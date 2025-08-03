This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Doctrine and Covenants 85-87, which includes the Lord’s direction to “stand ye in holy places, and be not moved” (Doctrine and Covenants 87:8).

Following are a few quotes from past and present Church leaders about these sections of the Doctrine and Covenants.

Doctrine and Covenants 85

“To develop enduring faith, an enduring commitment to be a full-tithe payer is essential. Initially it takes faith to tithe. Then the tithe payer develops more faith to the point that tithing becomes a precious privilege. Tithing is an ancient law from God. He made a promise to His children that He would open ‘the windows of heaven, and pour … out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it’ (Malachi 3:10). Not only that, tithing will keep your name enrolled among the people of God and protect you in ‘the day of vengeance and burning’ (Doctrine and Covenants 85:3).”

— President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2011 general conference, “Face the Future with Faith”

“Pondering takes our thoughts from the trivial things of this world and brings us closer to the gentle, guiding hand of our Maker as we heed the ‘still small voice’ of the Holy Ghost (see 1 Kings 19:12; 1 Nephi 17:45; Doctrine and Covenants 85:6). … Pondering the things of the Lord — His word, His teachings, His commandments, His life, His love, the gifts He has given us, His Atonement for us — brings about a tremendous feeling of gratitude for our Savior and for the life and blessings He has given us.”

— The late Elder Robert D. Hales, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1998 general conference, “Healing Soul and Body”

“It is the Spirit which will bear record to your heart as you read the scriptures, as you hear the Lord’s authorized servants and as God speaks directly to your heart. You can listen and hear if you believe that the scriptures are accurate when they describe the Holy Ghost this way:

“‘Yea, thus saith the still small voice, which whispereth through and pierceth all things, and often times it maketh my bones to quake while it maketh manifest’ (Doctrine and Covenants 85:6).

“Now, I testify it is a small voice. It whispers, not shouts. And so you must be very quiet inside. That is why you may wisely fast when you want to listen. And that is why you will listen best when you feel, ‘Father, Thy will, not mine, be done.’ You will have a feeling of ‘I want what You want.’ Then the still small voice will seem as if it pierces you. It may make your bones to quake. More often it will make your heart burn within you, again softly, but with a burning which will lift and reassure.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, then the first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, April 1991 general conference, “To Draw Closer to God”

“I have thought, ‘If I could but speak with the voice of seven thunders or send forth the word by 10,000 trumpets, then men would hear the message.’

“But … I know that the Lord does not work in this way. His word goes forth by the mouths of His servants as they minister and labor in their weakness. That word is then carried into receptive hearts by the still small voice of the Spirit (see Doctrine and Covenants 85:6).”

— The late Elder Bruce R. McConkie, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 1982 general conference, “The Doctrine of the Priesthood”

Doctrine and Covenants 86

A young woman reads her scriptures outside. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“What is the vertical bond referred to by President [Russell M.] Nelson? The vertical bond is one we make with God.

“To keep the vertical bond with God, we are true to the temple covenants we have made regarding the laws of obedience, sacrifice, the gospel, chastity and consecration. We also covenant with God to receive our eternal companion and to be a righteous spouse and parent. As we keep the vertical bond, we qualify for the blessings of being part of the family of God through the Abrahamic covenant, including the blessings of posterity, the gospel and the priesthood (see Doctrine and Covenants 86:8-11; 113:8; Abraham 2:9-11). These blessings are also the fruit that remains.”

— Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, General Authority Seventy, April 2024 general conference, “Fruit That Remains”

“At baptism we covenant to serve the Lord and keep His commandments. When we partake of the sacrament, we renew that covenant and declare our willingness to take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ. Thereby we are adopted as His sons and daughters and are known as brothers and sisters. He is the father of our new life. Ultimately, in the holy temple, we may become joint heirs to the blessings of an eternal family, as once promised to Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and their posterity (see Galatians 3:29; Doctrine and Covenants 86:8-11). Thus, celestial marriage is the covenant of exaltation.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2011 general conference, “Covenants”

“How you deal with life’s trials is part of the development of your faith. Strength comes when you remember that you have a divine nature, an inheritance of infinite worth. The Lord has reminded you, your children, and your grandchildren that you are lawful heirs, that you have been reserved in heaven for your specific time and place to be born, to grow and become His standard bearers and covenant people. As you walk in the Lord’s path of righteousness, you will be blessed to continue in His goodness and be a light and a savior unto His people (see Doctrine and Covenants 86:8-11).”

— President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2011 general conference, “Face the Future with Faith”

“Jacob received his blessing in this marvelous experience, and as heirs of Abraham through the blood of Israel we also receive our blessings of divine favor. As the Lord said in the Doctrine and Covenants:

“‘For ye are lawful heirs, according to the flesh …

“‘Therefore your life and the priesthood have remained, and must needs remain through you and your lineage until the restoration of all things spoken by the mouths of all the holy prophets since the world began’ (Doctrine and Covenants 86:9-10).

