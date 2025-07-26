Music & the Spoken Word: The pioneer spirit

Sunset is seen through a wagon wheel on the second day of the Farmington Utah South Stake pioneer trek held near Evanston, Wyoming, on the Utah side of the border, on June 26, 2008.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, July 27, 2025. This week is No. 5,002 of the broadcast.

The spirit of a pioneer is one of strength, faith and hope. Through this spirit and sacrifice, pioneers have blazed new trails, built bridges and settled valleys. Yet the pioneer spirit is not confined to a time, place or people; rather, it’s a way of thinking — a way of living. (Attributed to David McCullough and his writings on pioneers.)

Many are familiar with the Latter-day Saint pioneers and their journey west to escape religious persecution. As many as 1,900 died from the hardships of the journey to Utah, but the pioneers pressed forward (see “Death in the trek: A study of Mormon pioneer mortality,” by Sierra Naumu, news.byu.edu). That same courageous pioneer spirit can still be a bright beacon of hope for each of us in our own challenges even today.

A friend recently shared her gratitude for those early pioneers and explained how their stories provided her with peace and assurance in her own time of trial. She had eagerly awaited the birth of a new granddaughter. However, the night before the baby’s due date, tragedy struck.

The mother was rushed to the hospital, where she gave birth; but due to the serious challenges she and her baby were facing, they were separated into different hospital units. As the mother recovered, doctors worked tirelessly to save her little baby’s life, though death seemed certain.

The grandmother spent days watching over the infant, her heart heavy with sorrow. Then, over the radio came the familiar strains of the pioneer hymn, “Come, Come, Ye Saints,” sung by the Tabernacle Choir.

The words “Though hard to you this journey may appear, grace shall be as your day” stirred her soul, and she realized she was experiencing the same feelings those pioneer families had felt so long ago.

The choir continued: “Why should we mourn or think our lot is hard? ‘Tis not so, all is right.” Tears streamed down her cheeks as the hymn rolled on: “And should we die before our journey’s through, happy day! All is well!” A profound sense of peace came over her.

The next day, holding the newborn for one final, tender moment, she whispered, “I love you.” The baby’s small hand, grasping her finger, gave one final squeeze. This valiant grandmother, full of the pioneer spirit, affirmed, “I knew she was in the loving care of the Savior and that everything would be all right.”

The pioneer spirit, whether in 1847 or 2025, lives on. Each of us can be blessed as we strive to be pioneers in our own right — moving forward with faith, knowing that even amid great trial and uncertainty, as that old pioneer hymn proclaims, we too can “gird up our loins, [and] fresh courage take, [knowing] our God will never us forsake” (see “Come, Come, Ye Saints,” “Hymns,” No. 30).

Tuning in …

