Send it in: Stories, photos and lessons learned from the 9/11 National Day of Service

A young volunteer sets up an American flag on Sept. 10, 2024, in Yavapai County, Arizona, as part of the National Day of Service.

Thousands of volunteers across the United States will remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks by serving in their communities during the month of September.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is joining with interfaith, volunteer and community groups to promote and organize service opportunities.

Sept. 11 is the National Day of Service and Remembrance, but service efforts are not limited to just that day. Hundreds of service needs and opportunities are available at JustServe.org and 911day.org. Individuals can search by area and interest. Some projects are also available virtually.

Volunteers in Houston, Texas clean headstones at the Houston National Cemetery during the 9/11 National Day of Service. | Robert Boyd

Volunteers painting a piece of equipment at the All-Together Playground in Orem, Utah, for the 9/11 National Day of Service. | Val Hale