‘Eyes to see’: Kenyans receive the gift of sight — both physical and spiritual

Dr. John Larcabal and Susan Larcabal interact with children at an orphanage during the free eye clinics organized by senior missionaries in May 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya.

It began with physical sight, it ended with spiritual vision.

In May 2025, a group of American Latter-day Saints arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, hauling suitcases packed with vision-testing equipment and thousands of glasses.

In the space of five days, they examined over 1,300 Kenyans, distributing glasses to those who couldn’t afford them, identifying cases of cataracts and embracing each person with Christlike care.

A short time after the last eye exam, dozens of Latter-day Saints — including some who had just received their first pair of glasses — were gathered again in those same chapels to receive patriarchal blessings.

A young girl receives eye exam on the first day of the free clinic in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Serving like Christ

The roots of this story stretch back decades when Dr. John Larcabal was a young newlywed finishing his optometry training in California. There he met for the first time Elder Jeffrey N. Redd, then the ward bishop and now a senior missionary. The two became friends, drawn together by a shared love of service and the gospel.

“He always had a generous spirit,” Elder Redd recalled. “Everybody in the ward loved him.”

A participant chooses new spectacles with Susan Larcabal in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He explained Larcabal’s disposition as if the latter is saying, “I’m a doctor, but I’m not above you. I’m here to serve you.”

Larcabal said, “Most of the inspiration I’ve received in my life occurred while I was serving others.”

In 2019, Elder Redd and his wife, Sister Janeen Redd, were called as mission leaders in the México Aguascalientes Mission. Just before they left, Larcabal called. He had an idea. “I’ve been doing these humanitarian projects all over the world,” he said. “Could I come to your mission in Mexico?”

Missionaries in the México Aguascalientes Mission help at an eye clinic in 2021. | Provided by Jeffrey N. Redd

They made it happen. With a model that combined medical expertise, missionaries and chapels as clinic spaces, they examined over 1,000 people across multiple cities, offering free eye screenings and distributing lenses.

Missionaries welcomed guests, tested vision and handed out scriptures to people who, for the first time in years, could finally see to read.

Dr. John Larcabal, front row left, sits with missionaries in the México Aguascalientes Mission during a free eye clinic in 2021. Then-President Jeffrey N. Redd and his wife Sister Janeen Redd stand behind Larcabal. | Provided by Jeffrey N. Redd

“When they put on their glasses,” Elder Redd said, “We’d hand them a pamphlet, or they’d pick up a Book of Mormon, and they’d say, ‘Wow — I can read.’”

Many of them would go on to receive the missionaries and be baptized.

A call to Kenya

When the Redds were called again — this time as senior missionaries in Nairobi in 2024 — Larcabal knew what to do. He asked Elder Redd if he could do the same thing in Kenya.

But Kenya wasn’t Mexico.

Sister Janeen D. Redd assists at the free eye clinic organized by senior missionaries in Nairobi, Kenya, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Kenya, government regulations posed an immediate challenge. Doctors from outside the country were required to pay $750 each for temporary medical licensing. And importing medical supplies triggered much more in customs and inspection fees.

Pauline Ondigo and children pose for a photo at the free eye clinic organized by the Church in Nairobi, Kenya, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We hit a roadblock,” Elder Redd said. “I have a friend I’ve developed here in Nairobi who is the head of medical care for Nairobi County.”

Family checks out free sunglasses after eye exams in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After a quick conversation, Nairobi County agreed to sponsor the event as a government-endorsed “medical camp.” With that status, the team could bypass the licensing and customs fees and carry in their equipment and supplies.

Bringing sight to Kenyans

Dr. Roger Pickering administering eye exams at the free clinic organized by senior missionaries in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 9, 2025.

Dr. Roger Pickering, a Latter-day Saint from Lehi, Utah, an associate of Larcabal and another ophthalmologist, had served on similar trips before — in South America, the Pacific and more. But Africa was new.

“I was really curious,” he said. He had never been to Africa and wanted to meet new people, see a new continent and serve.

He quickly saw the profound need.

Initial eye exams given on the first day of the clinic by missionaries in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I’ve been to poor places before,” Pickering said. “I could honestly say that the need for aid — just compassion and help there — is as great or greater than any other place.”

With the help of partners like CharityVision Kenya and EyeCare4Kids, the team got to work.

Doctors, missionaries and volunteers pose for photos after the free eye clinic in Nairobi, Kenya, in June 2025. From left to right: Bryan Tanner, Elder Jeffrey Redd, Dr. Roger Pickering, Mike Rogers, Dr. John Larcabal. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Over five days, they saw more than 1,300 people. Dozens of full-time missionaries assisted. Larcabal said the change made in their lives was drastic.

