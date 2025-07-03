From mattresses to schools: Church steps up in storm aid for Ghana

Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, and Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, director general of NADMO, and others link arms to show solidarity and unity in caring for the poor and needy at a handover ceremony in Ghana on May 30, 2025.

The Oxford Research Encyclopedia states that in the past, Ghana has faced high catastrophes whenever a natural disaster hits because of a lack of proper planning, with flooding from storms is one of the most common natural disasters in Ghana

In 1996, Ghana established the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in order to reduce the risk of catastrophes. As such, there’s been a tremendous increase in the management of disasters.

In the last two years, storms and floods in Ghana have continued to wash away houses and structures. NADMO has asked for assistance from humanitarian organizations in order to help the victims. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints answered the call by donating mattresses and rebuilding schools.

Aggrey Road Primary School students begin to arrive on the grounds of the newly renovated school prior to a handover ceremony on June 5, 2025, in Tema, Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church has aided NADMO in humanitarian efforts since 2020, beginning with COVID-19 pandemic efforts, said Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, in an Africa Newsroom article.

In March, a flood swept through the southern coastal region of Ghana, displacing 800 people and impacting over 1,000. NADMO reached out to organizations for help, and the Church donated 1,000 needed mattresses.

Church-donated mattresses awaiting distribution to flood victims in Ghana are displayed at a handover ceremony between NADMO and the Church on May 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An official handover ceremony covered by local media was held on May 30 with NADMO director general Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon there to meet with Elder Morrison. Kuyon privately and publicly expressed his gratitude for the Church’s support. “I think anytime you hear us crying, you come. That is what Christ would want us to do.”

Elder Morrison acknowledged that mattresses won’t solve every problem but expressed hope it would help relieve suffering.

Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, meets with Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, director general of NADMO, before a handover ceremony on May 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Since March 2024, Aggrey Road Primary School in Tema, Ghana, has operated in unsafe conditions due to a storm last year. Winds ripped off roofs, and rain damaged the classrooms, leading to students learning in cramped conditions, the Africa Newsroom article said. The school requested assistance from the Church.

The Church replaced all broken doors, shutters, furniture, bathrooms and entire buildings. It bought new fans for every classroom, a water tank and a new coat of paint for the school.

Aggrey Road Primary School students seat themselves in front of their renovated classrooms waiting for a handover ceremony to begin on June 5, 2025, in Tema, Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Their swift response and selfless commitment have not only restored our buildings but also reignited hope and strength in our hearts,” the headmistress of the school said at the handover ceremony on June 5. “(The renovations) will help ensure every student has a quality education.”

President Adjei E. Owusu, president of the Ashaiman Ghana Stake, presided at the ceremony. “May I say this — we appreciate everything you are doing for these wonderful kids. We appreciate each one of you, and we are committed to continuing to help in such projects.”

Ashaiman Ghana Stake President Adjei E. Owusu addresses the audience at a handover ceremony for the Aggrey Road Primary School in Tema, Ghana, on June 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In both of these handover ceremonies, the two presiding leaders expressed that the reason for the donations was out of love — love for Heavenly Father, the Savior and for others. Elder Morrison said he hoped that “the Church’s expression of love towards them would reassure them that they were not forgotten or alone.”

Aggrey Road Primary School students perform a traditional dance during the cultural celebration at handover ceremony on June 5, 2025, in Tema, Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Aggrey Road Primary School children throng the school grounds at the handover ceremony in Tema, Ghana, on June 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints