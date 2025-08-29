See the speaker lineup for college devotionals this fall, including 6 Apostles

BYU–Idaho students gather in the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, to hear remarks by BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith.

During the University Conference last week, BYU President C. Shane Reese noted that the rising generation is facing “a two-headed monster of loneliness and a loss of meaning and purpose.”

But the weekly campus devotional, he said, “is one small way each week to foster togetherness and remind ourselves that our true meaning and purpose is found in Jesus Christ.”

During the semester, students, faculty and the campus community from each of the Church schools — Brigham Young University, BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii, Ensign College and BYU–Pathway Worldwide — gather regularly to hear messages, perspectives and counsel from Church leaders, university leaders, and other experts, scholars and guests.

Below is a list of speakers for the fall semester and how to tune in.

September

October

3 -

BYU–Pathway Worldwide : Elder I. Raymond Egbo, General Authority Seventy

: Elder I. Raymond Egbo, General Authority Seventy 7 -

BYU : Shayla Bott, fine arts and communications

BYU–Idaho : Elder Kim B. Clark, emeritus General Authority Seventy

BYU–Hawaii: President Billy and Kanani Casey, president and matron of the Laie Hawaii Temple

Ensign College : Jodi Chowen, vice president of student experience and retention

: Jodi Chowen, vice president of student experience and retention 14 -

BYU: Homecoming Opening Ceremony

BYU–Idaho : Jennifer Platt, religious education assistant department chair

BYU–Hawaii : David Fonoimoana, career planning and placement director

Ensign College : Ryan Carstens, system liaison officer, BYU–Pathway Worldwide

: Ryan Carstens, system liaison officer, BYU–Pathway Worldwide 21 -

BYU : Mike Roberts, Alumni and External Relations

BYU–Idaho : Heidi Egan, curriculum designer

BYU–Hawaii : President J. Ray Hicken and Sister Patricia S. Hicken, Hawaii Laie Mission

: President J. Ray Hicken and Sister Patricia S. Hicken, Hawaii Laie Mission 26 -

BYU–Idaho : Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

BYU : Catherine Pakaluk, economist and social philosopher

BYU–Hawaii : Brett Okland, president of Okland Construction

Ensign College : Elder Kim B. Clark, emeritus General Authority Seventy

BYU–Pathway Worldwide: Rory Bigelow, associate administrator of instruction, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion

November

December

2 -

BYU : Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

BYU–Idaho : Jane Clayson Johnson, Emmy award-winning journalist

BYU–Hawaii : Christmas devotional

Ensign College : Elder James Taylor, service missionary

BYU : Elder John A. McCune, General Authority Seventy

BYU–Idaho: Perry Rockwood, public affairs communication manager

A student listens as Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at the BYU campus devotional in Provo on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

How to watch college devotionals

Watch BYU devotionals on BYUtv or at BYUtv.org on Tuesdays at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time. Read or watch past BYU devotional addresses and see the schedule for upcoming speakers at speeches.byu.edu.

BYU–Idaho devotionals can be viewed at byui.edu/devotionals or listened to at byui.edu/radio on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time. Read or watch past BYU–Idaho devotional addresses at web.byui.edu/DevotionalsAndSpeeches.

Devotionals for Ensign College are in the Conference Center Theater each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. Mountain Time. Devotionals are posted on www.ensign.edu/devotionals and www.youtube.com/@EnsignCollege.

Campus devotionals at BYU–Hawaii are held in the Cannon Activities Center each Tuesday from 11 to 11:50 a.m., Hawaii Time. Devotionals are free and open to the public for in-person viewing. Devotionals can also be viewed live online or later as they are archived on the BYU–Hawaii Speeches website at speeches.byuh.edu/devotionals.

BYU–Pathway broadcasts devotionals monthly, as opposed to weekly. These devotionals typically last 7–10 minutes and can be viewed beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time, on the BYU–Pathway Facebook page and later on the BYU–Pathway speeches page.