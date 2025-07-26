People participate in the Look Unto Christ Walk, a 1.3-mile mountain trail illuminated by path lighting designed to create a personal, spiritual experience, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Heber Valley Camp near Heber City, Utah, on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

In Luke 24, two followers of Jesus Christ are walking from Jerusalem to Emmaus when a stranger joins them. They engage in a discussion about the recent events surrounding Jesus’ Crucifixion and Resurrection, and the two disciples express sorrow at His death.

The stranger then explains the scriptures to them, teaching that Christ’s death and Resurrection fulfilled prophecy, a realization that lifted the disciples’ spirits.

Upon reaching Emmaus, the disciples invite the stranger to stay with them. During a meal, the stranger blesses and breaks bread. The disciples’ eyes are opened, and they recognize the stranger is the resurrected Savior.

Luke 24:32 captures their realization: “And they said one to another, Did not our heart burn within us, while he talked with us by the way, and while he opened to us the scriptures?”

Painting titled “The Road to Emmaus” by Argentine artist Jorge Cocco Santángelo was featured in an exhibit at the Church History Library in downtown Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This scriptural account repeatedly came to mind as I observed, interviewed participants at and experienced for myself the Look Unto Christ Walk at the Church’s Heber Valley Camp, east of Heber City, Utah, on June 22.

Named for the 2025 youth theme, “Look unto Christ,” based on Doctrine and Covenants 6:36, the 1.3-mile walk along a dimly lit mountain trail at night is designed to help participants have a sacred, personal experience that can build faith in the Savior.

Before starting, participants are invited to anonymously write a personal challenge on a piece of paper. Each paper is then displayed at a point along the trail for all to see.

Everyone is dealing with something heavy, as described in the hymn “Lord, I Would Follow Thee,” “In the quiet heart is hidden sorrow that the eye can’t see.” The listed problems included health issues, anxiety, depression, loneliness, fear of the future, addiction, job search challenges, family conflicts and broken trust.

Raegan Gooch, 10, left, participates in the Look Unto Christ Walk, a 1.3-mile mountain trail illuminated by path lighting designed to create a personal, spiritual experience, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Heber Valley Camp near Heber City, Utah, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Others shared more specific concerns: One person wrote, “Feelings of sadness from friend’s suicide,” while another expressed the desire to “help my children come back to Jesus Christ.”

As participants continue on the trail, they encounter a glowing white rod leading to a large image of the Savior, symbolizing that “whatever questions or problems you have, the answer is always found in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ,” as President Russell M. Nelson taught in April 2023 general conference.

Perhaps the walk’s most powerful moment for me came near the end when participants reflected on their personal faith in the Savior and imagined what He might say if present. Each person writes their thoughts on a piece of paper, which is then displayed along the trail, fostering a spirit of heavenly love, hope and support.

People participate in the Look Unto Christ Walk, a 1.3-mile mountain trail illuminated by path lighting designed to create a personal, spiritual experience, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Heber Valley Camp near Heber City, Utah, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

As I sat on a tree stump next to the trail, pondering my own trials and what the Savior might say to me, the words of Isaiah 41:10, also found in the third verse of the hymn “How Firm a Foundation,” flowed into my mind:

“Fear not, I am with thee; oh, be not dismayed,

“For I am thy God and will still give thee aid.

“I’ll strengthen thee, help thee, and cause thee to stand,

“Upheld by my righteous, upheld by my righteous,

“Upheld by my righteous, omnipotent hand.”



Gazing at the stars in the June night sky, I was reminded of the Lord’s words in 1 Nephi 17:13: “I will also be your light in the wilderness; and I will prepare the way before you, if it so be that ye shall keep my commandments; wherefore, inasmuch as ye shall keep my commandments ye shall be led towards the promised land; and ye shall know that it is by me that ye are led.”

Finally, Mormon 5:23: “Know ye not that ye are in the hands of God?”

People participate in the Look Unto Christ Walk, a 1.3-mile mountain trail illuminated by path lighting designed to create a personal, spiritual experience, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Heber Valley Camp near Heber City, Utah, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

All these inspiring thoughts comforted my soul and filled me with the Lord’s love when I needed it most.

Truly, like the disciples on the road to Emmaus, the Savior walks with each of us on our journey through life. “I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you,” He said in John 14:18.

While a night walk in the mountains above Heber Valley can be a wonderful and spiritual experience, the true “mountain of the Lord” is His holy temple (Isaiah 2:3). That is where disciples can learn of Him, make covenants and gain greater access to His strengthening power, as President Nelson taught in October 2024 general conference.

“Here is my promise to you: Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find Him in the temple,” the Prophet said. “You will feel His mercy. You will find answers to your most vexing questions. You will better comprehend the joy of His gospel.”

— Trent Toone is a reporter for the Church News.