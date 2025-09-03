What President and Sister Worthen have learned about relying on God in every circumstance

BYU President Kevin J Worthen and Sister Peggy Worthen smile while participating in commencement exercises held in the Marriott Center on the Provo, Utah, campus on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Since their marriage in 1978, former Brigham Young University President Kevin J Worthen and his wife, Peggy Worthen, have served God and their neighbors in many capacities, both formal and informal: as parents, Sunday school teachers and even in leading BYU.

Through it all, they have relied on the Lord’s guidance.

“No matter what life experience I’ve had, I can rely on my Heavenly Father to give me counsel and direction,” said Sister Worthen during a Church News podcast.

In the same interview, President Worthen noted that he doesn’t have to worry about if he is good enough, because he knows God “is as good as He says He is.”

“I just do my best, and He’ll make up the difference.”

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, visit with BYU President Kevin J Worthen and his wife, Peggy S. Worthen, before speaking at a devotional at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

How the Lord guides BYU

President Worthen has had a long relationship with Brigham Young University, where he served as a faculty member, dean of the law school, advancement vice president and eventually the 13th president of the university. After a year away at Yale, he has now returned as a faculty member.

President Worthen said he’s seen the Lord’s hand preparing the university for things happening now and for things to come, such as a new medical school.

But even with all the changes, President Worthen has been impressed at how the university has held fast to its mission to “assist individuals in their quest for perfection and eternal life” and stayed anchored on the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Being led by prophets, seers and revelators makes it so you, in some ways, can say, ‘As long as we are in alignment with them, we’ll keep on the path that the Lord has provided for this university.’”

BYU President Kevin J Worthen and his wife, Peggy Worthen, walk on campus in this April 29, 2014, portrait. | Mark A. Philbrick, BYU Photo

Seeking wisdom from God

Throughout his career, President Worthen learned the value of going to original sources to learn things.

He emphasized the importance of studying the scriptures and words of the prophets for oneself instead of absorbing others’ interpretations of the gospel.

He said it’s easier to read a watered-down version of the gospel online, but doing so deprives individuals of the blessings and revelation that come from wrestling with the scriptures.

“If God were to give you instruction, would you really want a truncated version of that, or would you really want to know the whole thing?”

BYU President Kevin J Worthen gives thumbs-up after being released from his position during a BYU devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Finding courage to share

After President Worthen’s tenure as the president of BYU, the Worthens made the decision to move to Connecticut for a year.

There, President Worthen had the chance to teach a law class and brush up on his own knowledge of the law.

Besides the intellectually stimulating environment, what stood out to the Worthens from that experience was the wide variety of opportunities to share the gospel.

In the New Haven Ward, the couple served as ward missionaries and attended lessons with the full-time missionaries, who Sister Worthen called “inspirational” and “fearless.”

Elder Dallin H. Oaks, left, Peggy Worthen, center, and President of Brigham Young University Kevin J Worthen talk at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. | Hans Koepsell, Deseret News

“If you were hesitant to share the gospel, you soon lost that,” said President Worthen, “because they were willing to talk to anybody, anytime, anywhere, invite them to church, and people would show up.”

Now back in Provo, President Worthen says he hopes to hang onto that “willingness to share the gospel in any situation.”

Ward members in New Haven also taught the Worthens about missionary work by ministering to each other.

Sister Worthen recalled driving miles with the Young Women president to pick up a girl who didn’t often come to church.

“The dedication was enlightening to me, and I want to be more like that and to really feel the dedication that they felt to their callings and experiences in that ward,” Sister Worthen said.

Kevin J Worthen and his wife Peggy Worthen, right, prior to his being installed as the 13th President of BYU in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Relying on God for personal guidance

So what’s next for the Worthens?

They’ve asked each other that question, too.

“And we just look at each other and go, ‘I’m not sure, but it will work out,’” said Sister Worthen. “We’ll be doing what we’re supposed to do, and I have great faith in that.”

President Worthen agreed with Sister Worthen, adding that being open to whatever opportunities the Lord sends them is key.

They might not know exactly where God will take them next, but the Worthens agree that He orchestrates everything with love.

“We can’t comprehend how good He is and how much He loves us,” said President Worthen. “The more I turn to Him and the more I see people who turn to Him, the more convinced I am that we only see faintly how much He cares for us, how anxious He is to bless us.”

20180109 President Kevin J Worthen and his wife, Pegg, at BYU's first devotional of winter semester, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. | Savanna Richardson, BYU