“Unlike Jacob, we do not need to wrestle physically much of the night for blessings to strengthen and magnify us. In the Church, blessings are available to all who are worthy through those authorized and even appointed to give priesthood blessings. Stake presidents, bishops, quorum presidents and home teachers are authorized to give blessings. Worthy fathers and grandfathers, as well as other Melchizedek Priesthood holders, may give blessings to members in times of sickness and when important events occur. Such individual blessings are part of the continuous revelation that we claim as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

— The late President James E. Faust, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, October 1995 general conference, “Priesthood Blessings”

Doctrine and Covenants 87

Two women sit outside and study the “Come, Follow Me” manual together. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“With this prophesied commotion and disbelief in the world, the Lord promised that there would be a covenant people, a people eagerly awaiting His return, a people who stand in holy settings and are not moved out of their place (see Doctrine and Covenants 87:8). He spoke of a righteous people resisting the deceptions of the adversary, disciplining their faith, thinking celestial and trusting completely in the Savior Jesus Christ.”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2024 general conference, “Temples, Houses of the Lord Dotting the Earth”

“Often when the Lord warns us about the perils of the last days, He counsels thus: ‘Stand ye in holy places, and be not moved’ (Doctrine and Covenants 87:8). These ‘holy places’ certainly include the Lord’s temples and meetinghouses. But as our ability to gather in these places has been restricted in varying degrees, we have learned that one of the holiest of places on earth is the home — yes, even your home. …

“Have you ever wondered why the Lord wants us to make our homes the center of gospel learning and gospel living? It is not just to prepare us for, and help us through, a pandemic. Present restrictions on gathering will eventually end. However, your commitment to make your home your primary sanctuary of faith should never end. As faith and holiness decrease in this fallen world, your need for holy places will increase. I urge you to continue to make your home a truly holy place ‘and be not moved’ (Doctrine and Covenants 87:8) from that essential goal.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, April 2021 general conference, “What We Are Learning and Will Never Forget”

“I can think of no more important counsel from a loving Heavenly Father than His admonition for each of you to ‘stand … in holy places, and be not moved’ (Doctrine and Covenants 87:8). He is saying: Stand firm. Be steadfast. Stand for truth and righteousness. Stand as a witness. Be a standard to the world. Stand in holy places. And so my message to each of you is a simple one: Be not moved.”

— Sister Elaine S. Dalton, then the Young Women general president, April 2013 general conference, “Be Not Moved!”

“This instruction is found in three separate sections [of the Doctrine and Covenants]; obviously the admonition is important. It explains how we can receive protection, strength and peace in unsettling times. The inspired instruction is to ‘stand ye in holy places, and be not moved’ (Doctrine and Covenants 87:8).”

— Sister Ann M. Dibb, then the second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, April 2013 general conference, “Your Holy Places”

A woman sits on a couch while reading scriptures. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“My beloved priesthood brethren young and old, let us glorify God’s name by standing strong with our Savior, Jesus Christ. I bear my special witness that He lives and that we ‘are called with a holy calling’ (Alma 13:3) to participate in His work. ‘Wherefore, stand ye in holy places, and be not moved’ (Doctrine and Covenants 87:8). Standing obedient and strong on the doctrine of our God, we stand in holy places, for His doctrine is sacred and will not change in the social and political winds of our day.”

— The late Elder Robert D. Hales, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2013 general conference, “Stand Strong in Holy Places”

“I can visualize an army of righteous youth prepared and worthy to attend the temple. I can see families sealed together for eternity. I can see youth who understand what it means to be ‘saviours … on mount Zion’ (Obadiah 1:21). I can see youth whose hearts are turned to their fathers. And I can envision youth growing up in such a way that they will come forth from the temples filled with strength to resist worldly pressures. I can see a generation of youth who will ‘stand … in holy places, and be not moved’ (Doctrine and Covenants 87:8).”

— Sister Elaine S. Dalton, then the second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, October 2004 general conference, “We Did This for You”

“Are we following the Lord’s command, ‘Stand ye in holy places, and be not moved, until the day of the Lord come; for behold, it cometh quickly’? (Doctrine and Covenants 87:8). What are those ‘holy places’? Surely they include the temple and its covenants faithfully kept. Surely they include a home where children are treasured and parents are respected. Surely the holy places include our posts of duty assigned by priesthood authority, including missions and callings faithfully fulfilled in branches, wards and stakes.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2004 general conference, “Preparation for the Second Coming”

“A holy place is where we feel safe, secure, loved and comforted. That’s how it was in our heavenly home. Standing in holy places and being in good company bring feelings of how it must have been in that home we left behind, the home that seems so far away at times.

“Two and a half years after the Church was organized, the Lord warned Joseph Smith of wars and famines and plagues that would come because of wickedness. Then He told us how to be safe in such a world: ‘Stand ye in holy places, and be not moved, until the day of the Lord come’ (Doctrine and Covenants 87:8).”

— Sister Sharon G. Larsen, then the second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, April 2002 general conference, “Standing in Holy Places”