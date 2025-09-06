Those who are filled with charity and virtue ‘are the happiest people we know,’ says BYU–Pathway president

In his most recent conference address, President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Lord’s Prophet, encouraged listeners to seek for and develop charity and virtue in order to have confidence in the presence of God.

That invitation was the focus of BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton and his wife, Sister Melinda Ashton, as they addressed BYU–Pathway students around the world during a broadcast on Friday, Sept. 5.

“President Nelson’s invitation to fill our lives with charity and virtue is an invitation … to love Jesus Christ and become more-Christlike disciples,” President Ashton said.

The couple promised listeners that those who are filled with charity and virtue will be happier; be able to withstand trials with more faith, peace, and happiness; and be better able to bless others. Echoing the words of President Nelson, Sister Ashton promised, “We will have more confidence in the presence of God.”

Said Sister Ashton, “Our dear BYU-Pathway students and colleagues, we invite each of you to do those things that will allow you to obtain more charity and virtue in your lives.”

The power of charity and virtue

President Ashton began his remarks by teaching about some of the blessings that come into individuals’ lives as they obtain charity and virtue. Those who seek charity and virtue can have the Holy Ghost as a constant companion and therefore be better parents and leaders.

“Ultimately, charity and virtue lead to becoming like God,” he said. “Those who have charity and virtue in their lives love Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. They are the happiest people we know. What’s more, others want to be with them because of their righteousness and goodness.”

It requires faith, prayer and practice to obtain the gift of charity and to “let virtue garnish [our] thoughts unceasingly” (Doctrine and Covenants 121:45), said President Ashton. “But that hard work is worth it.”

Sister Ashton explained that charity is the pure love of Christ. Those with charity radiate the love of Jesus Christ, are unselfish, and do not think evil. “They suffer long and endure all things to help others. They have faith in Jesus Christ and gospel-centered hope. They love the truth. And, as President Nelson taught in April, they are peacemakers,” she said.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton and his wife, Sister Melinda Ashton, speak during a devotional broadcast to BYU–Pathway students around the world on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. | Screenshot from byupathway.edu

Charity is a spiritual gift obtained by being true disciples of Jesus Christ and praying for it with all the energy of heart, Sister Ashton taught.

President Ashton then explained that virtue is integrity, moral excellence and sexual purity. “In addition to morally clean thoughts, those who have virtuous thoughts assume the best about people. Their thoughts lead to righteous actions,” he said.

Those who garnish, or adorn, their thoughts with virtue look to the Savior and choose faith instead of doubt, President Ashton continued. “We also replace negative or impure thoughts with positive and chaste thoughts. Some of the ways we can do this are by pondering or memorizing scriptures, singing hymns, focusing on what we can do to help others, and by praying always.”

He noted that virtue and charity reinforce each other. “The more we think virtuously, the more likely we are to have charity. And if we have charity, we will also have virtuous thoughts.”

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton speaks during a devotional broadcast to BYU–Pathway students around the world on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. | Screenshot from byupathway.edu

A personal example

The Ashtons then shared about a couple they know who have charity and virtue in their lives — Gerry and Bekah Morton.

President and Sister Ashton became acquainted with the Mortons while serving as mission leaders in Texas. The Mortons have a blended family of seven children and Bekah Morton served as the mission financial clerk.

“No one interacts with Gerry and Bekah without feeling loved, capable, and good. Everyone wants to be better after being with the Mortons,” President Ashton related.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton and his wife, Sister Melinda Ashton, share a photo of Gerry and Bekah Morton, during a devotional broadcast on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. | Screenshot from byupathway.edu

The couple go out of their way to help others, mostly without being asked but noticing a need and acting, added Sister Ashton.

Although their first marriages failed, neither harbors ill will or speaks negatively about their former spouses. “Gerry and Bekah are filled with joy and love for everyone around them. I don’t know that we know any two people who are happier,” said Sister Ashton.

President Ashton noted that Gerry and Bekah Morton “would be the first to tell you that they aren’t perfect, but they are certainly striving every day to emulate Jesus Christ. Gerry told us, ‘We love the Savior. What we do is because of Him.’”

In conclusion, President Ashton testified Heavenly Father wants to bless His children with charity and virtue. “Our prayer is that we will let Him.”