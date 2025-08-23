Music & the Spoken Word: Mighty prayer

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, and was previously given on Jan. 25, 2025. This week is No. 5,006 of the broadcast.

Prayer is a primary form of communication between God and His children. Since the earliest of times, men and women have called upon God for help and direction (see Moses 5:4; Genesis 4:26). As we learn the true relationship we each have with God, namely, that He is our Father and we are His children, prayer becomes natural and even instinctive on our part (see Bible Dictionary, “Prayer”).

“Prayer is a form of work” (Bible Dictionary, “Prayer”), and it takes work to pray with real intent, real desire and real meaning and feeling behind our words. Some have called this deeply engaging type of prayer “mighty prayer” (see Enos 1:4).

But mighty prayer, though, is more than just words. In fact, it’s not necessarily the length of our prayers that matters but the strength of them. And the strength of our prayers increases as we pray fervently and often. Mighty prayer also includes listening with real intent to act on what we hear. President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said this: “Our prayers can be — and should be — living discussions with our Heavenly Father” (“Think Celestial!” October 2023 general conference).

Think of that — a living discussion with God. Some might ask, “Is that really possible?” The answer is a resounding, “Yes.” The heavens are not closed. The scriptures teach, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you” (Matthew 7:7).

In a sermon titled “The Throne of Grace,” Baptist preacher Charles Spurgeon said: “True prayer is an approach of the soul by the Spirit of God to the throne of God. … True prayer is not a mere mental exercise, nor a vocal performance, but it is deeper far than that — it is spiritual commerce with the Creator of heaven and earth” (“The Throne of Grace,” The Spurgeon Center for Biblical Preaching at Midwestern Seminary, spurgeon.org).

As we approach the throne of God through mighty prayer, we can enjoy living discussions with Him.

Mighty prayer leads to learning, healing and miracles. Mighty prayer leads to direction, answers and connection with God.

May we each strive to pray with our might, seeking for living discussions with the living God. As we do so, we can rest assured that He will hear our prayers and that He will answer us according to His timing and tender love.