“It’s very moving, where some of the people start to cry. They’re so excited because they haven’t been able to see for years. And now, all of a sudden, their vision is returned,” he said. “Now they can start to work again ... and help improve their quality of life.”

Elder Mutasi, a young missionary, during the free eye clinic in Nairobi, Kenya, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A visit to an orphanage

One of the most poignant moments came unexpectedly. The group had planned four clinic days in Nairobi — but added a fifth to attend to a small village. Then came a sixth day and another addition: a visit to a Nairobi orphanage.

Missionaries perform initial screening exams at eye clinics organized by senior missionaries in Nairobi, Kenya, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

There, 175 children — many with no parents and no possessions — waited.

Pickering described the moment as “heartbreaking and spirit-affirming at the same time.”

Elder Redd explained that they brought toys and bright-colored sunglasses.

“Every kid in the place got glasses,” he said. “They sang to us. They hugged us.”

Susan Larcabal poses with young girl during the free eye clinic in Nairobi, Kenya, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Fifteen-year-old Daxton Boyer, Larcabal’s stepson, explained that the children “were all so excited to see us.”

He said, “I thought it was amazing that they are just like every other kid, but it’s sad what their circumstances are.”

A miracle named Gabriel

Ugbong Gabriel-Mario Adie takes pictures for EyeCare4Kids at the free eye clinics organized by senior missionaries in May 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya. | Provided by Jeffrey N. Redd

One day, a Nigerian man named Ugbong Gabriel-Mario Adie walked into the clinic with a camera. He was volunteering for EyeCare4Kids, helping document their charity work. Elder Redd struck up a conversation.

Elder Jeffrey Redd with Ugbong Gabriel-Mario Adie, in Nairobi, Kenya, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Adie had studied for nine years to become a Catholic priest. One year from ordination, he experienced what he described as a revelation. Elder Redd recounted Adie saying, “Why would I want to be a priest when I could be a dad and a husband?”

He left seminary, became a psychologist and now helps victims of sexual trauma in Nairobi.

Ugbong Gabriel-Mario Adie assists with preliminary eye exams at the free eye clinics organized by senior missionaries in May 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya. | Provided by Jeffrey N. Redd

When Elder Redd asked him, “Did you see any miracles today?” — he didn’t mention the glasses.

He said, “The biggest miracle I have seen is that people would come from America at their own expense, with no thought of any money paid, and do this out of the goodness of their hearts. These people are true disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Eye clinic participants wait for exams organized by missionaries of the Church in Nairobi, Kenya, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Adie is now reading the Book of Mormon and wants to bring his wife to church.

“He’s become a dear friend,” Elder Redd said.

Sister missionaries register participants on the first day of the free eye clinic in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A spiritual type of vision

Just days after the last exam, something else happened — bringing a different type of vision to the rural area the doctors had added to their trip.

At the suggestion of senior missionaries, leaders of the Kyulu Kenya Stake worked to get a patriarch called so Saints could finally receive their patriarchal blessings.

Many — even lifelong members — didn’t even know what a patriarchal blessing was. Some had never met a patriarch. Others had never thought it possible for them in rural Kenya.

Finally, after a call and subsequent training, the 1-year old stake received its first patriarch.

Elder and Sister Jones, left, pose for a photo with the new patriarch, Francis Kiio Mbai, third from left, his wife, and missionaries, Elder Hamadi and Sister Tariaro, who received their patriarchal blessings in July 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Only one month after being called, the patriarch, Francis Kiio Mbai, traveled to the remote town of Wote, Kenya, so 27 Latter-day Saints could receive their patriarchal blessings.

Some had just received their first glasses just days earlier. Now they came to the same chapels — this time not for physical healing but for spiritual vision.

Elder Brooke Jones and Sister Paula Jones were two of the senior missionaries who organized the day of patriarchal blessings.

Giving 27 patriarchal blessings in just a few days may seem exhausting, but the patriarch told Elder Jones that he felt energized and had loved the whole day.

The patriarch’s first visit focused primarily on giving blessings to branch leaders, but future visits will allow every desiring member to receive a patriarchal blessing.

Sister Jones added, “We found that there were also six missionaries who had not received this blessing, so they were so excited to have this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Going forth with sight

The clinic is over. But the work is not.

The prescription lenses are being prepared in a local lab. Full-time missionaries will deliver them personally, house to house, building relationships and teaching opportunities.

Group awaits their turn for eye exams in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Meanwhile, those who received patriarchal blessings are now studying them, praying with them and talking about them with family and friends. They are seeing their lives differently — more clearly.

First, the glasses let them read, then the blessings let them see.

Elder Jeffrey Redd and Sister Janeen Redd, right, with the Ojwang family after the eye clinic in Nairobi, Kenya, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints