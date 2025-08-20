Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra perform 1st concert in Argentina

Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center; Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area, left; and Elder Quentin L. Cook’s interpreter Gabriel Zang, right, stand and speak before the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s first concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, had a distinctly South American flair with tango songs, a sword dance and music in both Spanish and English as they also testified of the Savior, Jesus Christ, through music.

The Tuesday, Aug. 19, concert in Palacio Libertad auditorium featured guest artist and celebrated tango singer Raúl Lavié, who was introduced as an “honorary member of the Tabernacle Choir.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles welcomed the attendees to the concert. He and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, have been to Argentina several times, and each time they’ve noticed how passionate the people are about every aspect of their country — including food, places, unique architecture and soccer.

“What has stayed consistent is the love they have for this country and its people,” Elder Cook said.

Elder Cook said President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which sponsors the choir, specifically asked the Apostle to extend the Church President’s love and blessing in connection with the choir’s tour. President and Sister Wendy Nelson were in Argentina during his Latin America ministry in August 2019, and Elder and Sister Cook accompanied them then.

“This is a special time for the choir and those of us who are visiting,” Elder Cook said.

The audience gives a standing ovation after the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performed a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The choir and orchestra’s concerts this week are celebrating the 100th anniversary of Elder Melvin J. Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles arriving in Buenos Aires as he dedicated on Christmas Day 1925 all of South America for the preaching of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ there.

“The choir’s purpose is to perform beautiful music [and share] messages that build faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and His commandments,” Elder Cook said, who also testified of the Savior.

About 1,500 people filled the auditorium and stood for multiple ovations during the concert. They included government and business leaders and also those from arts, education, religious and charitable organizations.

Gustavo Guillermé, president of the World Congress on Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue, said of the concert, “After listening to these songs, one feels the Spirit and leaves the theater different.”

Also on Tuesday, an Argentine senator recognized the Church’s centennial in a ceremony with Elder Cook; Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area; and other Church and choir leaders.

Valentina Arce, 4, center, reads the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” program before the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Karyn Tripp, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, center, watches as fellow choir members have their hair and makeup done before performing in a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Related Stories Meet the Tabernacle Choir members, organist with ties to Argentina

‘Canciones de Esperanza’ concert

The concert featured more than a dozen songs — hymns of praise, three “Alleluias,” songs from around the world, traditional songs from the United States, songs of the people and hymns of hope — under the direction of director Mack Wilberg and associate director Ryan Murphy, filling the room with music.

The choir members filled three levels of the performance loft. Palacio Libertad was previously the city’s central post office building, and an auditorium was built into the central atrium.

The concert was hosted by Fabian Bosquiazzo and Maria Toteda, both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Toteda has a background in radio and broadcasting, and Bosquiazzo is a vice president of a technology firm.

Guest performer Raúl Lavié, left, sings with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Lavié performed the poignant “Golondrinas” (“Swallows”) by Carlos Gardel about those longing to return home and the energetic “Balada Para un Loco” by Astor Piazzolla.

Bosquiazzo said that the songs can remind listeners of the hope in love — love for another person and love for Buenos Aires.

After the choir and orchestra performed the encouraging “Hold On” from “The Secret Garden,” Lavié sang “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha” in Spanish.

The concert opened with hymns of praise: “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” in English and Spanish and “Hijos del Señor, Venid” (“Come, Ye Children of the Lord”) in Spanish.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A trio of alleluias followed, first with the peaceful “Alleluia.” Then the soaring “Alleluia,” from “Psalm 150,” by Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera that has seemingly disjointed individual parts building before coming together to fill the space with music. The audience stood as the choir and orchestra performed “Hallelujah” from “Messiah” by George Frideric Handel.

The choir performed three songs connected to the Spanish-language cultures. First was “¡Ah, El Novio No Quiere Dinero!” a Sephardic wedding song in Ladino, a Judeo-Spanish language. The second was the orchestra’s performance of the energetic “Mattachins” (“Sword Dance”) of “Capriol Suite” by English composer Peter Warlock.

The third was “Adiós, Nonino,” a tango by Astor Piazzolla, which was arranged by Julián Mansilla from Bahía Blanca, Argentina, who played the bandoneón. Leandro Curaba, principal violinist of the Rosario Symphony, also performed in the song that varies from building to emotional highs to a peaceful resolution. Both Mansilla and Curaba are members of the Church.

