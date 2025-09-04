Latter-day Saint volunteers bring sight to Chuuk children

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brooke Baines holds a child at a vision clinic in Chuuk, Micronesia, in June 2025.

In classrooms, chapels and community centers across Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, smiles spread as blurry shapes came into focus — an experience made possible by donated glasses and the hands of devoted volunteers.

Dr. Ray Hardy, conducts an eye exam at Akoyikoyi School on the island of Weno in Chuuk, Micronesia, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bright Eyes, Bright Future, a nonprofit founded in 2017 by Dr. Ray Hardy and his wife, Krissy Hardy, traveled with 17 volunteers to Chuuk this summer to provide free eye-care clinics. The organization, though not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has strong ties to the Church community — every optometrist who volunteered is a Brigham Young University alumnus, and Latter-day Saint missionaries assisted with translation and logistics, reported the Church’s Guam/Micronesia Newsroom.

Volunteers arrive in Chuuk, Micronesia, in June 2025 to help children with vision problems. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The owners explained that the first clinic they held was in Peru in 2018. From that point, they felt “hooked” to this type of humanitarian work. They shared that it’s incredible to watch someone smile as they see the world clearly through their first pair of glasses.

Clinics across the islands

Volunteer Jewel Hardy helps with vision testing in Chuuk, Micronesia, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Working with local leaders, the group held five clinics in five days on the islands of Romanum, Weno, Tol and Udot in June. Locations included schools, the hospital on Weno, the community center of the Chuuk Women’s Council — and even the Romanum Branch chapel.

Owen Hardy, 13 years old, administers a vision test in Chuuk, Micronesia, in June 2025. Hardy was the youngest volunteer participating in the service. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By the end of the trip, 480 people received eye exams, 290 patients were fitted with prescription glasses, and 400 pairs of sunglasses were distributed.

Lawson Duce and Ava Duce, who speak Chuukese, played a vital role in planning and interpreting for patients.

Ava Duce and Jack Hardy administer vision tests in Chuuk, Micronesia, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Impact felt by all

For many, the impact was immediate and life-changing. “Bright Eyes coming to Chuuk was the best thing that happened in our community,” said Achlynn Engichy, a local mother whose 8-year-old son was helped. “Getting his glasses was the happiest day for him. He was able to see, finally.”

Dr. Ray Hardy and Dr. Jeff Heninger administer eye exams at the Chuuk’s Women’s Council on the island of Weno in Chuuk, Micronesia, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Volunteers, too, said their lives were changed. “Even more amazing than the miracle of helping people see was the chance to connect with people,” said Kate Hardy of Redmond, Oregon, adding: “Being able to connect with them through smiles, laughs and simple Chuukese phrases reminded me that the most important things in our lives are the people around us and the connections we have with them.”

Canadian volunteer Marlan Harris reflected on the islanders’ generosity: “Even though the people said that they had nothing to offer us but their thanks, they gave us so much more than that. They gave us their love, their warm welcome to their beautiful islands, and the humble sincerity of their hearts.”

Halle Heninger checks the effectiveness of new glasses in Chuuk, Micronesia, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A vision for the future

Bright Eyes, Bright Future plans to return to Chuuk and hopes their work will inspire others to serve locally and abroad. “Volunteers of all ages have joined the clinics. When teens volunteer, it can impact their lives as well as those they serve,” said Krissy Hardy.

Jack Hardy administers a vision exam in Chuuk, Micronesia, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For the Hardys and their team, the effort is about more than medicine. “We want to support children in our own communities,” she said. “Letting others know about the work we do is important to us.”

Volunteers pose for a photo outside of a hospital on the island of Weno in Chuuk, Micronesia, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Harris shared that visiting the Chuukese people changed his life, “They are a wonderfully happy people from a magical place, and a piece of my heart will remain there forever.”

Volunteers relax after a clinic on the island of Weno in Chuuk, Micronesia, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Volunteers pose for a photo prior to a vision clinic on the island of Romanum in Chuuk, Micronesia, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Volunteers walking to a school on the island of Udot for a clinic in Chuuk, Micronesia, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints