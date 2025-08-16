The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City before and after a shift to water-wise landscaping.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working across the western United States to find ways to conserve water. This includes the installation of thousands of smart controllers and eliminating nonfunctional grass in some areas.

In the Intermountain West region, water is increasingly scarce. The Church is continually updating building facilities to manage water use and avoid waste.

Earlier this year, the Church announced hopes to save over 500 million gallons of water a year thanks to the installation of over 3,000 smart controllers at facilities across the Intermountain West.

A water manager examines a smart controller at a Church meetinghouse in Mesa, Arizona, on Jan. 27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The smart controllers are able to adjust for the weather, so it ends up saving a lot of water that otherwise wouldn’t be saved when you’re doing manual adjustments on the controller,” said Andrew Stringfellow, Intermountain Facilities Services landscape manager.

Water-wise landscaping

The Church has been redesigning landscaping around Church facilities to better reflect local climates and save water since the early 2000s, according to a recent news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

That includes gradually phasing out purely decorative or “nonfunctional” grass for new meetinghouses and reducing or completely eliminating nonfunctional grass in Washington County, Utah, and southern Nevada.

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in St. George, Utah, before and after a shift to a water-wise landscape. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church is also working to evaluate the use of water-wise landscaping in Central Utah and the Eastern Snake River Basin in Idaho.

The list of considerations includes:

Total square footage of nonfunctional turf.

Water use compared to similarly sized properties.

Water usage anomalies.

Age and design of irrigation systems.

Plant material and irrigation system design.

The aim is for at least 50% water savings, compared to a traditional lawn-heavy landscape.

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Castle Dale, Utah, before and after a shift to a water-wise landscape. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A frequently asked questions page from the Church Newsroom notes that the Church will retain grass lawns on select properties for active recreational purposes.

Similar efforts to use smart controllers and new water-wise landscaping have been implemented on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. This includes planting 30% more trees, removing 35% of the landscape’s turf grass, adding more water-efficient plants to flower beds and reducing the annual number of flowers and plants used in landscaping by 30%.

Smart controllers and new waterwise landscaping on Temple Square in Salt Lake City enable the Church to accelerate its water conservation efforts, the Church reported March 10, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Environmental stewardship

President Russell M. Nelson has given prophetic counsel to “care for the earth, be wise stewards over it and preserve it for future generations. And we are to love and care for one another.”

In a recent interview with the Church News, Jenica Sedgwick, the Church’s sustainability manager who operates under the direction of the Presiding Bishopric, offered insight into the Church’s focus to conserve water on Temple Square and the western United States.

“It’s not just conserving water for conservation’s sake,” she said. “This is about being aware of our environment, aware of our water availability and aligning what we [the Church] do to that ecological context.”

In Arizona, water-wise plants are used in landscaping at Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in Mesa. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints