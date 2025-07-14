The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Cambodia Minister of Cults and Religion Chay Borin and Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, General Authority Seventy and president of the Asia Area of the Church, shake hands at the end of the handover ceremony in Dambae district, Cambodia, on June 7, 2025.

In rural clinics, hospital corridors and classrooms across eastern Cambodia, a quiet revolution in healthcare and education is underway — one led not by profit or politics but by a commitment to healing and hope, rooted in faith.

Known as the Cambodia Health Improvement Effort (CHIE), this expansive initiative by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is transforming medical care, strengthening emergency response systems and renovating schools to serve thousands in need.

On June 7, a celebration unfolded in the Dambae district, where Cambodian government leaders and Church representatives gathered to commemorate a series of humanitarian projects.

A new birthplace of hope

Employees of the Seda Senchhey Health Center in Tboung Khmum, Cambodia, install medical equipment donated by the Church on June 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the heart of Tboung Khmum, the once-incomplete maternity ward at the Seda Senchhey Health Center now stands as a symbol of life and safety. Thanks to funding from the Church, the ward was finished and outfitted with modern OB-GYN equipment, reported the Church’s Cambodia Newsroom.

Employees of the Seda Senchhey Health Center in Tboung Khmum, Cambodia, install medical equipment donated by the Church on June 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Serving over 10,000 residents across 13 villages, the center now welcomes eight to 10 babies into the world each month under safe, clean conditions.

Sister Marvel Earnshaw, right, poses for a photo in front of the Seda Senchhey Health Center in Tboung Khmum, Cambodia, where the Church donated medical equipment on June 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Marvel Earnshaw, a senior humanitarian missionary overseeing the project, said, “Seeing the people’s faces and thankful tears of joy made it all worthwhile. We are getting pictures of the first babies born in the new maternity ward. It is such a nice facility.”

Medical equipment donated by the Church to the Seda Senchhey Health Center in Tboung Khmum, Cambodia, is installed on June 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The gift is especially meaningful in a province where access to medical specialists is rare. Elder Mark Earnshaw noted that only one specialized eye doctor serves the entire province – nearly 1 million people.

To support the doctor’s work, the Church donated state-of-the-art ophthalmology equipment, prompting a joyful response. “He has not stopped smiling since,” said Elder Earnshaw.

Employees of the Seda Senchhey Health Center in Tboung Khmum, Cambodia, pose next to medical equipment donated by the Church on June 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hospitals with new life

Two referral hospitals — Kroch Chhmar and Dambae — also received significant medical equipment donations, including X-ray machines, patient monitors, ultrasound systems, oxygen units and more.

Cambodia Minister of Cults and Religion Chay Borin cuts the ribbon celebrating completion of six primary school renovations donated by the Church in Dambae district, Cambodia, on June 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Before the donation, these hospitals lacked essential tools to serve their combined population of nearly 200,000.

His excellency Chay Borin, Cambodia’s minister of cults and religion, attended the June 7 ceremony, expressing optimism that these efforts would “contribute to improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare for local residents.” Cult, in this context, can be defined as “a system of religious beliefs and ritual.”

Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, General Authority Seventy and president of the Asia Area of the Church, speaks at a June 7, 2025, donation ceremony with Cambodia government leaders after the Church's recent humanitarian work with health and educational facilities in Dambae district, Cambodia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, General Authority Seventy and Asia Area president of the Church, testified of the spiritual foundation of these efforts: “We believe that our physical bodies are gifts from God and, like sacred temples, need to be looked after with great care and reverence. Hospitals and medical facilities are important to us, just as good physical and spiritual health are important.”

Teaching the healers: Emergency medicine training

Doctors and nurses learn emergency care for newborn infants at Kampong Cham Provincial Hospital on March 24-27, 2025, in Kampong Cham, Cambodia. The trainings were supported by the Church. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

CHIE’s impact extends beyond equipment and infrastructure. In response to national needs, the Church also launched a major emergency medicine training initiative in collaboration with the Cambodian Ministry of Health.

Emergency medicine trainees complete written tests at Kampong Cham Provincial Hospital to be certified in Kampong Cham, Cambodia, on March 24-27, 2025. The certifications were paid for by the Church, in collaboration with the Cambodia Ministry of Health and the Kampong Cham Provincial Health Department. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The training — based on a curriculum from the World Health Organization, International Red Cross and the International Federation for Emergency Medicine — equips doctors and nurses with the skills needed to save lives caused by injuries and acute illnesses.

Trainees practice emergency medicine techniques at Calmette Hospital, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in May 2025. The trainings were supported by the Church. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In March and May 2025, 47 frontline healthcare workers were trained in Kampong Cham and Phnom Penh, with 16 now certified as facilitators, reported the Church’s Cambodia Newsroom.

Doctors and nurses learn life-saving techniques at emergency medicine training sessions sponsored by the Church at Kampong Cham Provincial Hospital on March 24-27, 2025, in Kampong Cham, Cambodia.

Sister Earnshaw said, “The Savior is the Master Healer and sets the example of love for all He encounters. We simply have to follow His lead to bless the lives of so many in Cambodia.”

Trainees are presented with certificates after emergency medicine training at Kampong Cham Provincial Hospital in Kampong Cham, Cambodia, in March 2025. The certifications were paid for by the Church. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Education and infrastructure for the rising generation

CHIE also reached six primary schools across Dambae district, where students now study in renovated classrooms built to withstand Cambodia’s rainy seasons, reported the Church’s Cambodia Newsroom.

President Samnang Sea, president of the Phnom Penh Cambodia North Stake, shows before and after photos of the Church's humanitarian projects in Tboung Khmum province, Cambodia, at the donation ceremony on June 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Principals reported safer buildings, new desks, improved ventilation and restored hygiene facilities.

Students watch proceedings of the Church's handover ceremony in Dambae district, Cambodia, on June 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sinoeun Tharon, a school principal, said, “Our old school was ready to fall down. … Now our children want to come to school and learn. The children are very proud.”

Borin praised the Church’s contributions to both education and health, noting that the projects will contribute to building “quality intellectual capital, excellence, ethics and professional ability.”

Cambodia Minister of Cults and Religion Chay Borin hands out books and pencils to students in the renovated classrooms donated by the Church in Dambae district, Cambodia, on June 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Looking forward: The Cambodian Health Improvement Effort

Originally started in 2018, the CHIE continues to grow, building on earlier projects such as heart-surgery training in Battambang, 32 hospital building renovations in Kampong Cham and the construction of the Techo Sen Koh Thom Hospital.

Elder Tai expressed gratitude to Church members worldwide who donate to help.

“We have been commanded to love God and love our fellow humans,” he said. “Our donations of buildings and medical equipment represent the love and sacrifice of our members all across the world.”

Displays of the Church's humanitarian projects in Cambodia are shown outside a renovated school, in Dambae district, Cambodia, on June 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints