a lot more out of their lives than they can” (“Jesus Christ — Gifts and Expectations,” President Ezra Taft Benson, Brigham Young University devotional, Dec. 10, 1974, speeches.byu.edu).

The Bible offers this evidence:

Simon, once a fisherman, became known as Peter, a fisher of men (see Matthew 4:18-19). This change required faith, and Peter soon became a powerful witness of the resurrected Savior (see Acts 2:22-24, 32-33).

Saul, a persecutor of Christians, became Paul the apostle (see Acts 9:1-30; 13:9). His transformation took courage, and his testimony of Jesus Christ blessed countless lives.

The Samaritan woman at the well encountered Jesus, became a believer and bravely made His name known to her fellow Samaritans (see John 4:1-42).

These accounts from the Bible can inspire us to embark on the noble pursuit of transformation. Each step draws us closer to God and helps us become all that He knows we can be.

