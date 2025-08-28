Cougs Care: Making a difference at BYU road games for 2025 season

BYU fans donate books and food at a tailgate event In Tempe, Arizona, before the BYU-Arizona State game on Nov. 23, 2024.

After getting praised by President Jeffery R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, for their “goodwill” during the 2024 season, BYU Football is once again teaming up with BYU Alumni and local organizations to continue the goodwill in the 2025 season.

The BYU Alumni-run program Cougs Care collaborates with local organizations so that the football tailgate parties are a place to help those in need. Since its start in 2019, this program has worked with multiple charities and donated thousands of clothes, pounds of foods and school supplies to the communities surrounding the away game.

“This is simply an extension of our desire to serve the people of a community and to serve the Lord,” said Blaine Douglas, president of the Northwest Arkansas Alumni chapter in an interview.

BYU fans donate books at a tailgate event in Tempe, Arizona, before the BYU-Arizona State game on Nov. 23, 2024. | Bitsy Tullis

The mission of Cougs Care

The Cougs Care program is directly tied to one of BYU’s educational aims: “Instill lifelong learning and service.” In response to this aim, Cougs Care started so that fans have an opportunity to give back.

“Cougs Care projects allow our alumni, fans and friends to come together to support the team on the road and make a positive and lasting impact in local communities,” said Michael Johanson, Alumni Association executive director in a BYU news release.

The charity drives have all surrounded the focus areas for the program: literacy, hunger relief and community support. In the past, Cougs Care drives have collected food, books, school supplies, bedding, toys, sports equipment, shoes and diapers. The 2025 season will continue to concentrate on these areas.

A BYU fan donates food during a pregame tailgate service project in Laramie, Wyoming, before the BYU-Wyoming game on Sept. 14, 2024. | Aaron Sorenson, BYU

2025 Cougs Care pre-game tailgate service projects

In a news release, Cougs Care announced its charity drives this 2025 BYU football season, and many drives include both an in-person and online option so that anyone can participate. More information about the drives — including the tailgate times and locations — will be posted on https://alumni.byu.edu/byu-tailgates.

Game: BYU @ East Carolina, Sept. 20

Beneficiary: ECU Williams-Ross Purple Pantry (food insecurity for students).

Donation items: Nonperishable food and hygiene items (in-person or via Amazon Wish List).

Game: BYU @ Colorado, Sept. 27

Beneficiary: Family Learning Center of Boulder (early childhood education for low-income families).

Donation items: Books for young learners (In-person or via Amazon Wish List).

Game: BYU @ Arizona, Oct. 11

Project name: “Operation Sunnyside Read and Feed.”

Beneficiary: The Sunnyside Foundation (Sunnyside Elementary Schools and Community Food Pantry).

Donation items: New or gently used children’s books and nonperishable food items.

Game: BYU @ Iowa State, Oct. 25

Beneficiary: Johnston Partnership.

Donation items: new/gently used coats, shoes and blankets, cash or via Amazon Wishlist.

Game: BYU @ Texas Tech, Nov. 8

Beneficiary: Literacy Lubbock (early childhood/family literacy, adult education, ESL).

Donation items: New or gently used books or cash.

Game: BYU @ Cincinnati, Nov. 22

Opportunity 1: Helping unload/stock food truck delivery from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Welfare and Self Reliance Department at the University of Cincinnati Bearcat Food Pantry.

Opportunity 2: Cincinnati NAACP coat drive at tailgate (donating coats or funds for elementary school children).

BYU President C. Shane Reese places sports balls into containers for a Cougs Care tailgate project in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. | Gavin Murphy

Art supplies are collected during a pregame tailgate service project in Dallas, Texas, before the BYU-SMU game on Sept. 6, 2024. | Aaron Sorenson, BYU

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and BYU fans donate food during a pregame tailgate service project in Waco, Texas, before the BYU-Baylor game on Sept. 28, 2024. | Melissa Jenson