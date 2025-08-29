See the speaker lineup for college devotionals this fall, including 6 Apostles

During the University Conference last week, BYU President C. Shane Reese noted that the rising generation is facing “a two-headed monster of loneliness and a loss of meaning and purpose.”
But the weekly campus devotional, he said, “is one small way each week to foster togetherness and remind ourselves that our true meaning and purpose is found in Jesus Christ.”
During the semester, students, faculty and the campus community from each of the Church schools — Brigham Young University, BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii, Ensign College and BYU–Pathway Worldwide — gather regularly to hear messages, perspectives and counsel from Church leaders, university leaders, and other experts, scholars and guests.
Below is a list of speakers for the fall semester and how to tune in.
September
- 2 -
- Ensign College: Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
- 5 -
- BYU–Pathway Worldwide: President Brian K. Ashton and Sister Melinda Ashton
- 9 -
- BYU: Sesquicentennial kickoff
- BYU–Hawaii: President John S.K. Kauwe III and Sister Monica Kauwe
- Ensign College: President Bruce C. Kusch and Sister Alynda Kusch
- 16 -
- BYU: President C. Shane Reese and Sister Wendy Reese
- BYU–Idaho: President Alvin F. Meredith III and Sister Jennifer Meredith
- BYU–Hawaii: Laura Tevaga, advancement vice president
- Ensign College: Steven J. Lund, former Young Men general president
- 23 -
- BYU: Elder Ronald A. Rasband, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- BYU–Idaho: Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy
- BYU–Hawaii: Elder Wan-Liang Wu, General Authority Seventy
- Ensign College: Linda Campbell, manager of talent acquisition, human resources
- 30 -
- BYU: Jane Clayson Johnson, Emmy award-winning journalist
- BYU–Idaho: Stephanie Colvin, first-year experience director
- BYU–Hawaii: Elder Jared Ormsby, Area Seventy
- Ensign College: Danny Ricks, BYU–Idaho religious studies
October
- 3 -
- BYU–Pathway Worldwide: Elder I. Raymond Egbo, General Authority Seventy
- 7 -
- BYU: Shayla Bott, fine arts and communications
- BYU–Idaho: Elder Kim B. Clark, emeritus General Authority Seventy
- BYU–Hawaii: President Billy and Kanani Casey, president and matron of the Laie Hawaii Temple
- Ensign College: Jodi Chowen, vice president of student experience and retention
- 14 -
- BYU: Homecoming Opening Ceremony
- BYU–Idaho: Jennifer Platt, religious education assistant department chair
- BYU–Hawaii: David Fonoimoana, career planning and placement director
- Ensign College: Ryan Carstens, system liaison officer, BYU–Pathway Worldwide
- 21 -
- BYU: Mike Roberts, Alumni and External Relations
- BYU–Idaho: Heidi Egan, curriculum designer
- BYU–Hawaii: President J. Ray Hicken and Sister Patricia S. Hicken, Hawaii Laie Mission
- 26 -
- BYU–Idaho: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
- 28 -
- BYU: Catherine Pakaluk, economist and social philosopher
- BYU–Hawaii: Brett Okland, president of Okland Construction
- Ensign College: Elder Kim B. Clark, emeritus General Authority Seventy
- 31 -
- BYU–Pathway Worldwide: Rory Bigelow, associate administrator of instruction, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion
November
- 4 -
- BYU: Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy
- BYU–Idaho: Andy Johnson, architecture and construction management services director
- BYU–Hawaii: David Bearss, Halia Therapeutics
- Ensign College: Rob Garrett, chief of staff and vice president of executive strategy and planning, BYU–Idaho
- 11 -
- BYU: Elder B. Corey Cuvelier, General Authority Seventy
- BYU–Idaho: David Ashby, director of learning innovation and technology
- BYU–Hawaii: Brooke Peterson, marketing and communications director
- Ensign College: Hank Smith, associate teaching professor of ancient scripture at BYU
- 16 -
- BYU–Hawaii: Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
- 18 -
- BYU: Forum TBA
- BYU–Idaho: Elder Karl D. Hirst, General Authority Seventy
- Ensign College: Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency
- 25 -
- BYU–Hawaii: Brad Smith, dean of sciences
- 28 -
- BYU–Pathway Worldwide: Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
December
- 2 -
- BYU: Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
- BYU–Idaho: Jane Clayson Johnson, Emmy award-winning journalist
- BYU–Hawaii: Christmas devotional
- Ensign College: Elder James Taylor, service missionary
- 9 -
- BYU: Elder John A. McCune, General Authority Seventy
- BYU–Idaho: Perry Rockwood, public affairs communication manager
How to watch college devotionals
Watch BYU devotionals on BYUtv or at BYUtv.org on Tuesdays at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time. Read or watch past BYU devotional addresses and see the schedule for upcoming speakers at speeches.byu.edu.
BYU–Idaho devotionals can be viewed at byui.edu/devotionals or listened to at byui.edu/radio on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time. Read or watch past BYU–Idaho devotional addresses at web.byui.edu/DevotionalsAndSpeeches.
Devotionals for Ensign College are in the Conference Center Theater each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. Mountain Time. Devotionals are posted on www.ensign.edu/devotionals and www.youtube.com/@EnsignCollege.
Campus devotionals at BYU–Hawaii are held in the Cannon Activities Center each Tuesday from 11 to 11:50 a.m., Hawaii Time. Devotionals are free and open to the public for in-person viewing. Devotionals can also be viewed live online or later as they are archived on the BYU–Hawaii Speeches website at speeches.byuh.edu/devotionals.
BYU–Pathway broadcasts devotionals monthly, as opposed to weekly. These devotionals typically last 7–10 minutes and can be viewed beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time, on the BYU–Pathway Facebook page and later on the BYU–Pathway speeches page.