‘Something Jesus would do,’ Calgary Primary children serve their community

From left, Asha Loewer and Charlotte Hughes work among other children from the Calgary Alberta Stake who gathered on June 28, 2025, to help other children in the community. The children decorated hygiene kits and filled backpacks with school supplies for Hull Services, a local non-profit that supports children and youth.

Bright-colored crayons danced across paper as Primary children from the Calgary Alberta Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‑day Saints drew pictures and wrote encouraging words on small notes. In the same room, others carefully packed pencils, notebooks and hygiene supplies into backpacks to help local youth and families in need.

On June 28, dozens of Primary children in Calgary, Alberta, brought their talents, abilities and hearts together for a service project aimed at helping meet the needs of other children in their community, according to a report on the Church’s Canada Newsroom.

This year the Primary general presidency announced the Primary service initiative, encouraging branches, wards and stakes throughout the world to help children “realize they are an important part of the Church and can contribute in meaningful ways” and feel joy as they share the Savior’s love with others.

Owen Rogers makes a card for a backpack recipient during a Primary service activity at the Calgary Alberta Stake Center on June 28, 2025. Backpacks filled with school supplies were donated to Hull Services, a local non-profit that supports children and youth. | Photo courtesy of Pam Oler

“We are excited to see how children throughout the world make a difference in their communities and share the joy the gospel brings,” said the statement from the Primary general presidency.

Considering ways their Primary children could serve, the Calgary stake’s Primary recognized an opportunity for the children to help and care about other children in their own community through Hull Services, a Calgary organization that supports children, youth and families facing mental health challenges and other barriers.

“We want our children to care deeply — not only for those within our faith but for others in our community who are facing real difficulties,” said Eva Gonzalez, Calgary Alberta Stake Primary president. “Hull Services cares for some of Calgary’s most vulnerable children.”

Two notes show encouraging messages written by Primary children. The notes were placed in backpacks filled with school supplies at a Primary service activity at the Calgary Alberta Stake Center on June 28, 2025. The backpacks were donated to Hull Services, a local non-profit that supports children and youth. | Photo courtesy of Pam Oler

For the service activity, the children assembled 480 hygiene kits and 504 sets of school supplies — mostly provided by the Church Humanitarian Services. Then, school supplies were placed into 75 new backpacks donated by local Church members. The young volunteers also created colorful and encouraging notes to send in the packs.

Sheldon Smith, Hull Services communications specialist, expressed gratitude for support of community members such as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, saying such contributions help children who often arrive “with little or no belongings” feel cared for and supported.

“Donations such as backpacks and hygiene kits help them out so much and provide many of those items we often take for granted,” said Smith.

From left, Lucy Tingle and Genevieve Smith make cards for backpacks during a Primary service activity at the Calgary Alberta Stake Center on June 28, 2025. | Photo courtesy of Pam Oler

Primary children Lucy Tingle and Genevieve Smith were among those who added a personal touch to kits and backpacks with handwritten notes and cheerful decorations.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing something Jesus Christ would do,” said Genevieve.

In a Church News interview with the Primary general presidency earlier this year, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, said helping children recognize, plan and participate in these opportunities are “wonderful experience[s] for them to center their service on being like Jesus Christ.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, said that “children tend to see the world through the eyes of our Savior, Jesus Christ. They love as He loves, they forgive as He forgives, and they strive every day to serve as He serves.”

Said President Susan H. Porter: “We’re building on their natural, God-given tenderness,” adding that these opportunities help expand their vision in the community, counsel and serve with others and become leaders.

The Canada Newsroom release described their stake’s Primary service event as a powerful example of children helping children and a celebration of community while learning empathy together.

Backpacks filled with school supplies and encouraging notes written by Calgary Primary children pile up ready to be donated to Hull Services, a local non-profit that supports children and youth. Children filled the packs at a Primary service activity at the Calgary Alberta Stake Center on June 28, 2025. | Photo courtesy of Pam Oler

From left, Tammy Banks, Eva Gonzalez, Roxanne Glenn and Monica Ingoldsby of the Calgary Alberta Stake Primary presidency, stand in front of a sign describing the theme of the Primary service activity, “Love One Another," on June 28, 2025. | Photo courtesy of Pam Oler

From left, Silvia Malik, Leanne Parnell and Sharina Zurcher, employees at Hull Services, pause for a photo while receiving boxes filled with backpacks and hygiene kits donated during a Primary service activity at the Calgary Alberta Stake Center on June 28, 2025. | Photo courtesy of Pam Oler

From left, Mariana Loredo and Sofia Loredo make cards for backpacks during a Primary service activity at the Calgary Alberta Stake Center on June 28, 2025. Backpacks filled with school supplies were donated to Hull Services, a local non-profit that supports children and youth. | Photo courtesy of Pam Oler

Children from the Calgary Alberta Stake gather at a Primary service activity on June 28, 2025. They decorated hygiene kits and filled backpacks with school supplies for Hull Services, a local non-profit that supports children and youth. | Photo courtesy of Pam Oler