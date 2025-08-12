Members of the Collin County NAACP and Plano Texas Stake leadership pause for a picture at the conclusion of Freedom School — an event teaching middle schoolers about Black history — on July 26, 2025, in Plano, Texas. The Collin Country NAACP organized the event with support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Collin County NAACP hosted the second annual Freedom School in Plano, Texas, July 21-25 to help middle schoolers learn about and connect with Black history.

Larry Lewis — regional African heritage and cultural awareness program specialist for the Church — emphasized that this project is one example of the ongoing relationship between the Church and the NAACP.

Lewis said the collaboration “is built on mutual goals of education, community uplift and racial unity. The Church’s support of the Freedom School underscores its commitment to strengthening families and communities through meaningful partnerships.”

According to the Collin County NAACP website, the purpose of the Freedom School was to “introduce middle schoolers to the vibrant tapestry of Black history, highlighting key figures, events and cultural contributions that have shaped the world.”

The Church provided one of its meetinghouses, meals and genealogy research help for students and their families.

Middle schoolers smile for a photo during Freedom School — a program that teaches students about Black history — on June 23, 2025, in Plano, Texas. The Collin Country NAACP organized the event with support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Ahmod Camp

“We applaud The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for stepping up to the plate, hearing what they heard us say that we needed and understanding the impact that it can make,” said Collin County NAACP President June Jenkins.

The genealogy assistance was well-received by students.

Collin County NAACP First Vice President Sherasa Thomas recounted the story of one participant who now wants to learn more about her own heritage during an upcoming visit to her grandmother’s home.

Related Story What FamilySearch is offering as it celebrates Juneteenth and African American genealogy

“These efforts empower youth in the Black community to discover and honor their own family histories and connect their stories to the broader history of the African diaspora,” said Lewis. “By understanding their heritage, students gain a deeper sense of identity, resilience and purpose.”

Collaboration between the Church and the NAACP began in 2017, when local Latter-day Saints helped refurbish NAACP offices in Jackson, Mississippi. In 2019, President Russell M. Nelson addressed the 110th annual NAACP national convention in Detroit, Michigan, urging listeners to “lift our brothers and sisters everywhere, in every way we can.”

Since then, the Church and the NAACP have continued to join efforts on a variety of humanitarian projects and initiatives, including scholarships for Black students, classes for new and expecting mothers and upgrades to community farms.