Hallelujah and amen: Grateful Ghanaian voices rise after Church donations

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is improving lives in Ghana through projects that address immediate needs while building a foundation for the future. In three separate handover ceremonies in July and August 2025, Church leaders, missionaries and community members celebrated the completion of projects that will provide health care access, renovated a struggling school and equipped a technical training center.
A lifeline for a village: Abuenu’s new medical clinic
Until this summer, the 1,500 residents of Abuenu, Ghana, relied on a dilapidated house — lacking water and sanitation — for their only access to medical care. When the house’s owner reclaimed the property, the community faced losing health services entirely.
Chief of Abuenu, Nana Apotei Dekyem donated land for a clinic, and when government resources were unavailable, the Church stepped in — constructing and furnishing a modern medical facility in just six months, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.
At the Aug. 7 handover, community members, local dignitaries, and Church representatives gathered for a program that included prayers from Christian, Muslim and traditional faith leaders; cultural performances; and expressions of gratitude punctuated with many exclamations of “Praise the Lord,” “Hallelujah” and “Amen.”
President Ebenezer Quansah, president of the Assin Foso Ghana South Stake, told attendees, “As a church, we are committed to being, and believe we are, good people that do good. We are committed to our faith. We are committed to our community. We are committed to our Church. We are committed to our children.”
The event concluded with the presentation of 34 copies of the Book of Mormon — 25 in Fante and nine in English — to Chief Dekyem and other village leaders, who had requested more information about the Church and expressed interest in having missionaries and a congregation established in Abuenu. Mission President Kojo Tachi-Menson encouraged the village to prepare housing for the missionaries and a meeting place for that to happen. The chief promised that he would organize for their needs.
Restoring safety and inspiring learning: Aboso Benso School renovation
In Agona Swedru, the Aboso Benso School — serving more than 750 students — was in a state of disrepair. Collapsing ceilings, eroded floors and crumbling support pillars created unsafe conditions, while a lack of equipment hindered learning.
Through a Church-sponsored renovation completed in July, six buildings were restored, fence walls were built and classrooms were modernized with ceiling fans, lights, libraries, desks, a projector and screen, and 20 new computers, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.
At the July 22 ceremony, school headmaster and Latter-day Saint Rans Gorman expressed gratitude to the Church for the donation.
“We thank you so much. You have not just built structures, but you have built a dream and a secure future. With these incredible changes comes an even greater responsibility. Maintenance. We are taking it seriously,” he said. “We have introduced a school pledge to be recited daily, emphasizing our duty to care for our facility and uphold the spirit of learning. As we commission these renewed facilities, we rededicate ourselves, staff, students, parents and partners to the cause of excellence in education. Let us together build not just structures, but minds.”
Swedru Ghana Stake President Amos Wallace reminded attendees of the eternal value of learning, quoting Doctrine and Covenants 130:18-19 and emphasizing that “education is a key to empowering our future generations. The youth and the young adults are our future. In fact, education is a key to the opportunity and should become a lifetime endeavor.”
Senior missionaries Elder Creg Ostler and Sister Sondra Ostler explained that the project was funded by monthly fast offerings from Church members worldwide.
“When you see this school, remember, this school was renovated by the money that people in India, people in America, people around the world have given to show their love to their brothers and sisters. I hope you will always remember this.”
Tools for the future: Equipment donation to technical training center
In Greater Accra, more than 1,500 students attend the Teshie Technical Training Center — far exceeding its capacity. Many programs lacked even basic tools, forcing students to learn theory without hands-on practice.
On July 28, the Church donated a wide range of equipment, including woodworking tools, electrical engineering components, sewing machines, industrial kitchen appliances, computers, projectors, desks, chairs and much more, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.
Benjamin Ayiku, a member of parliament, praised the donation as “an investment in Ghana’s future,” aligning with national goals to strengthen technical education.
Presiding at the ceremony, Teshie Ghana Stake President Jeffrey Nii Odai Botchway referenced Matthew 25:40 and reminded those present of the importance of understanding faith.
“Our faith is not merely a creed to be recited or a set of doctrines to be intellectually affirmed. No, it is a living, breathing testament to the power of God’s love made manifest through tangible acts of kindness and true devotion to one another,” he said. “It is about doing, about becoming, about transforming the very landscape of human experience one good deed at a time.”
Teachers and students committed to caring for the equipment so future classes could benefit, underscoring the long-term impact of the donation.