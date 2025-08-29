Latter-day Saint and Rise Pantry operations leaders meet in Hightstown, New Jersey, after a Church donation of food on Aug. 25, 2025. From left: Leslie Koppel, executive director of Rise; Wynante Sewell, East Brunswick New Jersey Stake communications director; Christopher George, Welfare and Self-Reliance Services manager; President Dirk Lindeman, East Brunswick New Jersey Stake president; Juan Cobos, Rise Pantry operations coordinator.

Nearly 30,000 pounds of food arrived in Hightstown, New Jersey, on Aug. 25 as part of a donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Rise, a nonprofit community service center.

The food — delivered on pallets from the Church’s Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City — will stock Rise’s food pantry, mobile markets and home delivery programs, directly benefiting the more than 700 families the organization serves weekly, according to an announcement about the donation from the East Brunswick New Jersey Stake.

A Church donation to Rise in Hightstown, New Jersey, is delivered on Aug. 25, 2025. | Provided by Wynante Sewell

“This generous donation comes at a time when many families are struggling to keep food on the table,” said Leslie Koppel, executive director of Rise. “Thanks to the continued partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we can bring dignity, nourishment and hope to thousands of our neighbors. Their commitment, whether through food, funds or weekly volunteers, reminds us that when communities work together, no one has to go hungry.”

Latter-day Saint and Rise Pantry operations leaders meet in Hightstown, New Jersey, after a Church donation of food on Aug. 25, 2025. From left: Wynante Sewell, East Brunswick New Jersey Stake communications director; President Dirk Lindeman, East Brunswick New Jersey Stake president; Juan Cobos, Rise Pantry operations coordinator; Christopher George, Welfare and Self-Reliance Services manager. | Provided by Wynante Sewell

Community collaboration

Rise has worked alongside local Latter-day Saint leaders for more than 16 years, most recently collaborating in 2024 on a Thanksgiving initiative that distributed 900 turkeys to local families, according to the announcement. In addition to food and financial donations, each Wednesday 15 missionaries volunteer at Rise’s pantry to help distribute groceries.

President Dirk Lindeman, East Brunswick New Jersey Stake president, tours Rise in Hightstown, New Jersey, after a Church donation on Aug. 25, 2025. | Provided by Wynante Sewell

“We are thankful for this opportunity to provide much-needed food and supplies to NJ Rise,” said East Brunswick New Jersey Stake President Dirk Lindeman.

The bishops’ storehouse system — operated primarily by volunteers — supplies food and household items produced by the Church’s farms, canneries and processing facilities. Local bishops direct assistance to those in need, while surplus is shared with community organizations and in response to disasters and other humanitarian needs.

A Church donation to Rise in Hightstown, New Jersey, is stocked on Aug. 25, 2025. | Provided by Wynante Sewell

Working hand in hand

For Rise’s staff, the delivery represents more than just food.

“These items will be shared through Rise’s food pantry, mobile markets and home delivery programs to ensure no one goes hungry,” Juan Cobos, Rise pantry operations coordinator, said in the announcement. “Thanks to the generosity of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we can provide nutritious food that is often difficult for families to access on a daily distribution. Together, Rise and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have worked hand in hand to ensure we provide the best possible service to our community.”

Latter-day Saint and Rise Pantry operations leaders meet in Hightstown, New Jersey, after a Church donation of food on Aug. 25, 2025. | Provided by Wynante Sewell

Founded in 1967, Rise has grown into a resource hub for families across Mercer County, New Jersey. In 2024, Rise distributed more than 145,000 bags of groceries and supported 2,800 individuals through case management, in addition to providing seasonal resources such as backpacks, coats and holiday gifts.

Latter-day Saint and Rise Pantry operations leaders meet in Hightstown, New Jersey, after a Church donation of food on Aug. 25, 2025. From left: Christopher George, Welfare and Self-Reliance Services manager; Juan Cobos, Rise Pantry operations coordinator; President Dirk Lindeman, East Brunswick New Jersey Stake president. | Provided by Wynante Sewell