‘Mongolia truly is a beacon light’: Sister Mary N. Cook reflects on the Church’s miraculous beginnings and growth in Mongolia

When President Russell M. Nelson announced the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple during the October 2023 general conference, Sister Mary N. Cook was overcome with emotion.

The temple announcement marked a fulfillment of a prophecy spoken three decades earlier by Elder Neal A. Maxwell — that Mongolia would become “a beacon light.”

Sister Cook and her late husband, Elder Richard E. Cook, who served as a General Authority Seventy from 1997 to 2001, were the country’s first mission leaders.

On the Church News podcast, Sister Cook shared her eyewitness account of the Church’s progress in Mongolia.

From Detroit to Ulaanbaatar

In 1987, Sister Cook met Elder Cook — a widower, father of four and Ford Motor Company executive. Their unexpected romance led to marriage and, eventually, a mission call.

In a meeting with Elder Aldin Porter, a General Authority Seventy and chairman of the Missionary Executive Council, they received a call that would change their lives.

“What I’m going to tell you will strike fear in your hearts,” Elder Porter said. “Mongolia.”

At the time, Mongolia had recently transitioned from a communist regime to a fragile democracy. Conditions were harsh. The Cooks were only allowed a limited amount of supplies for their service in what the Church classified as a “hardship mission.”

Despite the challenge, they faithfully accepted.

Elder Richard E. Cook, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Mary N. Cook, are photographed on April 25, 1997. | Deseret News archives

A land and people prepared

Mongolia’s path to freedom opened the door for the gospel. One of the key figures was Oyun Altangerel, a courageous librarian and democracy activist who staged a hunger strike in 1990 to protest government repression.

Her efforts helped bring about a democratic constitution — and a few years later, she became one of the country’s first Latter-day Saint converts. Her son, Odgerel Ochirjav, would become the first stake president and patriarch in Mongolia.

Odgerel Ochirjav teaches an institute class in Mongolia in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In another series of miraculous events, in Germany, a Mongolian professor named Togtokhin Enkhtuvshin encountered missionaries while researching Christianity. He read the Book of Mormon in a single day and was baptized. Upon returning home, he ran into Latter-day Saint missionaries in a department store — a divine coincidence that connected him with the small but growing Church in Ulaanbaatar. His family became the first Mongolian family sealed in the temple.

Togtokhin Enkhtuvshin and a missionary pose for a photo at his baptism in Germany on June 27, 1993. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When the Cooks arrived in 1994, there were about 70 members. Basic needs like food, water and electricity were inconsistent. They slept on uneven twin beds and did laundry with boiling water and a portable washer. Sister Cook recalled her husband telling her, “Mary, we’re going to make this the best apartment in Ulaanbaatar.”

Despite the challenges, joy and growth followed. Ten to 20 baptisms occurred every two weeks, often in spas or pools.

Togtokhin Enkhtuvshin, Doyodiin Dashgerel and family pose for a photo in front of the Hong Kong Temple on Oct. 26, 1996, before they are sealed. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first Mongolian mission

Elder Togtokhin Enkhtuvshin and Sister Doyodiin Dashgerel pull a handcart during the youth trek held June 13 and 14, 2025, near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Though not an educator, Elder Cook’s business background proved essential. He volunteered to help transition Mongolia’s economy from Soviet accounting to Western practices.

This gave him access to influential government leaders — connections that later helped the Church gain legal recognition.

As missionaries in Mongolia in 1994, Richard and Mary N. Cook celebrated Christmas with a tree made out of twisted crepe paper. | Photos courtesy Mary N. Cook

Sister Cook’s background in education wasn’t wasted either. Having studied to be a principal, she was equipped to support and supervise the young missionaries teaching English in universities.

In 1995, the Mongolia Ulaanbaatar Mission was officially organized, and the Cooks were called as its leaders. With more missionaries arriving the work accelerated. New cities like Erdenet and Darkhan opened to missionary efforts.

Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson and his wife Wendy Nelson pose with a Latter-day Saint after visiting her ger, also known as a yurt, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in February 2009. | Picasa, Picasa

Fulfillment of prophecy

Sister Cook recalled when Elder Neal A. Maxwell of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited and prayed for Mongolia in April 1993. In his prayer, he asked that Mongolia would remain free and that “Thy work may be firmly established here.” He added: “May Mongolia even be a beacon light to other nations.”

Then-Elder Jeffrey R. Holland greets Church leaders in Ulaanbaater, Mongolia, on May 28, 2011. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Said Sister Cook, “With the announcement of the temple in October of 2023, I think we can safely say the gospel message has been firmly established in Mongolia."

Religious freedom and public recognition

Sister Cook also shared recent developments that demonstrate the Church’s growing trust and presence in Mongolia. Elder Cook was awarded the Order of the Polar Star — one of Mongolia’s highest honors — in a ceremony in Utah in October 2023.

His Excellency Batbayar Ulziidelger, Mongolian ambassador to the U.S., presents Elder Richard E. Cook, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, with Mongolia’s Order of the Polar Star, the country’s highest award given to a foreign citizen, on Friday, Oct.13, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The ambassador who presented the award, Batbayar Ulziidelger, became a key advocate for the Church.

Humanitarian projects, including Chromebooks for nomadic communities and addiction recovery programs, have deepened the Church’s reputation and outreach. New laws are being proposed that could further protect religious freedom.

The gathering continues

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, pose with choir singers in Mongolia in 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Today, more than 130 missionaries serve in Mongolia — up from just 40 a few years ago. Since Elder Maxwell’s dedication of Mongolia, other apostles have visited the country including then-Elder Russell M. Nelson in 2009.

With a temple on the horizon, Sister Cook said the Lord’s hand in Mongolia is undeniable.

“When I think of my 31 years of blessings, … I recall this scripture: ‘And the Lord will surely prepare a way for his people’ (1 Nephi 22:20),” she said. “Mongolia truly is a beacon light, as are its members.”

She added that her late husband’s greatest desire was to attend the temple groundbreaking. “He’ll be there,” she said, “and I will be too.”