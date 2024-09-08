Singer Adassa returns to southern Florida roots for Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra ‘Songs of Hope’ bilingual concert

Alex Melecio dances with Adassa during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

SUNRISE, Florida — In a bilingual concert where the speakers and singers shifted seamlessly from English to Spanish and back in southeastern Florida, The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performed their first concert of the global “Songs of Hope” tour in the United States on Sept. 7, as previous stops on the tour have been in Mexico and the Philippines.

The concert featured singer Adassa, who grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “To be here, it means everything. This is where my seeds grew for music for the love of the stage,” said Adassa, who voiced Dolores in Disney’s “Encanto” and has won Golden Globe, Oscar and Grammy awards.

It’s the 310-voice choir and 69-member orchestra’s first concert in Florida since 2001, when the choir visited multiple southern states. People from all over Florida, including buses to bring attendees from Orlando more than 200 miles away, came to the choir and orchestra’s free performance in Amerant Bank Arena, in Sunrise, Florida, where the Panthers hockey team won the NHL’s Stanley Cup earlier this year.

The concert was being livestreamed, with watch parties planned for throughout the southeastern U.S. By Sunday morning, the YouTube stream had more than 12,000 views and counting.

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, and Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s North America Southeast Area, and his wife, Sister Jayne Corbitt, attended the concert. Elder Corbitt welcomed the audience at the beginning of the concert.

Bishop Caussé said afterward that “it was a testimony of joy,” adding that people “could feel their testimony of Jesus Christ.” He noted how it was uplifting and many people had smiles on their faces, but also at times during the performance, were almost moved by the Spirit to tears.

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks in a post-concert interview following The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour stop at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“I’m so glad we have so many friends join us from Florida, from all kinds of cultures and backgrounds. And we feel that sense of unity, thanks to music and the strength of the Lord,” Bishop Caussé said.

Elder Corbitt said: “The excitement about the choir is palpable. There wasn’t one electric moment; it was electric throughout the concert.” He added, “There was an undeniable sense of the divine in their music tonight.”

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks as he’s interviewed after a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

‘Songs of Hope’ in Florida

Singer Adassa sang the Latin-inspired “La Vida Es Un Carnaval” (“Life Is a Party”), a song she said was a personal favorite, and then the slower, melodic “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” about two caterpillars falling in love.

Her family in Nashville, Tennessee, were planning to go to a watch party — one of many hosted around the southeastern U.S.

“I’m so grateful to be here for the third time,” Adassa said of performing with the choir and orchestra during the tour stop in Mexico in June 2023 and during the summer concert in July 2023.

“I’m still on cloud nine. The difference is that I’m starting to feel like we’re friends,” she said.

Adassa speaks during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The bilingual concert includes speakers seamlessly switching between English and Spanish and subtitles for the other language appearing on screens. The choir also sings the verses of a couple of the songs in Spanish.

Adassa, whose parents are from Colombia, was raised speaking both English and Spanish at home. “To have a concert in which we can share both languages, number one, really brings a sense of community, that there are no lines and this is for everyone.”

She hopes that everyone will feel represented. “I think it’s a joy to be among them to be able to share both sides of my culture.”

The choir members are from 13 different countries and represent some 30 nations.

Alex Melecio sings during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Singer Alex Melecio, a Mexico native and one of the hosts of the Spanish “Music & the Spoken Word,” hosted the concert, speaking both English and Spanish.

“It’s humbling. It’s exciting,” Melecio said prior to the concert of singing with the choir and orchestra again. “It’s comforting because I’m up there singing and I’m not by myself — I have the most amazing choir behind me, lifting me up, carrying me through the notes and through the program.”

During the concert, he also sang “Standing on the Promises — Stories of Faith and Hope,” featuring “Standing on the Promises of God.”

“When we sing of hope, we’re not just singing about having hope in ourselves,” Melecio said in Spanish. He added in English, “We look to the source of all hope,” Jesus Christ.

Six youth and young adults from southern Florida — Luzcille “Lucy” Badaraco, 20; Stephanie Mo, 22; Rachael Orantes, 17; Alejandro Garza, 17; Jackson Mills, 22; and Thomas Aldave, 17 — narrated the biblical stories of Jesus Christ calming the waves and walking on water. They also testified of the Savior and how faith can help navigate life’s storms.

Rachel Orantes, 17, tells a story while joined by other narrators during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

They invited the audience to turn the lights on on their phones to share their faith and “let your light shine.” And the area filled with small pricks of light.

“Let this moment, this music, be your testimony that He lives,” Mills said as he and others testified of the Savior. “He loves you.”

Attendees hold up their cell phone flashlights during a song as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Music of praise, the believers and from around the world

The choir and orchestra began the concert with hymns of praise, “Alleluia Fanfare” leading into the boisterous “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” in both English and Spanish, and the Irish folk song “With Joyful Voices Ringing,” all arranged by director Mack Wilberg.

Next were three alleluias: “How Excellent Thy Name” and “Alleluia,” from “Saul” by George Frederic Handel; the peaceful, chantlike “Alleluia,” attributed to Italian composer Giulio Caccini and arranged by Wilberg; and the soaring “Alleluia, from Psalm 150,” by Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera that has seemingly disjointed individual parts building before coming together to fill the space with music.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during a stop on the group’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The songs of the world included the celebratory Sephardic wedding song “¡Ah, El Novio No Quere Dinero!” from Spain in Ladino, which is a mixture of Hebrew, Yiddish and Spanish; the debut of “Gamelan,” designed to sound like an Indonesian orchestra; and the hand-clapping, foot-stomping American folk song “Cindy.”

