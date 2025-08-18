Hallelujah and amen: Grateful Ghanaian voices rise after Church donations

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nana Apotei Dekyem, Abuenu village chief, cuts the ribbon to the medical facility donated by the Church on Aug. 7, 2025, in Abuenu, Ghana.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is improving lives in Ghana through projects that address immediate needs while building a foundation for the future. In three separate handover ceremonies in July and August 2025, Church leaders, missionaries and community members celebrated the completion of projects that will provide health care access, renovated a struggling school and equipped a technical training center.

A lifeline for a village: Abuenu’s new medical clinic

Missionaries walk towards a handover event in Abuenu, Ghana, after a recent Church donation for a medical clinic on Aug. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Until this summer, the 1,500 residents of Abuenu, Ghana, relied on a dilapidated house — lacking water and sanitation — for their only access to medical care. When the house’s owner reclaimed the property, the community faced losing health services entirely.

President Ebenezer Quansah, president of the Assin Foso Ghana South Stake, delivers remarks after the Church's donation of a medical facility in Abuenu, Ghana, on Aug. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Chief of Abuenu, Nana Apotei Dekyem donated land for a clinic, and when government resources were unavailable, the Church stepped in — constructing and furnishing a modern medical facility in just six months, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Village children perform cultural celebrations at the handover ceremony for the Church's donation of a medical facility in Abuenu, Ghana, on Aug. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the Aug. 7 handover, community members, local dignitaries, and Church representatives gathered for a program that included prayers from Christian, Muslim and traditional faith leaders; cultural performances; and expressions of gratitude punctuated with many exclamations of “Praise the Lord,” “Hallelujah” and “Amen.”

Villagers in Abuenu, Ghana, walk to join a Church donation event on Aug. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Ebenezer Quansah, president of the Assin Foso Ghana South Stake, told attendees, “As a church, we are committed to being, and believe we are, good people that do good. We are committed to our faith. We are committed to our community. We are committed to our Church. We are committed to our children.”

Nana Apotei Dekyem, chief of Abuenu, Ghana, makes his way with other village leaders to the handover ceremony of the Church's donated medical facility on Aug. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The event concluded with the presentation of 34 copies of the Book of Mormon — 25 in Fante and nine in English — to Chief Dekyem and other village leaders, who had requested more information about the Church and expressed interest in having missionaries and a congregation established in Abuenu. Mission President Kojo Tachi-Menson encouraged the village to prepare housing for the missionaries and a meeting place for that to happen. The chief promised that he would organize for their needs.

Missionaries greet villagers in Abuenu, Ghana, after a recent Church donation for a medical clinic on Aug. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Restoring safety and inspiring learning: Aboso Benso School renovation

In Agona Swedru, the Aboso Benso School — serving more than 750 students — was in a state of disrepair. Collapsing ceilings, eroded floors and crumbling support pillars created unsafe conditions, while a lack of equipment hindered learning.

Community leaders speak during the celebration of the Church's donation in Agona Swedru, Ghana, on July 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Through a Church-sponsored renovation completed in July, six buildings were restored, fence walls were built and classrooms were modernized with ceiling fans, lights, libraries, desks, a projector and screen, and 20 new computers, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

At the July 22 ceremony, school headmaster and Latter-day Saint Rans Gorman expressed gratitude to the Church for the donation.

Church leaders accept a citation expressing appreciation for the renovation of the Aboso Benso School, celebrated on July 22, 2025, in Agona Swedru, Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We thank you so much. You have not just built structures, but you have built a dream and a secure future. With these incredible changes comes an even greater responsibility. Maintenance. We are taking it seriously,” he said. “We have introduced a school pledge to be recited daily, emphasizing our duty to care for our facility and uphold the spirit of learning. As we commission these renewed facilities, we rededicate ourselves, staff, students, parents and partners to the cause of excellence in education. Let us together build not just structures, but minds.”

Village children join with their community to celebrate the Church's donation in Agona Swedru, Ghana, on July 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Swedru Ghana Stake President Amos Wallace reminded attendees of the eternal value of learning, quoting Doctrine and Covenants 130:18-19 and emphasizing that “education is a key to empowering our future generations. The youth and the young adults are our future. In fact, education is a key to the opportunity and should become a lifetime endeavor.”

Senior missionaries Elder Creg Ostler and Sister Sondra Ostler explained that the project was funded by monthly fast offerings from Church members worldwide.

Village youth join with their community to celebrate the Church's donation in Agona Swedru, Ghana, on July 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“When you see this school, remember, this school was renovated by the money that people in India, people in America, people around the world have given to show their love to their brothers and sisters. I hope you will always remember this.”

Community leaders join with their community to celebrate the Church's donation in Agona Swedru, Ghana, on July 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Jeffrey Nii Odai Botchway, president of the Teshie Ghana Stake, hands over a piece of equipment donated to the Teshie Technical Training Center on July 28, 2025, in the Greater Accra area of Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Greater Accra, more than 1,500 students attend the Teshie Technical Training Center — far exceeding its capacity. Many programs lacked even basic tools, forcing students to learn theory without hands-on practice.

On July 28, the Church donated a wide range of equipment, including woodworking tools, electrical engineering components, sewing machines, industrial kitchen appliances, computers, projectors, desks, chairs and much more, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Select items donated by the Church are displayed on July 28, 2025, in the Greater Accra area of Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Benjamin Ayiku, a member of parliament, praised the donation as “an investment in Ghana’s future,” aligning with national goals to strengthen technical education.

Presiding at the ceremony, Teshie Ghana Stake President Jeffrey Nii Odai Botchway referenced Matthew 25:40 and reminded those present of the importance of understanding faith.

School and Church leaders pose for a photo on July 28, 2025, after the Church's donation of school equipment in the Greater Accra area of Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Our faith is not merely a creed to be recited or a set of doctrines to be intellectually affirmed. No, it is a living, breathing testament to the power of God’s love made manifest through tangible acts of kindness and true devotion to one another,” he said. “It is about doing, about becoming, about transforming the very landscape of human experience one good deed at a time.”

Teachers and students committed to caring for the equipment so future classes could benefit, underscoring the long-term impact of the donation.

Students try out new construction tools donated by the Church on July 28, 2025, in the Greater Accra area of Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints