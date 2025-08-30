Menu
Living Faith

Video: Songs of testimony from Strive to Be artists

Benjamin Taylor and Ysabelle Cuevas share their experiences performing in ‘Festival: A Youth Concert’

Artists perform at the 2025 "Festival: A Youth Concert," produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
By Kaitlyn Bancroft
Kaitlyn Bancroft is a reporter for Church News.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have long taught about the power of wholesome, uplifting music. Strive to Be artists put those principles into action by creating Christ-centered worship music.

Read this article in Portuguese:


Strive to Be, the youth channel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is dedicated to strengthening youth around the world through Christ-centered music and messages. This music can be found through streaming platforms by Strive to Be and the youth albums found in the Gospel Library produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This year, through regional concerts and the 2025 “Festival: A Youth Concert,” young people can worship Jesus Christ and find community with their peers through music.

In this Church News video, Strive to Be artists Benjamin Taylor and Ysabelle Cuevas share their experiences performing in “Festival: A Youth Concert.”