Guest performer Leandro Curaba, center, plays the violin with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Piazzolla wrote “Adios, Nonino” after his father’s death. “It is a lament and also a tribute to the person who most believed in him. Tonight we remember our own loved ones who are no longer with us,” Toteda said.

The choir and orchestra performed three songs from the American songbook: the African American spiritual “My God Is So High,” the jazzy “What a Wonderful World” and the hand-clapping folk song “Cindy.”

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Nine of the choir’s global participants from several South American and Caribbean countries and territories joined for the hymns. The international singers audition to sing with the Tabernacle Choir during the semiannual general conference.

They are: Camila Cardús, Florencia Battista and Joel Villagra, all of Buenos Aires, Argentina; Olivia Araya of Chillán, Chile, and Andrea Betancur of Santiago, Chile; Esteban Ojeda of Coamo, Puerto Rico, and Idaliz Santiago of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico; Nelson López of Capiatá, Paraguay; and Heber Ferraz-Leite, who is from Montevideo, Uruguay, and living in Vienna, Austria.

The choir and orchestra concluded with testimonies of the Savior through hymns — “¡Oh, Está Todo Bien!” (“Come, Come, Ye Saints”) and “El Espíritu de Dios” (“The Spirit of God”) — and encores of “I Believe in Christ” and “God Be With You Till We Meet Again.”

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Costa welcomed guests to the concert on behalf of the area presidency, including counselors Elder Alan R. Walker and Elder Eduardo Gavarret, both General Authority Seventies, who also attended the concert.

“Thank you for working together in this cause of touching hearts and giving hope to our people,” Elder Costa said.

For 83-year-old Sister Laura Maria Canton, who is serving a service mission with FamilySearch, the concert was the first time she heard the choir sing in person. She’s listened to them during general conference and to the music on their YouTube channel.

Canton, of La Plata, who has been a Church member for nearly 35 years, said that listening to the choir in person was “marvelous.” Her favorite song during the concert was “What a Wonderful World.”

She said she’s grateful the choir and orchestra have come to Argentina so people can get to know the Church in a positive way.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Choir member Lori Hayward, who sings second soprano, said that the concert was “magical.”

Although the choir members were on different levels, they could still hear one another well, and “it got unified and connected.”

The concert “had a wonderful feeling to it,” she said.

Jen Marble, who sings alto in the choir, said she loved the concert and appreciates the smaller venues to better connect with the audience. She also likes how the concert is celebrating the people of Argentina with music.

“We’re celebrating who they are and bringing the love that we have and the Light of Christ that we have” to build relationships, she said.

Jen Marble, member of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, waves to a security guard from the bus after performing in a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Senate recognition

Argentina Sen. Carolina Losada recognized the Church’s centennial in the country during a ceremony in the Argentine Senate building on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Carolina Losada, national senator for the Santa Fe Province of Argentina, center, speaks during a meeting where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is recognized by the Argentine Senate for the Church’s 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Cook, Elder Costa, Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt and Gordon Smith, Church’s hosting director, represented the Church at the recognition, which also included Guillermé.

Losada said in an interview after the recognition ceremony, “It’s a church that has been an example of solidarity and the values we all must uphold.” She noted that the Church helps with project countrywide and individual people also help each other.

“That you continue to form families based on love, respect, harmony and unity is something we Argentines need, and I believe the entire world needs,” she added.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, receives a plaque celebrating the church's 100th anniversary in South America from Carolina Losada, national senator for the Santa Fe Province of Argentina, right, at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Cook was grateful for the recognition and for their “commitment to religious freedom.”

“We felt so honored that she would recognize the 100th anniversary of the Church in Argentina,” Elder Cook said after the recognition.

Several months after dedicating South America, Elder Ballard on July 4, 1926, shared a prophecy of the Church’s growth from then on — small and slow at first, but increasing in size and strength, using the analogy of an acorn growing to an oak tree.

“That’s exactly what has happened. It did start slow,” Elder Cook said of the Church’s growth. Now there are more than 500,000 members in Argentina and more than 4 million members in South America.

“So it has become this mighty oak, and it is a powerful force in the Church and a powerful force for good,” he added.

He also noted Losada’s comments on people helping each other and being good neighbors.

