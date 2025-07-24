A view toward the Savior and His temples — President Holland honors pioneers as Days of ’47 parade grand marshal

President Jeffrey R. Holland, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is the grand marshal of the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

The first parade into the Salt Lake Valley consisted of fewer than 200 individuals who were part of the Brigham Young Vanguard Company in 1847. Nearly two centuries later, thousands of individuals lined the streets of downtown Salt Lake City to commemorate that first entrance of the pioneers when President Young declared, “This is the right place.”

As the grand marshal of the parade on Thursday, July 24, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said his thoughts have turned to what those first pioneers saw when they arrived and what they may think of the valley’s accomplishments.

Interviewed before the parade, President Holland said, “I am honored because of what that tribute means, what the parade means, and what the Days of ’47 means.”

President Holland said his view from east to west across the valley allows him to see some of what the pioneers imagined and then worked hard to create.

“Every morning, I look out my window straight down the plaza to the reflection pool and the Salt Lake Temple. I think about what we are doing with great modern machinery to renovate, improve and make beautiful that temple versus what the pioneers saw as sagebrush and had to build upon with primitive handheld tools.”

In considering the work the pioneers put in to help build a new community for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Holland said he recognizes three traits they exhibited.

“It is hard for me not to be emotional about their view, every morning of their life versus what I see that they yet did with vision and perseverance and love,” he said.

As the community celebrates the Days of ’47 at the parade and other events, President Holland said he hopes that individuals will find renewed courage and strength to find success.

“I hope they come away stronger and more committed,” he said. “I want them to be strong and be spiritual.”

President Holland also cautioned against complacency in recognizing the origins of the Church and its pioneer legacy.

As an example, President Holland spoke of the challenges that pioneers faced after they arrived and began to build the Salt Lake Temple. He said that a bad day for those early Saints might have included losing a solid block of granite through the bed of a cart coming down the nearby canyon.

“That is enough of a lesson teaching us we are all going to have some bad days from time to time — grump for a minute, get a new axle, repair the wheel and find a better wagon. From there, on you go.”

Perseverance in the face of such challenges wasn’t their only strength, President Holland said. “Those who pressed forward ultimately did so because of their faith in the Savior.”

“They did it with God as their guide,” he said.