“The language of the South is more than spoken words and phrases, right?” Melecio said during the concert. “It includes music, it includes the lyrics of Christian hymns.” Then switching to Spanish, he said, “Tonight, as a tribute to hymn singing in the south, we share three hymns of the believers.”

They performed the upbeat “Music Everywhere,” which was originally published in 1862, and with music by associate director Ryan Murphy; and his arrangements of “In the Garden,” by C. Austin Miles, about the resurrected Savior; and “To God Be the Glory” by Fanny Crosby.

Members of the orchestra play during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“Truly they are songs of hope,” Melecio said in Spanish. “For they inspire us to endure earthly sorrow by looking to Christ for eternal joy.”

After Adassa’s songs and the story, the choir sang two hymns of hope: “Let Us All Press On” and “The Spirit of God,” with an encore of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “God Be With You ‘Till We Meet Again.”

The choir and orchestra were framed by a geometric sunburst design with a central screen that showed images and videos to illustrate the song.

‘Truly a wow’

It was the first time Father Reginal Jean-Mary, pastor at Notre Dame D’Haiti Catholic Mission, had heard the choir sing in person. “That was truly a wow,” he said of the concert.

“It was truly a wonderful concert, especially the theme of hope is very relevant,” he said, adding how he sees many living under despair. “It really recharged my batteries to go and convey that message of hope.”

Father Reginald Jean-Mary speaks as he’s interviewed after a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Rosa Maria Merida de Mora, the counsel general of Guatemala in Miami, said she was very grateful to have been invited. She had seen the choir online, and it was her first time hearing the choir in person. “I am very blessed to be here.”

Rosa Maria Merida de Mora speaks as she’s interviewed after a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Stewart Russo of Palm Beach, who is involved in real estate business, said he was impressed by the dedication of the choir and orchestra.

“The raw beauty of the performance was in and of itself very dramatic. … And I’m so glad I made the trip down to be a part of this,” Russo said. He had seen the choir on television, but “there’s nothing like seeing a live performance.”

He added, “I’ll never forget it.”

‘Songs of Hope’ tour

The choir’s “Songs of Hope” multicity, multiyear world tour began in Mexico City, Mexico, in June 2023. The second stop was in Manila, Philippines, in February 2024.

The choir and orchestra now go to Atlanta, Georgia, for two concerts — one at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel on the Morehouse College campus on Sept. 9 and another at the State Farm Arena on Sept. 11, both at 7 p.m. At both concerts, they will be singing with the Morehouse College and Spelman College glee clubs. Glee club members came to Salt Lake City and sang during the choir’s weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast.

The concerts will be livestreamed on the choir’s YouTube channel, on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the Gospel Stream app, and the two arena concerts will be available for on-demand viewing. (See www.choirworldtour.com for streaming information.) There are also watch parties across the southeastern U.S. to view the concerts live.

The choir and orchestra will also perform in the Georgia state capitol building on Sept. 11 as part of a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of 9/11.

More photos from the concert, dress rehearsal

Members of the choir sing during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Choir members prepare to take the stage before a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chats with Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt, left, and Elder Daniel P. Amato, Area Seventy, during a reception before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour performance held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Ana Santos, of Plantation, Florida, takes a selfie with her parents before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour performance held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Missionaries chat before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour performance held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Attendees make their way inside before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour performance held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

From left, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Sindi Bailey and her husband Thurl Bailey, a former NBA player; and Jeb Bush, former governor of Florida, and his wife, Columba Bush; all pose together for a photo during a reception before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour performance held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Attendees make their way inside before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour performance held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of the choir sing during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour stop held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Alex Melecio speaks during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Men of the choir sing during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour stop held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Mack Wilberg, music director, conducts during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Attendees watch during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during a stop on the group’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of the choir clap during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour stop held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Mack Wilberg, music director, conducts during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of the orchestra play during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Ryan Murphy, associate music director, conducts during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of the orchestra play during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Adassa sings during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Jeb Bush, former governor of Florida, claps with fellow attendees after a song during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Adassa sings during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Attendees hold up their cell phone flashlights during a song as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Narrators, from left, Stephanie Mo, 22; Jackson Mills, 22; Rachel Orantes, 17; Luzcille Badaraco, 20; Alejandro Garza, 17; and Thomas Aldave greet the audience during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Jackson Mills, 22, left, tells a story while joined by Alex Melecio and other narrators during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Alejandro Garza, 17, tells a story while joined by other narrators during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Attendees holds up their cell phone flashlights as The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during a stop on the group’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Alex Melecio sings during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Attendees hold up their cell phone flashlights during a song as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A trio of men sing during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Alex Melecio, center, talks with Thomas Aldave, 17, and other narrators during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Larisa Tartigenaeu and her daughter Tenah Tartigenaeu, both of Provo, Utah, listen during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks as he’s interviewed after a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Mack Wilberg, music director, conducts during a dress rehearsal held by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Alex Melecio speaks during a dress rehearsal held by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Adassa performs during a dress rehearsal held by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Mack Wilberg, music director, conducts during a dress rehearsal held by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Richard Elliott plays during a dress rehearsal held by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Adassa performs during a dress rehearsal held by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Mack Wilberg, music director, conducts during a dress rehearsal held by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square pose for a group photo with music director Mack Wilberg, associate music director Ryan Murphy, the choir presidency, guest performers, and support staff before a dress rehearsal at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Mack Wilberg, music director, conducts during a dress rehearsal held by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Krista Paulson rings bells during a dress rehearsal held by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

James Findlay plays during a dress rehearsal held by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Sheila Sconiers sings with fellow sopranos during a dress rehearsal held by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News