“For us, accountability to God means that we will try and be good neighbors. It means that we will participate in humanitarian efforts. It means that we will work with others for religious freedom, and that we will be kind and generous,” Elder Cook said.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is recognized by the Argentine Senate for the church’s 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, receives a plaque celebrating the church's 100th anniversary in South America from Carolina Losada, national senator for the Santa Fe province of Argentina, right, at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

‘Songs of Hope’ tour

The choir and orchestra will also perform two more concerts, on Friday, Aug. 22, and Saturday, Aug. 23, in Movistar Arena, featuring Maggie Cullen, Dos Más Uno, Soledad Pastorutti and Alex Melecio.

The concert on Saturday will be streamed on the choir’s YouTube channel. Watch parties are planned across the continent.

The choir and orchestra’s multicity, multiyear “Songs of Hope” tour began in 2023 with a stop in Mexico City, Mexico. In 2024, the choir and orchestra performed in Manila, Philippines, and in the southeastern United States in Florida and Georgia. The choir and orchestra were in Lima, Peru, earlier this year. Next year, the “Songs of Hope” tour will stop in Brazil in February.

The Tabernacle Choir first went to South America in 1981, when they performed in Brazil.

There are 387 members of the volunteer choir and orchestra on tour, along with organists, choir leaders and staff, in Argentina. These “musical missionaries” are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and choir members have a monthslong audition process. The choir’s origins date back to 1847, when pioneer members of the Church formed a choir to sing at a conference of the Church weeks after arriving in Utah’s Salt Lake Valley.

Related Story 5 guest artists to join Tabernacle Choir concerts in Argentina

More photos from the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s concert

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center; Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area, left; and interpreter Gabriel Zang, right; stand and speak before the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Guest performer Raúl Lavié sings with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Ryan T. Murphy, associate conductor of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, conducts during a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The audience claps after the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performed a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square exit after performing in a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Palacio Libertad’s concert hall, known as the “blue whale,” for its shape and color, is where the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performed a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Jackie Leishman, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, takes a final moment alone before performing in a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Octavia Arce, 6, left, and Valentina Arce, 4, right, look at the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” program before the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

April Huntington, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, grabs her dress to change into before performing in a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Rylee Dalton, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, looks out the window before performing in a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Asha Himmighoefer, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, has her hair and makeup done before performing in a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Kim Underwood, left, and Suzy Cropper, right, members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, put makeup on before performing in a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Amber Westbrook, Laura Webster, and Rachel Tenney, from left, members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, laugh in between putting makeup on before performing in a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Mary Hansen-Murdock, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, fixes her hair before performing in a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Kathy Celaya, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, puts makeup on before performing in a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Kathy Celaya, Jennifer Shumway and Georgia Allred, from left, members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, laugh in between putting makeup on before performing in a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Melinda Richards, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, stretches before performing in a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Heather Johnson, member of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, reads the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” program on the bus after performing in a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

More photos from the Argentine Senate recognition

Sister Mary Cook, foreground, wife of Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, claps as the Church is recognized by the Argentine Senate for its 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Carolina Losada, national senator for the Santa Fe Province of Argentina, center, speaks during a meeting where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is recognized by the Argentine Senate for the Church’s 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area, sits during a meeting where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is recognized by the Argentine Senate for the Church’s 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Gustavo Guillermé, president of the World Congress on Interreligious Dialogue, speaks during a meeting where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is recognized by the Argentine Senate for the Church’s 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Claudia Guisado, director of communications for the Estaca Congreso, tears up during a video celebrating The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ centennial in South America during a meeting where the Church is recognized by the Argentine Senate for the Church’s 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Michael O. Leavitt, president of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, right, speaks to Carolina Losada, national senator for the Santa Fe Province of Argentina, left, after a meeting celebrating The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Carolina Losada, national senator for the Santa Fe Province of Argentina, shakes hands with people after recognizing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, smiles after receiving a plaque celebrating The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

From left, Sister Kathy Clayton; her husband President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the presidency of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square; President Gary L. Porter, second counselor in the Tabernacle Choir presidency; and his wife, Sister Debra Porter; talk after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is recognized by the Argentine Senate for the Church’s 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A guard stands still as people exit after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was recognized by the Argentine Senate for the Church’s 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People exit the Argentine National Congress on a rainy day after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was recognized by the Argentine Senate for the Church’s 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sister Kathy Clayton, wife of President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the presidency of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, listens as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is recognized by the Argentine Senate for the Church’s 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the presidency of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, right, embraces Elder Ricardo J. Battista, Area Seventy, left, before the Church is recognized by the Argentine Senate for the church’s 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People exit the Argentine National Congress on a rainy day after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was recognized by the Argentine Senate for the Church’s 100th anniversary in South America at the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News