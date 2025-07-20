‘As an oak grows slowly from an acorn’: 100 years of growth in South America

As The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrates the 100th anniversary of being in South America this year, here's a map that looks at membership, stakes, missions and temples in countries and territories across the continent.

Two small, monumentlike markers commemorating a prayer for and a prophecy about the preaching of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ throughout South America can be found in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Both feature words pronounced in that city by Elder Melvin J. Ballard, an early 20th century Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On Christmas Day 1925, he offered a prayer dedicating South America for the preaching of the gospel; then on July 4, 1926, he followed with a prophecy of the Church’s growth from then on — small and slow at first, but increasing in size and strength.

A small monument acknowledging a prophecy from Elder Melvin J. Ballard in 1926 about the growth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South America is pictured in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The marker is on the grounds of the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

His phrase “as an oak grows slowly from an acorn” has been repeated and acknowledged in the decades since.

The Church is commemorating this year’s 100th anniversary with a series of events and celebrations across most South America nations. (See coverage linked below.)

A marker honoring the dedicatory prayer is found in Buenos Aires’ sprawling Tres de Febrero Park. The larger monument commemorating the prophecy is located on the grounds of the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple. A distance of some 12 miles separates the two.

A marker, commemorating a prayer Elder Melvin J. Ballard offered in 1925 dedicating South America for the preaching of the gospel, is pictured in Tres de Febrero Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The marker is located in the gardens of the Sivori Museum. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

However, the true monuments of that prayer and prophecy are not made of stone — rather, they are the nearly 4.4 million Latter-day Saints currently residing across the 12 South America nations and one territory, as well as past generations of their ancestors who helped establish and fortify the Church. The true monuments of the Church’s growth and strength over the past century are also the more than 100 missions spread across South America — and the current and past missionaries who have served — as well as the 61 total temples dedicated, under construction or announced for South America.

Below is a graphic showing a country-by-country breakdown of those totals for membership, stakes, missions and temples.

As The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrates the 100th anniversary of being in South America this year, here's a map that looks at membership, stakes, missions and temples in the 12 countries and one territory across the continent. | Church News graphic

Members Stakes Missions Temples South America 4.39 million 731 104 61 Argentina 481,518 80 14 7 Bolivia 225,140 33 6 3 Brazil 1,494,571 287 37 24 Chile 607,583 79 11 6 Colombia 215,331 31 5 4 Ecuador 264,802 44 7 2 French Guiana 507 Guyana 6,834 1 Paraguay 100,121 11 2 1 Peru 637,180 115 15 10 Suriname 1,848 Uruguay 108,060 18 2 2 Venezuela 176,623 33 4 2

Note: Membership and stakes as of end of 2024 from newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org/facts-and-statistics; missions as of July 1, 2025; temples dedicated, under construction or announced as of July 3, 2025.

More coverage of the 100th anniversary: