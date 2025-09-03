Menu
Living Faith

Send it in: Stories, photos and lessons learned from the 9/11 National Day of Service

The Church News wants to know how the National Day of Service grew your faith in Jesus Christ

A young volunteer sets up an American flag on Sept. 10, 2024, in Yavapai County, Arizona, as part of the National Day of Service. Provided by Colette McCullough
Aimee Cobabe
By Aimee Cobabe
Aimee Cobabe is a reporter for Church News

Thousands of volunteers across the United States will remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks by serving in their communities during the month of September.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is joining with interfaith, volunteer and community groups to promote and organize service opportunities.

Sept. 11 is the National Day of Service and Remembrance, but service efforts are not limited to just that day. Hundreds of service needs and opportunities are available at JustServe.org and 911day.org. Individuals can search by area and interest. Some projects are also available virtually.

The Church News is interested in hearing your stories. How has participating in this year’s National Day of Service blessed your life? How has it impacted your faith in Jesus Christ and helped you live His gospel?

Responses can be emailed to ChurchNews@deseretnews.com. Or, fill out this Google form, and your response might be used in an upcoming Church News article. Submissions may be edited for length and clarity.

By emailing or submitting the form, you authorize Deseret News Publishing Co. to use and publish your submitted material in any form in all Deseret Management Corp. publications and channels. If applicable, you also confirm that you have received permission from all individuals whose names, quotes and/or images appear in the materials you have submitted and authorize the use and publication of these submitted material (including but not limited to text, photo, video, audio, design, etc.) in any form on their behalf, in all DMC publications and channels.

Volunteers in Houston, Texas clean headstones at the Houston National Cemetery during the 9/11 National Day of Service. | Robert Boyd
Volunteers painting a piece of equipment at the All-Together Playground in Orem, Utah, for the 9/11 National Day of Service. | Val Hale
Josh Swenson works with his children Rose and Oliver as they join other Lehi residents in service installing fencing, gravel and other jobs at the new soccer fields and city park on Saturday as part of the 9/11 Day of Service. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
